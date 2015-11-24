Groupon Named as One of the Top Places to Save This Weekend––Because It’s True

Thousands of early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals now available

on apparel, consumer electronics, cookware, home furnishings, jewelry

and more

Sitewide Small Business Saturday sale offers an extra 20% off up to

three local deals, including restaurants, massage and spa packages and

family activities

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a recent independent

survey conducted by WalletHub, Groupon was named as a top place for

shoppers to save money this holiday weekend.

And we couldn’t agree more! WalletHub looked at 8,000 Black Friday deals

from 30 of the biggest U.S. retailers, and found Groupon to rank in the

top 5 for the biggest holiday weekend discounts with an average discount

of almost 64%, with the company coming in at #1 for apparel and jewelry

discounts.

With more gift collections than ever this year, the Groupon Holiday Gift

Shop (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop)

offers something for everyone on your list, ranging from this season’s

hottest items to memorable experiences such as dinner at a

Michelin-starred restaurant, a luxurious massage and new ways to explore

their city.

To help people get the jump on their holiday weekend shopping, Groupon

is offering early Black Friday (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/black-friday-deals)

and Cyber Monday (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/cyber-monday)

savings on top national brands and local favorites, including:

As a big supporter of small businesses, Groupon is proud to participate

in this year’s Small Business Saturday on November 28. To provide

consumers with an incentive to shop the hundreds of thousands of local

businesses in the Groupon marketplace, Groupon is offering an extra 20%

off up to three local deals on Saturday.* Some current examples around

the country include:

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as

the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small

businesses across the United States and is a day dedicated to

strengthening the community by supporting local small businesses.

Groupon shoppers can redeem their Groupon discount for Small Business

Saturday by entering promo code LOCAL20 at checkout.

“Groupon” is a registered trademark of Groupon, Inc. All other names

used may be trademarks owned by their respective holders.

* Valid on one unit per transaction, maximum three uses per customer.

Maximum $50 discount per deal. Ends on November 29, 2015. Exclusions

apply. Full details available at gr.pn/promofaq.

