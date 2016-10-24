Halloween Pumpkin Pulp May Scare Your Garbage Disposal to Death!

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Halloween–The Roto-Rooter man has become as common a Halloween visitor as
trick-or-treaters, thanks to sticky pumpkin pulp and seeds. Because of a
long-standing Halloween tradition, plumbers know that frantic homeowners
will be faced with pulp-clogged garbage disposals and kitchen sink
drains in the days leading up to the holiday.
Roto-Rooter, America’s largest provider of plumbing repair and drain
cleaning services, reminds jack-o’-lantern carvers that pumpkin pulp
should never be put down the kitchen sink drain or into garbage
disposals. The slimy gunk is ideal for clogging sink drains.
“It’s stringy and sticky, and when it dries and hardens it will
choke-off drainpipes and garbage
disposals, creating all sorts of havoc,” said Paul Abrams,
spokesperson for Cincinnati-based Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service.
The kitchen sink isn’t the only place that should be avoided when it
comes to pumpkin pulp. Abrams says it’s worth noting that Roto-Rooter
gets many calls this time of year because homeowners also sometimes
flush pumpkin guts down the toilet, usually with similar clog-causing
results. “The toilet is not a better option. It just means the clog
forms a little further down the pipe.”
To prevent Halloween drain disasters, Roto-Rooter suggests carving
pumpkins on a bed of newspaper, far away from the sink. Then, carvers
should wrap up the mess and throw all pumpkin-related materials into the
garbage can or onto a compost pile. Rinsing the pulp off of your hands
over the kitchen sink is also a bad idea. Use the outside faucet instead.
Don’t throw those seeds away! Pumpkin seeds make a great snack. They can
be cleaned, separated and roasted for a tasty treat. Check out
Roto-Rooter’s Instagram page for some savory and sweet roasted pumpkin
seed recipes at https://www.instagram.com/rotorooterplumbing/.
Or if you want to grow your own, the seeds can be air-dried and planted
to produce next year’s Halloween pumpkins.
Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of
plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. To see our
helpful Halloween videos, go to http://www.rotorooter.com/plumbing-videos/halloween/
