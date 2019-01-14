GUESS?, Inc. Partners with Global Music Superstar, J Balvin to Launch Capsule Collection

Global fashion brand teams up with global music superstar to create
an exclusive ‘GUESS Vibras’ capsule collection designed by J Balvin
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This spring, GUESS is proud to launch ‘GUESS Vibras’, a vibrant 42-piece
capsule collection designed by multiple Latin Grammy award winner, J
Balvin. The collection is set to launch February 7, 2019 in GUESS stores
and online at shop.guess.com.
Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, Balvin is a leader of the
second-generation reggaetón revolution propelling Latin Urban music to
unprecedented global success. Balvin has quickly notched twelve #1 Latin
singles, more than 50 million social media followers, and over 11
billion total YouTube views.
“Everything in this capsule is very 90’s Miami inspired,” says J Balvin.
“The collection is about ‘Vibras’; nice energy, nice vibes, just smile
and that’s what we need, all love. Partnering with GUESS and designing
my first collaboration with a global brand has been a dream, and this
really is just the beginning.”
Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS?, Inc. and
GUESS Jeans U.S.A., speaks to the capsule saying, “J Balvin is full of
life and good energy. The entire collection is about vibes and what he
represents to the culture and the music. Watching him express that
through the GUESS lens in the campaign and his influence on the clothing
and colors was transformational and a first for GUESS. To be able to
make this happen with J Balvin and with GUESS is a special moment in
time.”
“Watching the chemistry between J Balvin and Nicolai during the design
process has been a great learning moment for me,” says Paul Marciano,
Co-founder of GUESS?, Inc. “I was able to see how millennials think,
create and translate what fashion means today for them. There are no
rules!”
The 42-piece ‘GUESS Vibras’ collection, which is inspired by Balvin’s
chart-topping “VIBRAS” album, includes a selection of ready-to-wear and
accessories for both men and women. Balvin’s personal style and
colorful, risk-taking aesthetic is infused within each piece. His
hands-on design input makes this collaboration for GUESS another
standout, bringing with it global appeal.
The women’s collection offers a series of oversized cut-off cropped
tees, bodysuits, bandeaus, tank tops and track pants in red, yellow,
white, hot pink and green hues. Matching color-blocked cut-off denim
shorts and vest in royal blue, golden yellow, deep red and green are the
stand out pieces of the capsule collection.
The men’s collection also offers color-blocked denim and vibrant track
suits that lend a relaxed feel. Oversized men’s tees dipped in red,
yellow and green tie-dye are seen alongside multi-striped shirts stamped
with the “VIBRAS” album artwork and pair well with the kickboxing Vibras
shorts. The GUESS Vibras collection also offers a variety of swimwear
for both men and women in a bright and bold color palette that can be
accessorized with 12 eyewear styles, socks and a multi-color
color-blocked fanny pack equipped with a checkerboard guitar strap.
About GUESS?, Inc.
Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since
successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs,
markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary
apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer
products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores
as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As
of November 3, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,108 retail stores
in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and
distributors operated 584 additional retail stores worldwide. As of
November 3, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors
operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information
about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.
About J Balvin
Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin – better
known to a legion of global fans as J BALVIN – has been praised by
Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in
many years.” With a distinctive style all his own that pays
reverence to the first-wave of Reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but
fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more
seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion,
J Balvin has become the undeniable leader of a second-generation
Reggaeton revolution propelling Urban music back to the forefront of
Latin music worldwide. Between his game-changing major-label debut album LA
FAMILIA, multiplatinum successor ENERGIA (The #1 Latin
album of 2016) and recent landmark singles such as Mi Gente, and
Machika, J Balvin quickly notched ten #1 Latin singles, Over 50
million social media followers, and over TEN BILLION Total
YouTube Views. With his distinctive style and chart success,
J Balvin has also become one of Latin music’s most in-demand
collaborators, having now worked with artists, such as Beyoncé, Justin
Bieber, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Major
Lazer, Juanes, Camilla Cabelo, Nicky Jam, and
more. Major award recognition has also followed, as J Balvin holds a
Guinness World Record for the longest #1 run for a solo Latin single,
has won back-to-back Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Billboard Latin
Awards, BMI’s Songwriter Award for Contemporary Latin Song of
the Year, and overall ARTIST OF THE YEAR recognition
two years in a row at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro. J
Balvin’s recently released new album VIBRAS has been hailed by TIME,
Rolling Stone, Billboard and more as: “One of the Best Albums of
2018” while also propelling the Colombian star to #1 rankings on
both YouTube & Spotify’s global charts as this summer’s #1
streaming artist in the world.
Contacts
Kaitlyn Quail
GUESS?, Inc.
212.852.0568
kquail@guess.com