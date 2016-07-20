Hasbro Heads to 2016 Comic-Con International with Special Edition Items from TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, STAR WARS and More

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro,
Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) will be returning to the annual Comic-Con
International in San Diego, California with exciting convention
exclusive sets in tow. Drawn from Hasbro’s impressive brand portfolio,
fans can expect limited edition products from MY LITTLE PONY,
TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, VISIONARIES, MAGIC: THE GATHERING as well as
licensed partners, STAR WARS and MARVEL.
These collector’s items will be available for purchase while supplies
last at the Hasbro Toy Shop booth (#3329). Highlights of this year’s
line-up include the MY LITTLE PONY DISCORD & FLUTTERSHY Figure Set, the
first figures made available in the new MY LITTLE PONY GUARDIANS OF
HARMONY line, and the massive TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS: TITANS RETURN
TITAN CLASS FORTRESS MAXIMUS Convention Edition figure. Hasbro Toy Shop
will also offer the first action figure from Rogue One: A Star Wars
Story with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Jyn Erso Pack as
well as the MARVEL THE RAFT LEGENDS SERIES 6-Inch Action Figure Set.
Following San Diego Comic Con, a limited number of convention exclusives
will be available on HasbroToyShop.com.
The full list of Hasbro’s 2016 San Diego Comic-Con convention exclusive
items includes:
MY LITTLE PONY DISCORD & FLUTTERSHY Figure Set
(Ages 4
years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99)
The MY LITTLE PONY
DISCORD & FLUTTERSHY Arrangement Figure set includes a mischievous
draconequus DISCORD holding an inside-out umbrella and a cup of hot
chocolate as he sits on his throne with friend FLUTTERSHY by his side.
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS: TITANS RETURN TITAN CLASS FORTRESS MAXIMUS
Convention Edition
(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price:
$179.99)
The TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS TITANS RETURN TITAN CLASS
FORTRESS MAXIMUS Convention Edition brings the TRANSFORMERS battle into
uncharted territory when the Titans Return. The Convention Edition
figure features collectible packaging and comes with a special edition
poster, three accessories, and a mighty sword for players to use in
playtime battle.
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS TITANS RETURN Titan Force Set
(Ages
8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $74.99)
The TRANSFORMERS
GENERATIONS TITANS RETURN Titan Force Set allows fans to bring the
battle to life. The set features a Voyager Class SENTINEL PRIME figure,
DELUXE CLASS BRAINSTORM and WINDBLADE figures, as well as 2 TITAN MASTER
figures – AUTOBOT TESLOR and AUTOBOT INFINITUS.
TRANSFORMERS SOUNDWAVE Tablet
(Ages 8 years & up/Approx.
Retail Price: $39.99)
One of the most iconic Decepticons,
SOUNDWAVE, comes to life from what appears to be an ordinary mobile
tablet. With a few clicks and twists, this seemingly ordinary tablet
converts into the extraordinary Decepticon, capable of detecting and
jamming Autobot transmissions across the entire energy spectrum.
G.I. JOE AND THE TRANSFORMERS Set
(Ages 5 years & up/Approx.
Retail Price: $99.99)
This G.I. JOE AND THE TRANSFORMERS Set is the
continuation of a successful trilogy of San Diego Comic Con items. The
collection features SCARLETT and ZARTAN action figures as well as
AUTOBOT POWERGLIDE and SOUNDWAVE figures in an epic showdown.
MICRONAUTS CLASSIC COLLECTION Set
(Ages 5 years & up/Approx.
Retail Price: $49.99)
The MICRONAUTS CLASSIC COLLECTION Set is a
vintage homage to the classic science fiction action figures originally
sold between 1976 and 1980. Veteran paint artist Ken Kelly, who created
some of the most memorable packaging art for the original MICRONAUTS
toys, designed the bold artwork for this set.
VISIONARIES: KNIGHTS OF THE MAGICAL LIGHT MIGHTY MUGG Set featuring
LEORIC
(Ages 6 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99)
Harkening
the popularity of VISIONARIES: KNIGHTS OF THE MAGICAL LIGHT, this
vinyl-style collectible presents the franchise’s best hero, LEORIC.
Featuring his signature lion hologram on his chest plate and famous
“stache” on his face– the only Spectral Knight with facial hair – fans
will be spellbound.
MAGIC: THE GATHERING PLANESWALKERS Special Edition Box Set
(Ages
13 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $110.00)
Get ready to take
on the darkness with Magic’s five most iconic Planeswalkers as you have
never seen them before in the MAGIC: THE GATHERING PLANESWALKERS Special
Edition Box Set. The set includes five Planeswalker cards with exclusive
artwork by renowned MAGIC: THE GATHERING card illustrator Eric Deschamps.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi Pack
(Ages
4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99)
Recreate the noble
journey of the great Jedi Master with the highly collectible Obi-Wan
Kenobi Pack. Featuring authentic, movie-accurate detail, this elite
6-inch scale Obi-Wan Kenobi figure comes equipped with Jedi robe, 2
lightsabers, an electronic light-up table, and Princess Leia hologram
delivering a vital message.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Kylo Ren Pack
(Ages 4
years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99)
Reveal the power of
the dark side with this collectible 6-inch scale Kylo Ren figure without
his mask! Fans can relive the First Order commander’s most pivotal
moments from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with this highly
articulated and exceptionally detailed figure which comes with the
villain’s iconic lightsaber, lightsaber hilt, and helmet.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Jyn Erso Pack
(Ages 4
years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99)
Bring the action of
the highly anticipated Rogue One: A Star Wars Story film to life
with THE BLACK SERIES Jyn Erso Pack! A highly skilled soldier in the
Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso is an impetuous, defiant warrior eager to bring
the battle to the Empire. This impressive 6-inch scale figure features
extensive articulation and realistic character design.
MARVEL THE COLLECTOR’S VAULT LEGENDS SERIES 3.75-Inch Action Figure
Set
(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $69.99)
The
most extraordinary museum of intergalactic treasures is inside THE
COLLECTOR’S VAULT! This impressive 3.75-inch scale MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES
set features fan-favorite Marvel Comics characters and mysterious
ancient artifacts, such as ZODIAC KEY, CASKET OF ANCIENT WINTERS, and
WAND OF WATOOMB.
MARVEL THE RAFT LEGENDS SERIES 6-Inch Action Figure Set
(Ages
4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $119.99)
Prevent a prison
break with this impressive 6-inch scale MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES set
featuring some of the most notorious super villains in the Marvel
Universe! Help SPIDER-MAN keep MARVEL’s ENCHANTRESS, MARVEL’S PURPLE
MAN, DREADKNIGHT, ABOMINATION, and MARVEL’S SANDMAN behind bars at THE
RAFT.
YO-KAI WATCH JEWELNYAN SET
(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail
Price: $29.99)
DIANYAN is shining bright in the new and exclusive
JEWELNYAN Assortment. The assortment includes one vinyl DIANYAN figure
and 5 exclusive Jewelnyan Yo-kai Medals.
