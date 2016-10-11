Heartland Dental Selects Patterson Dental as Distribution Partner

Patterson’s expertise in logistics, technical service and ecommerce
to be centerpieces of new strategic relationship
ST. PAUL, Minn. & EFFINGHAM, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PDCO)
today announced that Heartland Dental, the largest dental support
organization (DSO) in the U.S., has selected Patterson Dental as its
distribution partner effective January 1, 2017. Heartland Dental
supports more than 1,100 dentists nationwide.
“Patterson Dental has focused on growth by building a leadership
position around the combination of superior sales, service, support and
technology applications that we believe will be increasingly compelling
to the full dental market,” said Scott Anderson, chairman, president and
chief executive officer of Patterson Companies. “We are excited to
partner with a leader such as Heartland Dental that shares our values
and the desire to bring best-in-class products and solutions to the
dentists and teams they support.”
“We are extremely excited about this strategic relationship with
Patterson and the added value it will bring to the dentists and team
members we support,” said Patrick Bauer, president and chief executive
officer of Heartland Dental. “After a thorough process, we selected
Patterson Dental because of their history of market-leading service,
which dovetails with our experience in the evolving DSO space. Our
partnership will benefit from Patterson’s expertise in logistics,
technical service, ecommerce and technology, which enables our
commitment to mutual growth.”
“Innovation is at the center of who we are as an organization and what
sets us apart in the DSO space,” said Rick Workman, DMD executive
chairman and founder of Heartland Dental. “This strategic relationship
with Patterson will continue to accelerate that legacy. In addition to
this being a critical element in enabling the dentists we support to
bring excellent care to their patients, it’s also an incredible
opportunity for the community of Effingham, Illinois and our respective
teams based here.”
About Heartland Dental
Heartland Dental, LLC is the largest dental support organization in the
United States with more than 750 supported dental offices located in 33
states. Based in Effingham, Illinois and founded by Rick Workman, DMD,
Heartland Dental offers supported dentists and team members continuing
professional education and leadership training, along with a variety of
non-clinical administrative services including staffing, human
relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing, and
information technology. For more information, visit www.Heartland.com.
Follow Heartland Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit Dr.
Workman’s Blog, “Dentistry Leaders” at www.dentistryleaders.com.
About Patterson Companies, Inc.
Patterson Companies, Inc. is a value-added distributor serving the
dental and animal health markets.
Dental Market
Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of
consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital
solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories
throughout North America.
Animal Health Market
Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products,
services and technologies to both the production and companion animal
health markets in North America and the U.K.
Contacts
Patterson Companies, Inc.
John M. Wright, 651-686-1364
Vice
President, Investor Relations
or
Heartland Dental, LLC
Ashley
L. Buehnerkemper, 217-540-5100
Director, Corporate Marketing