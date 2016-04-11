Heroes of the Dorm™: The Arizona State University ‘Real Dream Team’ Are the 2016 Heroes of the Storm® Collegiate Champions

2015 Heroes of the Dorm runner-up ASU goes undefeated 3–0 against
UT-Arlington to win tuition for the rest of their college careers
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thousands of student gamers from hundreds of schools across the U.S. and
Canada took part in the second season of Blizzard Entertainment’s Heroes
of the Dorm™—a no-holds-barred collegiate tournament of epic proportions
held in partnership with Tespa and featuring Blizzard’s online team
brawler, Heroes of the Storm®.
After fighting their way through a formidable pool of challengers, four
teams of college students—the ‘Real Dream Team’ from Arizona State
University, the runner-up from last year’s tournament; the University of
Connecticut ‘Tricky Turtles’; ‘Dark Blaze’ representing the University
of Texas, Arlington; and ‘We Volin’ from the University of
Tennessee—took to the stage at the CenturyLink Event Center in Seattle
on a quest to become the 2016 Heroes of the Storm collegiate
champions.
After defeating UConn in the semifinals, Arizona State continued its
unbeaten streak by going 3–0 against UT Arlington. ASU claimed the first
two games of the best-of-five series in decisive fashion, but game three
quickly turned into a thrilling tug-of-war—and while UT Arlington
appeared to rally in the closing moments, ASU ultimately emerged
victorious, earning the title of this year’s Heroes of the Dorm.
Each member of Arizona State University’s Real Dream Team will be
receiving the tournament grand prize—tuition to cover the remainder of
their college careers.
“The future of collegiate esports is only going up from here,” said
Arizona State University player Austin ‘Shot’ Lonsert. “This was huge.
[Heroes of the Dorm] was big last year, and it only got bigger. We’d
like to thank everyone who made this happen. It wouldn’t have happened
without the support of our moms—including @Momma_Shot_HOTS on
Twitter—Bill Kennedy and the ASU Athletics Department, and all of our
fans.”
Viewers watching the nonstop action were treated to expert play-by-play
and commentary from the announcing team of Dan ‘Artosis’ Stemkoski, Nick
‘Tasteless’ Plott, Jaycie ‘Gillyweed’ Gluck, and Tim ‘Trikslyr’ Frazier.
The “Heroic Four” championship match and closing ceremony aired in prime
time on ESPN2. The Heroic Four was televised live on ESPNU and streamed
live on ESPN3 through WatchESPN, and streamed outside of the United
States on YouTube and Twitch.tv.
“Congratulations to our 2016 Heroes of the Dorm, the Real Dream Team
from Arizona State University, on an awesome tournament run and for
going undefeated in the grand finals,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and
cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “The teams competing in Heroes of
the Dorm represent the future of competitive gaming, and it’s been a
thrill to watch these collegiate athletes in action. We appreciate all
the students and college sports fans who took part in this year’s
competition, and we hope they’ll join us for even more exciting esports
action leading up to BlizzCon this November.”
About Heroes of the Dorm
Heroes of the Dorm is the premier collegiate esports tournament,
offering more than half a million dollars in prizes to both student
competitors and viewers—this year, thousands of members of the Heroes
of the Storm community filled out brackets with their tournament
predictions for a chance at winning epic prizes. In addition to $10,000
going to the viewer with the “best bracket,” the top 5 bracket
predictions will receive the same epic gaming systems as those awarded
to all members of the “Heroic Four” teams, while the best 500 brackets
will all receive a special Azmodunk legendary skin bundle for Azmodan in Heroes
of the Storm.
Created to celebrate Heroes of the Dorm, Azmodunk is Diablo’s
Lord of Sin and the ruler of the Burning Court—a realm with a single
edict set by the first Hoop-Lord: “Thou shalt slam with the best, or
thou jammest with the rest.” Azmodunk traverses the Nexus’s varied
Battlegrounds on a championship banner, which will be customized to
commemorate ASU’s thrilling victory.
Heroes of the Storm brings together a diverse cast of iconic
characters from Blizzard’s far-flung realms of science fiction and
fantasy, including the Warcraft®, StarCraft®,
and Diablo® universes—and will soon
feature its first hero from the developer’s hotly anticipated team-based
shooter, Overwatch®. Across the Battlegrounds
of the Nexus, teams of five players come together to compete in epic,
adrenaline-charged battles where only coordination, teamwork, and
strategy can win the day.
To learn more about Heroes of the Storm, head over the
official website at www.heroesofthestorm.com.
With multiple games in development, Blizzard Entertainment has numerous
positions currently available—visit http://jobs.blizzard.com for
more information and to learn how to apply.
For hi-res assets of the Heroes of the Dorm Heroic Four and Grand Finals
events, visit http://blizzard.gamespress.com/esports.
About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft® and
the Warcraft®, StarCraft®,
and Diablo® franchises, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com),
a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer
and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of
the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s
track record includes nineteen #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year
awards. The company’s online-gaming service, Battle.net®, is
one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.
*Based on internal company records and reports from key distribution
partners.
About ESPN
ESPN, Inc., The Worldwide Leader in Sports, is the leading
multinational, multimedia sports entertainment company featuring the
broadest portfolio of multimedia sports assets with over 50 business
entities. Based in Bristol, Conn., with 4,000 employees (7,000
worldwide) ESPN Plaza includes 950,000 square feet in 16 buildings on
123 acres (116 contiguous), with additional office space (400,000 sq.
ft.) rented nearby. The company is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., an
indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. The Hearst Corporation
holds a 20 percent interest in ESPN.
About Tespa
Tespa (http://tespa.org/)
is the premier college gaming network in North America, dedicated to
creating a home for gamers on every campus. Recognized as the leader in
collegiate gaming, Tespa cultivates student communities that host epic
gaming events on campuses in the United States and Canada, and plans to
distribute over $650,000 in scholarship prizing in 2016. To date, Tespa
has had students from over 1200 universities compete in its college
tournaments and has empowered student leaders to become entrepreneurs in
the gaming industry.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking
Statements: Information in this press release that involves
Blizzard Entertainment’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies
regarding the future, including statements about Heroes of the Storm and
the Heroes of the Dorm tournament, are forward-looking statements
that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment’s actual future results
to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking
statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product
delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of
Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any
subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking
statements in this release are based upon information available to
Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this
release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard
assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately
prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future
performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are
beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially
from current expectations.
Contacts
Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
Rob Hilburger
VP, Global
Communications
949.242.8404
rhilburger@blizzard.com
or
David
Gordon
PR Manager, Esports
949.955.1380 x13506
dgordon@blizzard.com
or
Che’von
Slaughter
PR Manager, Heroes of the Storm
949.955.1380 x14338
cslaughter@blizzard.com