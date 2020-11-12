Hexion Inc. Names Karen M. Fowler as Company’s First Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#responsiblechemistry–Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) announced today that Karen M. Fowler has joined the Company as its first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.





Fowler will be responsible for accelerating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion worldwide – including developing and implementing a strategy to attract, retain and develop diverse talent and promote an inclusive environment where associates at all levels can perform their best.

“At Hexion, we are committed to celebrating the diversity of our associates and creating an environment of inclusion,” said Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Diversity and inclusion enhance creativity and innovation as team members come together with different information, opinions, and viewpoints. Diversity and inclusion encourage the search for novel information and perspectives, leading to better decision making and problem solving.”

Fowler joins Hexion with more than 25 years of experience in driving change within organizations. Most recently, she served as the Director, Ohio Diversity Councils, National Diversity Council. In this role, Fowler consulted with C-suite leaders, business executives and HR Business Partners to build DE&I capability, as well as provide strategies and resources to guide members and corporate partners with their workplace diversity and inclusion efforts. Her experience also includes leadership roles within Thermo Fisher Scientific, Time Warner Cable, and The Ohio State University.

“To create a strong culture of inclusion and grow the diversity of our organization, it is critical to have an experienced leader to develop and execute our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy,” said John Auletto, Executive Vice President, Human Resources. “We are confident that Karen’s vast experience will enhance our approach to diversity, equity and inclusion across the globe, and Karen will be instrumental in ensuring Hexion is an industry leader in creating an environment of inclusion.”

