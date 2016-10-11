Heartland Dental Selects Patterson Dental as Distribution Partner

Patterson’s expertise in logistics, technical service and ecommerce

to be centerpieces of new strategic relationship

ST. PAUL, Minn. & EFFINGHAM, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PDCO)

today announced that Heartland Dental, the largest dental support

organization (DSO) in the U.S., has selected Patterson Dental as its

distribution partner effective January 1, 2017. Heartland Dental

supports more than 1,100 dentists nationwide.





“Patterson Dental has focused on growth by building a leadership

position around the combination of superior sales, service, support and

technology applications that we believe will be increasingly compelling

to the full dental market,” said Scott Anderson, chairman, president and

chief executive officer of Patterson Companies. “We are excited to

partner with a leader such as Heartland Dental that shares our values

and the desire to bring best-in-class products and solutions to the

dentists and teams they support.”

“We are extremely excited about this strategic relationship with

Patterson and the added value it will bring to the dentists and team

members we support,” said Patrick Bauer, president and chief executive

officer of Heartland Dental. “After a thorough process, we selected

Patterson Dental because of their history of market-leading service,

which dovetails with our experience in the evolving DSO space. Our

partnership will benefit from Patterson’s expertise in logistics,

technical service, ecommerce and technology, which enables our

commitment to mutual growth.”

“Innovation is at the center of who we are as an organization and what

sets us apart in the DSO space,” said Rick Workman, DMD executive

chairman and founder of Heartland Dental. “This strategic relationship

with Patterson will continue to accelerate that legacy. In addition to

this being a critical element in enabling the dentists we support to

bring excellent care to their patients, it’s also an incredible

opportunity for the community of Effingham, Illinois and our respective

teams based here.”

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental, LLC is the largest dental support organization in the

United States with more than 750 supported dental offices located in 33

states. Based in Effingham, Illinois and founded by Rick Workman, DMD,

Heartland Dental offers supported dentists and team members continuing

professional education and leadership training, along with a variety of

non-clinical administrative services including staffing, human

relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing, and

information technology. For more information, visit www.Heartland.com.

Follow Heartland Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit Dr.

Workman’s Blog, “Dentistry Leaders” at www.dentistryleaders.com.

About Patterson Companies, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc. is a value-added distributor serving the

dental and animal health markets.

Dental Market

Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of

consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital

solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories

throughout North America.

Animal Health Market

Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products,

services and technologies to both the production and companion animal

health markets in North America and the U.K.

