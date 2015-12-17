GOLFZON Signs Contract with Chunbok Company to Supply 100 Golf Simulators to Thailand

– Signed an exclusive supply and sales contract with Chunbok

Company Limited in Thailand for supplying at least 100 golf simulators

over the next three years





– Leveraging the contract, GOLFZON will build a foothold in

Thailand and accelerate expansion of golf simulator market in Southeast

Asia

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GOLFZON (CEO: Jang Sung Won) (www.golfzonsimulator.com)

(KOSDAQ:215000), is expanding into Thai market, dubbed the golfer’s

paradise, with its golf simulators.

GOLFZON held on December 16, 2015 a ceremony of signing an exclusive

sales agent contract for golf simulators with Chunbok Company Limited in

Thailand at Esplanade Shopping Mall located in Rachada, Bangkok,

Thailand.

Established in 2008, Chunbok Company Limited is a computer and IT

provider dedicated to consulting services to private and government

organizations in Thailand in relation to software programs and

development, while supplying IT facilities to multiplex cinemas.

The contract signing ceremony was attended by Jang Sung Won, CEO of

GOLFZON, Lee Min Seop, General Manager for Global Business Division at

GOLFZON, and Sikorn Cheeranavanit, CEO of Chunbok Company Limited.

Under the contract, GOLFZON will supply at least 100 golf simulators

over the next three years starting on December 16, 2015, and Chunbok

Company Limited will exclusively sell these products in Thailand.

GOLFZON has identified success potential of simulation golf, or screen

golf, in Thailand by operating Ekkamai Shop, its first store in the

country, for years.

At the contract signing ceremony, CEO, Sikorn Cheeranavanit of Chunbok

Company Limited said, “Though Thailand provides high accessibility to

golf courses at reasonable prices, we could see significant growth

potential of golf simulators in this market thanks to outstanding

product quality and support of GOLFZON. I believe Thai golfers will be

excited about unusual pleasure of golf by experiencing excellent

technology of GOLFZON. Particularly, I expect that they will respond to

a new culture of enjoying golf while avoiding the hot weather.”

CEO Jang Sung Won of GOLFZON stated, “Screen golf business in Thailand

has different meaning from other countries because field golf

infrastructure is so well established that it is called the golfer’s

paradise and most Korean professional golfers visit the country for

off-season training. I expect the combination between technologies of

GOLFZON and business capability of Chunbok Company Limited will generate

a synergy. Also, it is very meaningful in that GOLFZON can now build a

foothold for increasing its presence in Thailand and Southeast Asian

markets.”

Advanced technology of GOLFZON’s golf simulators was widely recognized

as the company concluded an agreement with the LPGA in January this year

for using them as official simulators for 3 years. And their excellence

was also demonstrated as world’s top women professional golfers in Korea

as well as young hopeful golfers are maintaining sense of games using

golf simulators of GOLFZON.

Based on the arrangement, GOLFZON will supply golf simulators and

Chunbok Company Limited will sell them in Thailand after further

discussing ways of operation and specific plans.

Meanwhile, GOLFZON is scheduled to hold the event of opening its third

shop on December 17 at MegaBox Mall in Hong Kong. The third shop is

installed by GreenLive, its official agent in Hong Kong. GOLFZON expects

that the third shop will contribute to establishing screen golf as an

instrument of new golf culture for Hong Kong citizens.

About GOLFZON

GOLFZON is a world leading company in the virtual golf industry,

established in South Korea in 2000. GOLFZON has been trying to overcome

the entry barrier to golf and expand the number of golfers under the

corporate philosophy, “making golf enjoyable for everyone,” believing

that golf should no longer be exclusive for the upper class. With a

simulation-based business model consisting of golf, IT, and culture,

GOLFZON is presenting golf in a way never seen before. In addition,

products have been internationally recognized for their high quality and

are currently being exported to more than 30 countries in Asia, North

America, Europe, and other continents.

