Grumpy Cat Stays Grumpy Through Unveiling At Madame Tussauds San Francisco

Unflappably irritable internet-famous feline remains unmoved about

status as Madame Tussauds’ first cat figure

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grumpy Cat frowned her way to California to reveal her animatronic

likeness at Madame Tussauds San Francisco this afternoon. Going from

Reddit rumor to widespread memetic fame, Grumpy Cat remains one of the

Internet’s most beloved celebrities, and is the first cat in Madame

Tussauds history to be immortalized.





“I can’t believe this is happening,” said Grumpy Cat of her reveal,

“This is absolutely awful.”

Grumpy Cat’s animatronic will have several movements. It is also the

first mechanical figure made by Madame Tussauds in over a century. After

several months’ stay at Madame Tussauds San Francisco, the animatronic

will travel to the five other Madame Tussauds locations spread across

the US.

B-roll and side-by-side images are available via Dropbox here.

For real-time updates on upcoming figure launches, follow Madame

Tussauds San Francisco on social media: Facebook,

Twitter,

and Instagram.

About Madame Tussauds San Francisco

Madame Tussauds San Francisco offers guests the unique opportunity to

meet incredible wax likenesses of some of the city’s and world’s most

famous stars. Only at Madame Tussauds San Francisco can you get up close

and personal with Hollywood A-listers, music superstars, TV

personalities, sporting heroes and cultural icons.

Visit www.madametussauds.com/SanFrancisco

for more information. Follow Madame Tussauds on Facebook,

Twitter,

and Instagram

for updates on the latest figure launches.

The attraction is open at 10 a.m. 365 days a year, in Fisherman’s Wharf

at 145 Jefferson Street, San Francisco, CA, 94133.

About Merlin Entertainments Group – North America

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS plc is the leading name in location-based, family

entertainment. Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor

attraction operator, Merlin now operates 111 attractions, 12 hotels/4

holiday villages in 23 countries and across 4 continents. The company

aims to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences to its almost 63

million visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands,

and the commitment and passion of its managers and c26,000 employees

(peak season).

Merlin has twenty five attractions and two hotels in North America –

including two stunning LEGOLAND Resorts – LEGOLAND Florida with its

theme park, water park and hotel; and LEGOLAND California theme park

with water park and the SEA LIFE aquarium and themed hotel; Orlando Eye;

Madame Tussauds celebrity wax attractions in New York; Washington DC;

Las Vegas; Hollywood; Orlando and San Francisco; LEGOLAND Discovery

Centers in Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Kansas City Missouri; Atlanta,

Georgia; Boston; Westchester, New York; Toronto, Canada; a Dungeon in

San Francisco; and SEA LIFE aquariums in Phoenix, Arizona; Kansas City,

Missouri; Michigan; Dallas/Fort Worth; the Mall of America in

Minneapolis; Orlando, Florida and Charlotte – Concord, N Carolina –

underlining the company’s position as the world’s biggest global

aquarium operator. Visit www.merlinentertainments.biz

for more information.

Contacts

Merlin Entertainment

Kari Martin, 415-757-2720

Kari.Martin@merlinentertainments.biz

or

Spritz

Marketing

Beth Schnitzer, 415-221-2875

beth@spritzsf.com