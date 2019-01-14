GUESS?, Inc. Partners with Global Music Superstar, J Balvin to Launch Capsule Collection

Global fashion brand teams up with global music superstar to create

an exclusive ‘GUESS Vibras’ capsule collection designed by J Balvin

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This spring, GUESS is proud to launch ‘GUESS Vibras’, a vibrant 42-piece

capsule collection designed by multiple Latin Grammy award winner, J

Balvin. The collection is set to launch February 7, 2019 in GUESS stores

and online at shop.guess.com.





Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, Balvin is a leader of the

second-generation reggaetón revolution propelling Latin Urban music to

unprecedented global success. Balvin has quickly notched twelve #1 Latin

singles, more than 50 million social media followers, and over 11

billion total YouTube views.

“Everything in this capsule is very 90’s Miami inspired,” says J Balvin.

“The collection is about ‘Vibras’; nice energy, nice vibes, just smile

and that’s what we need, all love. Partnering with GUESS and designing

my first collaboration with a global brand has been a dream, and this

really is just the beginning.”

Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS?, Inc. and

GUESS Jeans U.S.A., speaks to the capsule saying, “J Balvin is full of

life and good energy. The entire collection is about vibes and what he

represents to the culture and the music. Watching him express that

through the GUESS lens in the campaign and his influence on the clothing

and colors was transformational and a first for GUESS. To be able to

make this happen with J Balvin and with GUESS is a special moment in

time.”

“Watching the chemistry between J Balvin and Nicolai during the design

process has been a great learning moment for me,” says Paul Marciano,

Co-founder of GUESS?, Inc. “I was able to see how millennials think,

create and translate what fashion means today for them. There are no

rules!”

The 42-piece ‘GUESS Vibras’ collection, which is inspired by Balvin’s

chart-topping “VIBRAS” album, includes a selection of ready-to-wear and

accessories for both men and women. Balvin’s personal style and

colorful, risk-taking aesthetic is infused within each piece. His

hands-on design input makes this collaboration for GUESS another

standout, bringing with it global appeal.

The women’s collection offers a series of oversized cut-off cropped

tees, bodysuits, bandeaus, tank tops and track pants in red, yellow,

white, hot pink and green hues. Matching color-blocked cut-off denim

shorts and vest in royal blue, golden yellow, deep red and green are the

stand out pieces of the capsule collection.

The men’s collection also offers color-blocked denim and vibrant track

suits that lend a relaxed feel. Oversized men’s tees dipped in red,

yellow and green tie-dye are seen alongside multi-striped shirts stamped

with the “VIBRAS” album artwork and pair well with the kickboxing Vibras

shorts. The GUESS Vibras collection also offers a variety of swimwear

for both men and women in a bright and bold color palette that can be

accessorized with 12 eyewear styles, socks and a multi-color

color-blocked fanny pack equipped with a checkerboard guitar strap.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since

successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs,

markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary

apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer

products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores

as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As

of November 3, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,108 retail stores

in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and

distributors operated 584 additional retail stores worldwide. As of

November 3, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors

operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information

about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About J Balvin

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin – better

known to a legion of global fans as J BALVIN – has been praised by

Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in

many years.” With a distinctive style all his own that pays

reverence to the first-wave of Reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but

fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more

seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion,

J Balvin has become the undeniable leader of a second-generation

Reggaeton revolution propelling Urban music back to the forefront of

Latin music worldwide. Between his game-changing major-label debut album LA

FAMILIA, multiplatinum successor ENERGIA (The #1 Latin

album of 2016) and recent landmark singles such as Mi Gente, and

Machika, J Balvin quickly notched ten #1 Latin singles, Over 50

million social media followers, and over TEN BILLION Total

YouTube Views. With his distinctive style and chart success,

J Balvin has also become one of Latin music’s most in-demand

collaborators, having now worked with artists, such as Beyoncé, Justin

Bieber, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Major

Lazer, Juanes, Camilla Cabelo, Nicky Jam, and

more. Major award recognition has also followed, as J Balvin holds a

Guinness World Record for the longest #1 run for a solo Latin single,

has won back-to-back Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Billboard Latin

Awards, BMI’s Songwriter Award for Contemporary Latin Song of

the Year, and overall ARTIST OF THE YEAR recognition

two years in a row at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro. J

Balvin’s recently released new album VIBRAS has been hailed by TIME,

Rolling Stone, Billboard and more as: “One of the Best Albums of

2018” while also propelling the Colombian star to #1 rankings on

both YouTube & Spotify’s global charts as this summer’s #1

streaming artist in the world.

