HealthSun’s Medicare Advantage Plans Achieve Highest Star Rating for Third Year In a Row

HealthSun recognized for high-quality health care services and dedication to member experience

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthSun announced today that the company’s 2020 Medicare Advantage plans received a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the third year in a row. 5-Stars is the best result health plans can achieve under CMS’ Medicare Star Ratings. CMS’ Medicare Star Ratings gives health plans scores for the quality and performance of their services.

“HealthSun has always been focused on ensuring our members receive the highest quality health care services and an enhanced consumer experience that makes it simpler for them to improve their health and well-being,” said Tomas Orozco, President, Medicare East Region. “We are honored to receive this 5-Star rating and know that it takes a collaborative effort between HealthSun’s associates and the care providers in our networks. These care providers are crucial to ensuring our members get the care they need and in a manner that consumers expect.”

Consumers interested in enrolling in HealthSun’s health plans can do so during this annual election period as well as throughout 2020 until November 30, 2020. This is because Medicare Advantage plans that achieve 5-Star ratings from CMS are able to enroll Medicare-eligible individuals year round, unlike plans rated 4.5 Stars or lower.

To ensure its members receive a health care experience that is integrated and addresses many of the factors that can influence a person’s health and well-being, HealthSun gives its members the opportunity to receive health care services at Wellmax Medical Centers and Pasteur Medical, which are owned by HealthSun.

Wellmax Medical Centers provide excellence in the doctor-patient relationship by establishing a unique environment where physicians can practice medicine in a personalized manner, catering to the patients’ needs. Members that participate in Wellmax wellness centers enjoy manual arts and crafts, exercise classes, bingo, dominos, and many other programs designed to keep seniors both physically and mentally healthy. Pasteur has a team-based comprehensive clinical approach with physicians and hospitals to ensure members a true “Continuum of Care” model. Pasteur designed its delivery model by integrating decades of hospital management experience, physician management programs nationwide to provide the community one of the most comprehensive networks available to consumers.

HealthSun offers the following 2020 Medicare Advantage plans to consumers: SunPlus Advantage (HMO), HealthAdvantage (HMO), and MediMax (HMO).

The CMS’ Medicare Star Rating system rates the quality and performance of Medicare Advantage plans to help consumers and their families compare plans. Medicare Advantage plans are rated on their ability to:

Help members stay healthy

Assist members in managing chronic conditions

Ensure positive member experiences with their health plan

Achieve member satisfaction

Provide effective customer service

Additionally, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans that provide drug services are rated on how well they provide prescription-related coverage along a number of factors: customer service, member complaints, member experience with drug plan, and drug safety.

Star Ratings are calculated each year using a scale of one to five stars, and may change from year to year. The annual Medicare Star Ratings are posted online at www.medicare.gov.

Consumers can enroll in HealthSun’s 2020 Medicare Advantage plans during Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP), which began October 15, 2019 and continues through December 7, 2019. Consumers can also enroll throughout 2020 until November 30, 2020, as highlighted above. Plans purchased during AEP are effective January 1, 2019. For details about HealthSun’s Medicare plans in your area, call 877-336-2069 or visit HealthSun online store at www.healthsun.com.

The Star Ratings referenced above apply to contract H5431. HealthSun Health Plans is an HMO plan with a Medicare Contract. Enrollment in HealthSun Health Plans depends on contract renewal. Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. HealthSun complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex. ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-877-336-2069. (TTY: 1-877-206-0500). ATANSYON: Si w pale Kreyòl Ayisyen, gen sèvis èd pou lang ki disponib gratis pou ou. Rele 1-877-336-2069. (TTY: 1-877-206-0500).

About HealthSun Health Plans

Founded in 2005, HealthSun is a local Medicare Managed Care Organization with administrative offices located in Coconut Grove, Florida. Serving nearly 50,000 members in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, HealthSun is one of the fastest growing health plans in South Florida. We are also proud that our members are very satisfied with our services as demonstrated in our yearly independent member satisfaction survey. Our valued members are serviced through our extensive provider network and dedicated professionals. As a local plan, we recognize the healthcare needs of our community and strive to provide our members with only the best service and experience possible.

