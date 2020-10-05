H Code to Sponsor 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards in Addition to Year-Round Partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., today announced its sponsorship of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, celebrating Latino leadership, impact, and culture. The broadcast of the Awards will be on October 6th on PBS stations and streamed on PBS.org. H Code also supports the mission of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation year-round by amplifying the historical nonprofit’s messages, programs and resources to millions of Latinos across the country.

“H Code is honored to sponsor such a historic celebration and continue our work with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, an organization whose mission resonates immensely with our own,” says Jonathan Patton, Vice President of Sales at H Code. “We look forward to collectively celebrating Latinos and the individuals that move our country forward every day.”

Created by the White House in 1988, the Hispanic Heritage Awards commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States and is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

“Now more than ever, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation is proud to shine a light on the great value Latinos provide America through the Hispanic Heritage Awards and our year-round programs focused on education, workforce, leadership and culture,” says Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. “Thanks to H Code, millions more Latinos across the country can be reached, providing our community with valuable information, resources, inspiration and activities.”

Hosted by Sebastián Yatra, this year’s awards ceremony will include special presenter appearances by previous Hispanic Heritage Award winners Dolores Huerta and Los Tigres del Norte and will honor America’s essential farmworkers, Linda Ronstadt, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, and a special posthumous Ally Recognition of John Lewis.

The event also includes an impressive lineup of talented artists like Jessie Reyez, Sech, and Yatra as well as special performances by Flor de Toloache who will be joined by Latino medical workers, Calma Carmona in remembrance of civil rights icon John Lewis, and the Mavericks, who will pay tribute to Linda Ronstadt alongside Latina powerhouses Joy Huerta (Jesse & Joy), Lupita Infante, La Marisoul (La Santa Cecilia), Gaby Moreno, and Carla Morrison.

The 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards virtual prelude to the PBS broadcast will start at 7:30 pm ET with the PBS broadcast beginning at 8 pm ET (check local listings) or on PBS.org. (To receive a link to access the pre-show and exclusive digital program, register at hispanicheritage.org/hharsvp.)

In keeping with current COVID-19 mitigation guidance and with the safety of participants in mind as well as the increased impact the pandemic has had on communities of color, the Hispanic Heritage Awards and PBS broadcast will not include a live ceremony but will feature more intimately filmed performances and honoree segments filmed on location across the United States and Latin America.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S. Ranked #1 in Hispanic digital reach, H Code influences at scale through digital and integrated campaigns, strategically bringing together targetable data, exclusive inventory, impactful creative, branded content, and more. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from the largest Hispanic digital panel and influencer network, H Code delivers impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence Hispanic audiences with unmatched authenticity.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

The Hispanic Heritage Awards serve as a launch of HHF’s year-round, innovative, high-impact, actionable programs focused on education, workforce, leadership and culture. HHF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org and follow the Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

