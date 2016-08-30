Hipster Holidays and China’s Uberisation: Two Travel Predictions That Came True

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WTMLDN–Euromonitor International and World Travel Market (WTM) London
collaborated for the 11th year to predict future trends
shaping the travel industry in the annual WTM Global Trends Report.
In 2015, two of the most popular trends from the WTM Global Trends
report were:
Hipster Holidays
2015 WTM Global Trends Report revealed visitors are looking beyond the
mainstream, exploring alternative districts popular with local hipsters.
Airbnb and its peers have played a central role in opening up these
areas to tourists, as many lack hotels, with private rentals often being
the only option for staying locally.
In January 2016, the financial website thestreet.com reported that the
world’s traditional tourist destinations are becoming old-fashioned, as
travellers are becoming more interested in unique and less known
neighborhoods, such as Kreuzberg in Berlin and Amsterdam Noord in
Amsterdam. Some travel companies are also starting to offer hipster
tours of specific city districts, often led by local residents to
enhance authenticity.
The Uberisation of China
2015 WTM Global Trends Report predicted the sharing economy taking off
in China with home-grown ride-sharing companies.
In August 2016, Uber announced its intention to sell its Chinese
operations to rival Didi Chuxing, ending a battle which cost both
companies billions of dollars in subsidies for passengers and drivers in
their fight for market share in China.
