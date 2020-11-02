HITN Broadcasts Live Coverage of the 2020 US Presidential Election

HITN TV’s ‘Estudio DC’ host Gerson Borrero and Neida Sandoval, host of HITN-TV’s ‘En Foco con Neida Sandoval’ provide real time coverage of this year’s presidential election to inform the Hispanic community

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hitntv—HITN TV will provide hourly updated information in real time of the United States presidential election to air from 7pm to 2am ET. The coverage will have a special focus on bringing audiences extensive reporting and important information on the impact and power of the Latino vote. Gerson Borrero, acclaimed political commentator, award winning journalist and host of ‘Estudio DC,’ will be joined by Neida Sandoval, an Emmy Award-winning journalist to keep the HITN audience informed through real-time updates.





Gerson Borrero and Neida Sandoval will provide the most complete and reliable information throughout the night, with multiplatform coverage and analysis from both the Democratic and Republican headquarters. The coverage expands online with robust digital content reporting and interactive analysis. Borrero and Sandoval will be broadcasting from HITN’s corporate headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, in Brooklyn, New York, and Media Pro Studios in Miami, Florida, respectively.

“Latinos are one of the fastest growing voter demographics in the United States and will have more of an impact in the 2020 election than ever before. Therefore, we at HITN feel a deep sense of responsibility to keep the Spanish speaking Hispanic community informed on the impact of their vote and to provide the Hispanic community with up to date election information and analysis on November 3rd,” commented Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN.

During the Election coverage, Borrero and Sandoval will be accompanied by expert political analysts, journalists, and academics to provide insights and forecasts about the importance of the Latino vote in this year’s election. The channel’s coverage will also include live information and digital updates of election results, vote count, and balance of power in the White House, the states, and Congress.

Gerson Borrero affirms, “I feel satisfied with the informative work that we have been carrying out in this years’ challenging electoral process. I can say that we have achieved our goal to the Latino community getting to the elections with enough knowledge and wisdom to exercise their vote in an informed manner.”

According to the nonpartisan think tank Pew Research Center, 2020 will mark the first time Latinos surpass African Americans as the largest racial or ethnic minority in a presidential election. With over 32 million potential voters, they account for 13.3 percent of all eligible voters in the United States. It is an increase compared with 11.9 percent of Latino voters in 2016.

As a Spanish-language non for profit media organization, HITN has an ongoing commitment to provide reliable and timely content to service the Hispanic community. For more information and updates about the 2020 US presidential election visit: https://hitn.tv/2020/.

HITN-TV is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 40 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. Edye users can learn more about the platform at www.edye.com and download the Edye app through the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information visit www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

