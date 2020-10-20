H Code Study Explores Divide Between Brands and Today’s Hispanic Consumers

The “Beyond Demographics: Reaching Today’s Hispanic Consumer” whitepaper is a valuable resource for brands seeking to understand and connect with this influential, diverse audience during a critical time

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H Code, the only advertising entity reaching the U.S. Hispanic market at scale digitally, today released its Beyond Demographics: Reaching Today’s Hispanic Consumer whitepaper. Based on a proprietary national study conducted by the H Code Intelligence Center (HCIC) among 1,301 U.S.-based Hispanic respondents, the in-depth report explores the relationship between brands and Hispanic consumers, highlighting the most pressing challenges brands and marketers face in the hope of helping them reach this fast-growing and powerful audience segment.

“With a gross domestic product of $2.6 trillion, Hispanic consumers contribute greatly to the U.S. economy and wield a powerful influence. The Latino GDP has grown 72% faster than the non-Latino GDP in the last decade, and yet we’ve found that brands are missing the mark when it comes to engaging with this particular audience,” says Parker Morse, CEO & Founder of H Code. “We hope this study gives insight into Today’s Hispanic consumer and why looking beyond demographics and understanding the nuances of this community is necessary for success and in order to speak with authenticity.”

The Hispanic community as it exists today is U.S. born, tech-forward, and affluent, but many respondents feel that brands are still relying on outdated Hispanic personas and information when trying to reach them: 45% believe that ads are speaking to their parents/elders instead of them. In addition to being America’s youngest demographic group — with 61% being under the age of 35, in comparison to 47% of non-Hispanics — the report showcases that Hispanics are a nuanced and diverse demographic, with 62% of respondents also identifying with other ethnicities in addition to Hispanic.

Despite long-held stereotypes, the report also found that just 4% of its respondents speak Spanish exclusively at home while 48% say they speak only or mostly English at home. And according to the Pew Research Center, 70% of the Hispanic population in the United States are proficient English speakers, i.e., speak English at least “very well” or speak only English at home, which showcases how marketers must delve deeper than language to make an impact.

The H Code whitepaper does find one truth among U.S. Hispanics that remains constant over time and that is the high level of importance placed on family. When asked to choose one or more values that makes them feel “the most successful” among 12 options, 71% of respondents chose “I have a family” — by far the most selected.

The report reveals there is an abundance of opportunities for brands to engage with this influential audience: 67% of consumers have noticed advertisers trying to connect with them on television, but only 19% say they see advertising targeting Hispanics online. This combined with the fact that 69% of Hispancs list digital platforms as their source for daily news — followed by television at 24%, print newspapers at 4%, and other miscellaneous sources at 3% — shows how advertisers should look to digital over traditional channels when looking to reach Hispanics at scale.

The report also explores the importance of relevant messaging, culture, diversity, and representation in advertising as well as Hispanic perception on social issues and brands who give back to the community and more.

Data for H Code’s Beyond Demographics: Reaching Today’s Hispanic Consumer whitepaper was collected through the H Code Intelligence Center, the company’s proprietary solution for collecting first-party data from over 32 million monthly Hispanic UVs and 5,000 Hispanic panelists across languages, levels of acculturation, and more.

To access the full Beyond Demographics: Reaching Today’s Hispanic Consumer whitepaper, visit http://bit.ly/BYDdemo.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S. Ranked #1 in Hispanic digital reach, H Code influences at scale through digital and integrated campaigns, strategically bringing together targetable data, exclusive inventory, impactful creative, branded content, and more. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from the largest Hispanic digital panel and influencer network, H Code delivers impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence Hispanic audiences with unmatched authenticity.

Contacts

Media:



Paolo Ramos/North 6th Agency for H Code



hcode@n6a.com

212.334.9753 ext. 135