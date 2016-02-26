Growth of Nail Product Market Segment Predicted to Drive the Cosmetics Market in Brazil Through 2019, Says Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research report released by Technavio,

the cosmetics market in Brazil is expected to reach over to USD 6.4

billion by 2019.

This report titled ‘Cosmetics

Market in Brazil 2015-2019‘, provides an in-depth analysis of

the market in terms of revenue and emerging trends. This market study

also presents up to date analysis and forecasts for its various market

segments, including eye make-up, facial make-up, lip products, and nail

products.

Request sample report: http://bit.ly/1oOs2PS

“The nail products segment dominates the cosmetics market in Brazil and

is growing at a faster pace compared to the other segments. The nail

products segment includes, nail polish, nail treatment or strengtheners,

polish remover, and other nail products such as nail cream, nail gel,

and nail oil. The market is driven by the introduction of new products

such as special effect polishes and the rise of new entrants such as

Studio 35 and Koloss,” said Arushi Thakur, one of Technavio’s lead

industry analysts for cosmetics

and toiletry research.

Some of the other driving forces behind the growth of the cosmetic

market in Brazil are as follows:

Increase in number of working women

High demand for natural and organic products

Increase in marketing and promotions

Increase in number of working women

Participation of women in Brazil’s workforce has increased substantially

in the past decade, and as a result, they have grown financially

independent with regards to spending and decision-making on household

product consumption. Therefore, Brazilian women are spending more on

cosmetics, and as a result, demanding high-quality and premium products

thanks to their high purchasing power.

The need to look fresh and presentable in the workplace is one of the

key reasons for the increase in expenditure on cosmetics by working

women. The per capita consumption of cosmetics by women has therefore

risen, resulting in increased revenue for vendors in the cosmetics

market in Brazil.

High demand for natural and organic products

The demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics is gaining rapid

popularity in Brazil. It is estimated that eight out of ten users of

skin care products in Brazil prefer products comprised of natural

ingredients. Consumers are now aware of problems caused by synthetic

products and are more vocal about their desire to use natural and

organic products that are free from harmful toxins or parabens.

To look after the environment and their wellbeing, consumers are thus

refraining from the use of cosmetics that contain traces of pesticides,

growth hormones, preservatives, additives, and artificial colors. To

capitalize on this trend, brands such as Avon Naturals, Oriflame,

Natura, and Ecobeauty are offering products with natural and organic

ingredients. Companies are also undertaking marketing strategies for

popularizing the use of aloe vera and other natural ingredients in

cosmetics. Local vendors such as OCA Brazil are offering natural

cosmetics such as natural cosmetic butter, natural fragrance oil, and

natural and pure oils, and the market is anticipating the launch of many

more novel products over the forecast period.

Increase in marketing and promotions

The cosmetics market in Brazil is intensely competitive with most

manufacturers investing significantly on marketing and promotion of

their products. To that end, vendors are constantly poaching on the

consumer base of their rival brand. To achieve their goals, most

companies are therefore roping in famous models, artists, sportspersons,

and actors as brand ambassadors for influencing consumers. For instance,

O Boticário Make B. Barroco tropical eye shadow trio is endorsed and

designed by stylist Ronado Fraga and make-up artist Fernando Torquatto.

Models, such as Thairine Garcia, Lais Ribeiro, and Flavia Lucini endorse

O Boticário’s Make B. collection.

Manufacturers are also offering innovative products in terms of

attractive packaging and eye-catching campaigns. For instance, a

campaign initiated by the OPI’s Brazil color collection and ADIDAS get

ready body collection, celebrated the FIFA world cup in 2014 in Brazil

through innovative packaging that drew enormous attention. Similarly,

Natura relaunched its Aquarela range of products with attractive new

packaging and changes in the product mix to attract more customers.

These trends will continue to expand the market while attracting many

new entrants into the market during the forecast period.

Browse related reports:

Purchase any three reports for the price of one by becoming a

Technavio subscriber. Subscribing to Technavio’s reports allows you to

download any three reports per month for the price of one. Contact enquiry@technavio.com

with your requirements and a link to our subscription platform.

About Technavio

Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The

company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more

than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300

analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business

research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research

techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of

markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up

and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools

and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data

obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the

value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors,

re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team

at media@technavio.com.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US:

+1-630-333-9501

UK: +44-208-123-1770

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com