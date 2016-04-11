Heroes of the Dorm™: The Arizona State University ‘Real Dream Team’ Are the 2016 Heroes of the Storm® Collegiate Champions

2015 Heroes of the Dorm runner-up ASU goes undefeated 3–0 against

UT-Arlington to win tuition for the rest of their college careers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thousands of student gamers from hundreds of schools across the U.S. and

Canada took part in the second season of Blizzard Entertainment’s Heroes

of the Dorm™—a no-holds-barred collegiate tournament of epic proportions

held in partnership with Tespa and featuring Blizzard’s online team

brawler, Heroes of the Storm®.





After fighting their way through a formidable pool of challengers, four

teams of college students—the ‘Real Dream Team’ from Arizona State

University, the runner-up from last year’s tournament; the University of

Connecticut ‘Tricky Turtles’; ‘Dark Blaze’ representing the University

of Texas, Arlington; and ‘We Volin’ from the University of

Tennessee—took to the stage at the CenturyLink Event Center in Seattle

on a quest to become the 2016 Heroes of the Storm collegiate

champions.

After defeating UConn in the semifinals, Arizona State continued its

unbeaten streak by going 3–0 against UT Arlington. ASU claimed the first

two games of the best-of-five series in decisive fashion, but game three

quickly turned into a thrilling tug-of-war—and while UT Arlington

appeared to rally in the closing moments, ASU ultimately emerged

victorious, earning the title of this year’s Heroes of the Dorm.

Each member of Arizona State University’s Real Dream Team will be

receiving the tournament grand prize—tuition to cover the remainder of

their college careers.

“The future of collegiate esports is only going up from here,” said

Arizona State University player Austin ‘Shot’ Lonsert. “This was huge.

[Heroes of the Dorm] was big last year, and it only got bigger. We’d

like to thank everyone who made this happen. It wouldn’t have happened

without the support of our moms—including @Momma_Shot_HOTS on

Twitter—Bill Kennedy and the ASU Athletics Department, and all of our

fans.”

Viewers watching the nonstop action were treated to expert play-by-play

and commentary from the announcing team of Dan ‘Artosis’ Stemkoski, Nick

‘Tasteless’ Plott, Jaycie ‘Gillyweed’ Gluck, and Tim ‘Trikslyr’ Frazier.

The “Heroic Four” championship match and closing ceremony aired in prime

time on ESPN2. The Heroic Four was televised live on ESPNU and streamed

live on ESPN3 through WatchESPN, and streamed outside of the United

States on YouTube and Twitch.tv.

“Congratulations to our 2016 Heroes of the Dorm, the Real Dream Team

from Arizona State University, on an awesome tournament run and for

going undefeated in the grand finals,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and

cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “The teams competing in Heroes of

the Dorm represent the future of competitive gaming, and it’s been a

thrill to watch these collegiate athletes in action. We appreciate all

the students and college sports fans who took part in this year’s

competition, and we hope they’ll join us for even more exciting esports

action leading up to BlizzCon this November.”

About Heroes of the Dorm

Heroes of the Dorm is the premier collegiate esports tournament,

offering more than half a million dollars in prizes to both student

competitors and viewers—this year, thousands of members of the Heroes

of the Storm community filled out brackets with their tournament

predictions for a chance at winning epic prizes. In addition to $10,000

going to the viewer with the “best bracket,” the top 5 bracket

predictions will receive the same epic gaming systems as those awarded

to all members of the “Heroic Four” teams, while the best 500 brackets

will all receive a special Azmodunk legendary skin bundle for Azmodan in Heroes

of the Storm.

Created to celebrate Heroes of the Dorm, Azmodunk is Diablo’s

Lord of Sin and the ruler of the Burning Court—a realm with a single

edict set by the first Hoop-Lord: “Thou shalt slam with the best, or

thou jammest with the rest.” Azmodunk traverses the Nexus’s varied

Battlegrounds on a championship banner, which will be customized to

commemorate ASU’s thrilling victory.

Heroes of the Storm brings together a diverse cast of iconic

characters from Blizzard’s far-flung realms of science fiction and

fantasy, including the Warcraft®, StarCraft®,

and Diablo® universes—and will soon

feature its first hero from the developer’s hotly anticipated team-based

shooter, Overwatch®. Across the Battlegrounds

of the Nexus, teams of five players come together to compete in epic,

adrenaline-charged battles where only coordination, teamwork, and

strategy can win the day.

To learn more about Heroes of the Storm, head over the

official website at www.heroesofthestorm.com.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft® and

the Warcraft®, StarCraft®,

and Diablo® franchises, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com),

a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer

and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of

the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s

track record includes nineteen #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year

awards. The company’s online-gaming service, Battle.net®, is

one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Based on internal company records and reports from key distribution

partners.

About ESPN

ESPN, Inc., The Worldwide Leader in Sports, is the leading

multinational, multimedia sports entertainment company featuring the

broadest portfolio of multimedia sports assets with over 50 business

entities. Based in Bristol, Conn., with 4,000 employees (7,000

worldwide) ESPN Plaza includes 950,000 square feet in 16 buildings on

123 acres (116 contiguous), with additional office space (400,000 sq.

ft.) rented nearby. The company is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., an

indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. The Hearst Corporation

holds a 20 percent interest in ESPN.

About Tespa

Tespa (http://tespa.org/)

is the premier college gaming network in North America, dedicated to

creating a home for gamers on every campus. Recognized as the leader in

collegiate gaming, Tespa cultivates student communities that host epic

gaming events on campuses in the United States and Canada, and plans to

distribute over $650,000 in scholarship prizing in 2016. To date, Tespa

has had students from over 1200 universities compete in its college

tournaments and has empowered student leaders to become entrepreneurs in

the gaming industry.

