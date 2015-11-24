Groupon Named as One of the Top Places to Save This Weekend––Because It’s True

Thousands of early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals now available
on apparel, consumer electronics, cookware, home furnishings, jewelry
and more
Sitewide Small Business Saturday sale offers an extra 20% off up to
three local deals, including restaurants, massage and spa packages and
family activities
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a recent independent
survey conducted by WalletHub, Groupon was named as a top place for
shoppers to save money this holiday weekend.
And we couldn’t agree more! WalletHub looked at 8,000 Black Friday deals
from 30 of the biggest U.S. retailers, and found Groupon to rank in the
top 5 for the biggest holiday weekend discounts with an average discount
of almost 64%, with the company coming in at #1 for apparel and jewelry
discounts.
With more gift collections than ever this year, the Groupon Holiday Gift
Shop (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop)
offers something for everyone on your list, ranging from this season’s
hottest items to memorable experiences such as dinner at a
Michelin-starred restaurant, a luxurious massage and new ways to explore
their city.
To help people get the jump on their holiday weekend shopping, Groupon
is offering early Black Friday (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/black-friday-deals)
and Cyber Monday (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/cyber-monday)
savings on top national brands and local favorites, including:
-
$80
off Beats Solo HD Drenched Headphones with Mic
-
$30
off Meccano Meccanoid Robots
-
77%
off ActionPro Black Edition 4K Ultra HD Wifi Sports Camera Bundle
-
$25
off Best of Burberry Fragrances for Women or Men
-
Up
to 72% off Bluetooth Talking Touchscreen Gloves
-
$150
off Vitamix Standard Program Blender Set (Certified Reconditioned)
-
Up
to 60% off BBQ Customizable Branding Iron with Removable Letters
-
$80
off Garmin Vívofit Fitness Band with Optional Heart-Rate Monitor
-
60%
off Striker Remote-Controlled Spy Drone with Optional Live-View Feature
-
$180
off Versace 19v69 Handbags
-
Up to 85% off premium fashion brands for women, men and kids including
Burberry, Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole, Prada, Salomon and RayBan
-
Deals from top home and kitchen brands including Dyson, Vitamix,
Cuisinart, Shark and Rachael Ray
-
Jewelry and watch deals starting at just $5
As a big supporter of small businesses, Groupon is proud to participate
in this year’s Small Business Saturday on November 28. To provide
consumers with an incentive to shop the hundreds of thousands of local
businesses in the Groupon marketplace, Groupon is offering an extra 20%
off up to three local deals on Saturday.* Some current examples around
the country include:
-
Up
to 44% off Queen’s Tea at Two A Tea in Glendora, Calif.
-
$45
for a Two-hour Public Sunset or Afternoon Cruise for Two from Bay
Breeze Charters in Sausalito, Calif.
-
Up
to 42% off Spa Days at King Spa and Sauna in Niles, Ill.
-
$12
for $20 Worth of New American Fare at BIG & little’s in Chicago
-
Up
to 44% off Ornament or Float Glassblowing Classes at Hotlanta
Glassblowing School in Decatur, Ga.
Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as
the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small
businesses across the United States and is a day dedicated to
strengthening the community by supporting local small businesses.
Groupon shoppers can redeem their Groupon discount for Small Business
Saturday by entering promo code LOCAL20 at checkout.
* Valid on one unit per transaction, maximum three uses per customer.
Maximum $50 discount per deal. Ends on November 29, 2015. Exclusions
apply. Full details available at gr.pn/promofaq.
