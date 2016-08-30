Hipster Holidays and China’s Uberisation: Two Travel Predictions That Came True

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WTMLDN–Euromonitor International and World Travel Market (WTM) London

collaborated for the 11th year to predict future trends

shaping the travel industry in the annual WTM Global Trends Report.

In 2015, two of the most popular trends from the WTM Global Trends

report were:

Hipster Holidays

2015 WTM Global Trends Report revealed visitors are looking beyond the

mainstream, exploring alternative districts popular with local hipsters.

Airbnb and its peers have played a central role in opening up these

areas to tourists, as many lack hotels, with private rentals often being

the only option for staying locally.

In January 2016, the financial website thestreet.com reported that the

world’s traditional tourist destinations are becoming old-fashioned, as

travellers are becoming more interested in unique and less known

neighborhoods, such as Kreuzberg in Berlin and Amsterdam Noord in

Amsterdam. Some travel companies are also starting to offer hipster

tours of specific city districts, often led by local residents to

enhance authenticity.

The Uberisation of China

2015 WTM Global Trends Report predicted the sharing economy taking off

in China with home-grown ride-sharing companies.

In August 2016, Uber announced its intention to sell its Chinese

operations to rival Didi Chuxing, ending a battle which cost both

companies billions of dollars in subsidies for passengers and drivers in

their fight for market share in China.

