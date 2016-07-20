Hasbro Heads to 2016 Comic-Con International with Special Edition Items from TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, STAR WARS and More

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro,

Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) will be returning to the annual Comic-Con

International in San Diego, California with exciting convention

exclusive sets in tow. Drawn from Hasbro’s impressive brand portfolio,

fans can expect limited edition products from MY LITTLE PONY,

TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, VISIONARIES, MAGIC: THE GATHERING as well as

licensed partners, STAR WARS and MARVEL.





These collector’s items will be available for purchase while supplies

last at the Hasbro Toy Shop booth (#3329). Highlights of this year’s

line-up include the MY LITTLE PONY DISCORD & FLUTTERSHY Figure Set, the

first figures made available in the new MY LITTLE PONY GUARDIANS OF

HARMONY line, and the massive TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS: TITANS RETURN

TITAN CLASS FORTRESS MAXIMUS Convention Edition figure. Hasbro Toy Shop

will also offer the first action figure from Rogue One: A Star Wars

Story with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Jyn Erso Pack as

well as the MARVEL THE RAFT LEGENDS SERIES 6-Inch Action Figure Set.

Following San Diego Comic Con, a limited number of convention exclusives

will be available on HasbroToyShop.com.

The full list of Hasbro’s 2016 San Diego Comic-Con convention exclusive

items includes:

MY LITTLE PONY DISCORD & FLUTTERSHY Figure Set

(Ages 4

years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99)

The MY LITTLE PONY

DISCORD & FLUTTERSHY Arrangement Figure set includes a mischievous

draconequus DISCORD holding an inside-out umbrella and a cup of hot

chocolate as he sits on his throne with friend FLUTTERSHY by his side.

TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS: TITANS RETURN TITAN CLASS FORTRESS MAXIMUS

Convention Edition

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price:

$179.99)

The TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS TITANS RETURN TITAN CLASS

FORTRESS MAXIMUS Convention Edition brings the TRANSFORMERS battle into

uncharted territory when the Titans Return. The Convention Edition

figure features collectible packaging and comes with a special edition

poster, three accessories, and a mighty sword for players to use in

playtime battle.

TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS TITANS RETURN Titan Force Set

(Ages

8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $74.99)

The TRANSFORMERS

GENERATIONS TITANS RETURN Titan Force Set allows fans to bring the

battle to life. The set features a Voyager Class SENTINEL PRIME figure,

DELUXE CLASS BRAINSTORM and WINDBLADE figures, as well as 2 TITAN MASTER

figures – AUTOBOT TESLOR and AUTOBOT INFINITUS.

TRANSFORMERS SOUNDWAVE Tablet

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx.

Retail Price: $39.99)

One of the most iconic Decepticons,

SOUNDWAVE, comes to life from what appears to be an ordinary mobile

tablet. With a few clicks and twists, this seemingly ordinary tablet

converts into the extraordinary Decepticon, capable of detecting and

jamming Autobot transmissions across the entire energy spectrum.

G.I. JOE AND THE TRANSFORMERS Set

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx.

Retail Price: $99.99)

This G.I. JOE AND THE TRANSFORMERS Set is the

continuation of a successful trilogy of San Diego Comic Con items. The

collection features SCARLETT and ZARTAN action figures as well as

AUTOBOT POWERGLIDE and SOUNDWAVE figures in an epic showdown.

MICRONAUTS CLASSIC COLLECTION Set

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx.

Retail Price: $49.99)

The MICRONAUTS CLASSIC COLLECTION Set is a

vintage homage to the classic science fiction action figures originally

sold between 1976 and 1980. Veteran paint artist Ken Kelly, who created

some of the most memorable packaging art for the original MICRONAUTS

toys, designed the bold artwork for this set.

VISIONARIES: KNIGHTS OF THE MAGICAL LIGHT MIGHTY MUGG Set featuring

LEORIC

(Ages 6 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99)

Harkening

the popularity of VISIONARIES: KNIGHTS OF THE MAGICAL LIGHT, this

vinyl-style collectible presents the franchise’s best hero, LEORIC.

Featuring his signature lion hologram on his chest plate and famous

“stache” on his face– the only Spectral Knight with facial hair – fans

will be spellbound.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING PLANESWALKERS Special Edition Box Set

(Ages

13 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $110.00)

Get ready to take

on the darkness with Magic’s five most iconic Planeswalkers as you have

never seen them before in the MAGIC: THE GATHERING PLANESWALKERS Special

Edition Box Set. The set includes five Planeswalker cards with exclusive

artwork by renowned MAGIC: THE GATHERING card illustrator Eric Deschamps.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi Pack

(Ages

4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99)

Recreate the noble

journey of the great Jedi Master with the highly collectible Obi-Wan

Kenobi Pack. Featuring authentic, movie-accurate detail, this elite

6-inch scale Obi-Wan Kenobi figure comes equipped with Jedi robe, 2

lightsabers, an electronic light-up table, and Princess Leia hologram

delivering a vital message.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Kylo Ren Pack

(Ages 4

years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99)

Reveal the power of

the dark side with this collectible 6-inch scale Kylo Ren figure without

his mask! Fans can relive the First Order commander’s most pivotal

moments from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with this highly

articulated and exceptionally detailed figure which comes with the

villain’s iconic lightsaber, lightsaber hilt, and helmet.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Jyn Erso Pack

(Ages 4

years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99)

Bring the action of

the highly anticipated Rogue One: A Star Wars Story film to life

with THE BLACK SERIES Jyn Erso Pack! A highly skilled soldier in the

Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso is an impetuous, defiant warrior eager to bring

the battle to the Empire. This impressive 6-inch scale figure features

extensive articulation and realistic character design.

MARVEL THE COLLECTOR’S VAULT LEGENDS SERIES 3.75-Inch Action Figure

Set

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $69.99)

The

most extraordinary museum of intergalactic treasures is inside THE

COLLECTOR’S VAULT! This impressive 3.75-inch scale MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES

set features fan-favorite Marvel Comics characters and mysterious

ancient artifacts, such as ZODIAC KEY, CASKET OF ANCIENT WINTERS, and

WAND OF WATOOMB.

MARVEL THE RAFT LEGENDS SERIES 6-Inch Action Figure Set

(Ages

4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $119.99)

Prevent a prison

break with this impressive 6-inch scale MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES set

featuring some of the most notorious super villains in the Marvel

Universe! Help SPIDER-MAN keep MARVEL’s ENCHANTRESS, MARVEL’S PURPLE

MAN, DREADKNIGHT, ABOMINATION, and MARVEL’S SANDMAN behind bars at THE

RAFT.

YO-KAI WATCH JEWELNYAN SET

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail

Price: $29.99)

DIANYAN is shining bright in the new and exclusive

JEWELNYAN Assortment. The assortment includes one vinyl DIANYAN figure

and 5 exclusive Jewelnyan Yo-kai Medals.

