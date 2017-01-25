HeartWell LLP and Cigna Collaborate to Improve Quality and Cost for Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease

Value-based episodes-of-care model uses incentives to engage health

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cigna (NYSE: CI) and HeartWell LLP (HeartWell) have launched a program

to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic

coronary artery disease.





The program is part of Cigna

Collaborative Care, a value-based model that uses incentives to

engage health care providers and helps drive improved health,

affordability and patient experience. Cigna Collaborative Care initially

focused on large primary care physician groups and later expanded

to include hospitals, small primary care practices and specialists, such

as orthopedists, oncologists and cardiologists.

Under the new initiative, HeartWell will continue to be paid for the

medical services it provides to its Cigna patients. It will also be

eligible to earn shared savings if it meets certain quality targets and

if the actual cost for an entire episode of care is below a

risk-adjusted expected cost. An episode of care includes pre-care,

cardiovascular procedures (such as cardiac catheterizations and coronary

angioplasty), medications, recovery and follow-up care through 12 months

following the procedure.

After the episode of care has ended, Cigna will evaluate all of the

claims for that episode, adjust for risk and determine if the total

actual cost is below the expected cost. If it is, HeartWell will receive

a portion of those savings – but only if it also meets specific quality

targets.

The quality targets include:

Reduced number of hospital readmissions

Reduced frequency of post-surgery complications, including deep vein

thrombosis (blood clots in deep veins), pulmonary embolisms (blockage

of arteries in the lungs), wound infections and strokes.

“We’ve had solid results from our ongoing Cigna Collaborative Care

arrangements with primary care physician groups and we’re also having

success as we extend our value-based arrangements into specialty care.

We look forward to collaborating with HeartWell as we take this

important next step into value-based cardiac care,” said Marco Vitiello,

M.D., Cigna’s medical executive for South Florida.

“At HeartWell, we believe in working closely with patients and their

primary care physician to keep them healthy. We strive to help our

patients live better lives through the high-quality care we provide,”

said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D., managing member. “We are pleased to be the

first cardiology group in the nation to partner with Cigna on this type

of arrangement focused on the value of care rather than volume of care.

We look forward to working collaboratively on this initiative to improve

the quality and affordability of care.”

This is Cigna’s first chronic episodes-of-care arrangement for

cardiology.

“Chronic conditions – such as diabetes and heart disease – can have a

significant impact on an individual’s overall health and quality of

life. Our hope is that initiatives like this will help improve lives and

contain health care costs by reducing the need for emergency room visits

and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Vitiello.

Cigna has episodes-of-care arrangements for other medical specialties,

including orthopedics, oncology, gastroenterology and

obstetrics/gynecology. It also has pay-for-performance arrangements for

obstetrics/gynecology and oncology.

About HeartWell

HeartWell, LLP is a medical practice consisting of 23 cardiologists in

nine offices in South Florida, with a concentration in the Kendall/Coral

Gables area. Every patient of a HeartWell physician receives an

accurate, thorough evaluation and diagnosis, followed up by the most

advanced solutions available to appropriately manage cardiovascular

diseases through the timely application of lifestyle changes, medical

therapies, and interventional technologies.

HeartWell’s physicians are among the most skilled and respected doctors

in the area who all provide personalized care—including education about

preventive measures—for patients who have, or are at risk for, cardiac

and vascular diseases.

Among the many services and specialties are office based services such

as arrhythmia management, cardiovascular research, coronary disease

management; diagnostics such as carotid ultrasound studies,

echocardiography, smoking cessation strategies; and hospital/outpatient

services including cardiac catheterization, interventional cardiology

and implantation of pacemakers and defibrillators. For more information,

visit www.heartwell.com.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company

dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense

of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or

through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life

Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna

Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include

an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,

behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other

related products including group life, accident and disability

insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and

jurisdictions, and has more than 90 million customer relationships

throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to

follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

