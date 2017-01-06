Goodbaby International Announces New Evenflo CEO Jon Chamberlain to Oversee Trusted Global Brand

MIAMISBURG, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juvenile products veteran Mr. Jon Chamberlain is bringing his track
record of proven success to Goodbaby International as the new CEO of
Evenflo.
Chamberlain will have global responsibility for the Evenflo brand.
“Jon has consistently outperformed in both growth and profitability
during his 10 years in the juvenile industry,” said Greg Mansker,
Regional Chairman and CEO of Goodbaby Americas.
Chamberlain will accelerate Evenflo’s growth through the development of
new and innovative products, expanding the company’s U.S. manufacturing
capabilities and strengthening the brand’s recognition with consumers
and its relationships with retail partners.
Prior to his new role at Evenflo, Chamberlain held key positions at
Black & Decker, Danaher, Newell Rubbermaid and Britax.
“Jon is committed to developing the Evenflo brand by rigorously focusing
on the consumer, and we look forward to working alongside him,” said
Mansker.
Evenflo, named one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2016 by
Fast Company, provides parents smart and simple solutions aimed at the
safety and well-being of children. Evenflo is also proud to have
developed the ExerSaucer brand. ExerSaucer is the originator of the
activity center category, showcasing the long-standing expertise to
entertain children, as well as protect.
Evenflo Company, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodbaby
International Holdings Limited. Goodbaby International is one the
world’s leading global durable juvenile products companies,
headquartered in China, that adopts a vertically integrated business
model. Its core capabilities lie in research & development, design and
quality manufacturing, branding, marketing and sales of juvenile
products, such as strollers, children’s car safety seats, juvenile
household products (e.g. cribs, safety gates, high chairs and infant
seats), as well as juvenile toy vehicles (e.g. stationary activity
centers, tricycles, e-cars and scooters).
For more information, please visit www.evenflo.com.
