Halloween Pumpkin Pulp May Scare Your Garbage Disposal to Death!

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Halloween–The Roto-Rooter man has become as common a Halloween visitor as

trick-or-treaters, thanks to sticky pumpkin pulp and seeds. Because of a

long-standing Halloween tradition, plumbers know that frantic homeowners

will be faced with pulp-clogged garbage disposals and kitchen sink

drains in the days leading up to the holiday.

Roto-Rooter, America’s largest provider of plumbing repair and drain

cleaning services, reminds jack-o’-lantern carvers that pumpkin pulp

should never be put down the kitchen sink drain or into garbage

disposals. The slimy gunk is ideal for clogging sink drains.

“It’s stringy and sticky, and when it dries and hardens it will

choke-off drainpipes and garbage

disposals, creating all sorts of havoc,” said Paul Abrams,

spokesperson for Cincinnati-based Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service.

The kitchen sink isn’t the only place that should be avoided when it

comes to pumpkin pulp. Abrams says it’s worth noting that Roto-Rooter

gets many calls this time of year because homeowners also sometimes

flush pumpkin guts down the toilet, usually with similar clog-causing

results. “The toilet is not a better option. It just means the clog

forms a little further down the pipe.”

To prevent Halloween drain disasters, Roto-Rooter suggests carving

pumpkins on a bed of newspaper, far away from the sink. Then, carvers

should wrap up the mess and throw all pumpkin-related materials into the

garbage can or onto a compost pile. Rinsing the pulp off of your hands

over the kitchen sink is also a bad idea. Use the outside faucet instead.

Don’t throw those seeds away! Pumpkin seeds make a great snack. They can

be cleaned, separated and roasted for a tasty treat. Check out

Roto-Rooter’s Instagram page for some savory and sweet roasted pumpkin

seed recipes at https://www.instagram.com/rotorooterplumbing/.

Or if you want to grow your own, the seeds can be air-dried and planted

to produce next year’s Halloween pumpkins.

Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of

plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. To see our

helpful Halloween videos, go to http://www.rotorooter.com/plumbing-videos/halloween/

Contacts

Roto-Rooter

Paul Abrams

O: 513-762-6434

Cell: 513-702-5631

paul.abrams@rrsc.com