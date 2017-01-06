Goodbaby International Announces New Evenflo CEO Jon Chamberlain to Oversee Trusted Global Brand

MIAMISBURG, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juvenile products veteran Mr. Jon Chamberlain is bringing his track

record of proven success to Goodbaby International as the new CEO of

Evenflo.

Chamberlain will have global responsibility for the Evenflo brand.

“Jon has consistently outperformed in both growth and profitability

during his 10 years in the juvenile industry,” said Greg Mansker,

Regional Chairman and CEO of Goodbaby Americas.

Chamberlain will accelerate Evenflo’s growth through the development of

new and innovative products, expanding the company’s U.S. manufacturing

capabilities and strengthening the brand’s recognition with consumers

and its relationships with retail partners.

Prior to his new role at Evenflo, Chamberlain held key positions at

Black & Decker, Danaher, Newell Rubbermaid and Britax.

“Jon is committed to developing the Evenflo brand by rigorously focusing

on the consumer, and we look forward to working alongside him,” said

Mansker.

Evenflo, named one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2016 by

Fast Company, provides parents smart and simple solutions aimed at the

safety and well-being of children. Evenflo is also proud to have

developed the ExerSaucer brand. ExerSaucer is the originator of the

activity center category, showcasing the long-standing expertise to

entertain children, as well as protect.

Evenflo Company, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodbaby

International Holdings Limited. Goodbaby International is one the

world’s leading global durable juvenile products companies,

headquartered in China, that adopts a vertically integrated business

model. Its core capabilities lie in research & development, design and

quality manufacturing, branding, marketing and sales of juvenile

products, such as strollers, children’s car safety seats, juvenile

household products (e.g. cribs, safety gates, high chairs and infant

seats), as well as juvenile toy vehicles (e.g. stationary activity

centers, tricycles, e-cars and scooters).

For more information, please visit www.evenflo.com.

Contacts

Evenflo Company, Inc.

Adam Ritchie, 617-819-4237

evenflo@aritchbrand.com