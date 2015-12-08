Grumpy Cat Stays Grumpy Through Unveiling At Madame Tussauds San Francisco

Unflappably irritable internet-famous feline remains unmoved about
status as Madame Tussauds’ first cat figure
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grumpy Cat frowned her way to California to reveal her animatronic
likeness at Madame Tussauds San Francisco this afternoon. Going from
Reddit rumor to widespread memetic fame, Grumpy Cat remains one of the
Internet’s most beloved celebrities, and is the first cat in Madame
Tussauds history to be immortalized.
“I can’t believe this is happening,” said Grumpy Cat of her reveal,
“This is absolutely awful.”
Grumpy Cat’s animatronic will have several movements. It is also the
first mechanical figure made by Madame Tussauds in over a century. After
several months’ stay at Madame Tussauds San Francisco, the animatronic
will travel to the five other Madame Tussauds locations spread across
the US.
B-roll and side-by-side images are available via Dropbox here.
