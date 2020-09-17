HITN Learning Marks Hispanic Heritage Month With a Month-Long Celebration of Language and Cultures

A series of virtual events that embrace pride and unity through music, literacy, resources and language to help families navigate the new normal

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN Learning, the educational division of HITN, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2020 by bringing together renowned authors, musicians, educational institutions and a roundtable of experts for a series of virtual events celebrating Hispanic cultures, history, and traditions that will generate insights and inspiration for Hispanic families trying to navigate the current climate.

“This has been a year of significant shifts and challenges that have left the future uncertain. Tapping deep into Hispanic cultures, history, and traditions can help our communities embrace the future with hope, determination, and enthusiasm,” said David Rust, General Manager of HITN Learning.

From September 15th to October 15th, HITN Learning is partnering with Common Sense Latino, Abriendo Puertas, https://ap-od.org/ (Opening Doors), The New York Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) and New York State Head Start Association, (NYSHSA) to provide information and experiences that will help Hispanic families safely celebrate their Hispanic Heritage, offering tips and resources to help manage family life during a pandemic.

Here are important messages from the HITN Learning Hispanic Heritage Month partners:

Maria Alvarez, Vice President of Commonsense Latino, commented, “I believe that now more than ever, in the middle of the global pandemic, our LatinX/Hispanic community deserves to be acknowledged. It’s exciting to see HITN Learning leading this wonderful month of celebration, and we are thrilled to be part of it.”

Adrián A. Pedroza, National Director of Strategic Partnerships of Abriendo Puertas / Opening Doors, added, “Abriendo Puertas / Opening Doors is proud to partner with HITN Learning to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. During these extraordinary times it is more important now than ever that we take the time as a community to celebrate, share information, and prepare to seize a better future for our children. We believe that ‘the future belongs to those who prepare for it today’, and we are committed to this journey.”

DYCD’s commissioner Bill Chong said, “DYCD is proud to partner with HITN during Hispanic Heritage month. This special educational virtual series of events will provide our young people and their families with programming to celebrate Hispanic heritage and deepen their awareness of the contributions of Hispanic Americans who have shaped Latino and American history. During this trying time, it is important that our young people stay motivated and connected while gaining more knowledge of this rich culture.”

Carolyn L. Wiggins, Ed.M., President of New York State Head Start Association (NYSHSA), added, “The New York State Head Start Association is delighted to partner with HITN’s Second Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign, ‘Celebrating Language and Cultures in a World of New Challenges’. We look forward to sharing the events with all Head Start Programs across New York State. I encourage all to view the presentation on ‘Raising Children who Appreciate Diversity’ on Facebook Live and the special webinar ‘Navigating the World of New Challenges’.”

HITN Learning Hispanic Heritage Month 2020 Event Listings (all times ET, the virtual events carried on Facebook Live)

The 2020 campaign kicks off with a concert featuring Latin Grammy nominee Sonia De Los Santos, who has performed worldwide for families in English and Spanish. Sonia will launch the celebration with a LIVE virtual performance for the whole family Saturday, September 19 at 11:00 a.m.

On Thursday, September 24th at 7:00 p.m., HITN Learning will present “Raising Children Who Appreciate Diversity,” a discussion with social-emotional learning expert Dr. Lorea Martinez.

Award-winning children’s book author Raquel Ortiz will perform a fun, interactive bilingual reading of her picture book, When Julia Danced Bomba, accompanied by four-time Latin Grammy nominee William Cepeda. Families can join this event Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m.

To close out its celebration, HITN Learning will offer a special webinar, “Navigating a World of New Challenges for Hispanic Families,” on Wednesday, October 14th at 7 p.m. Leading education and parenting experts will present perspectives from their specific areas of expertise and engage in open discussion with each other and webinar participants. Hosted by Lina Acosta Sandaal, MA, psychotherapist & child development expert, the webinar will feature these HITN Learning Advisory Group members, plus special guests:

Lorea Martinez, Ph.D, a faculty member of the Summer Principals Academy at the Teachers College of Columbia University. Dr. Martinez is a social-emotional learning (SEL) consultant and researcher who supports schools, teachers, and families as they embrace and adopt SEL practices.

Dina C. Castro, Ph.D., Professor and Velma E. Schmidt Endowed Chair of Early Childhood Education at the University of North Texas. Dr. Castro is a researcher and teacher educator who serves on the Board of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Her research focuses on equity and quality in the early care and education of bilingual children from immigrant and indigenous communities.

Mariana Diaz-Wionczek, Ph.D., a children’s media consultant and advisor who uses her extensive experience, knowledge, and expertise in child psychology, cognitive development, bilingual education, trans-culturalism, and diversity & inclusion to help develop and produce quality content that resonates with children. Díaz–Wionczek, Children’s media specialist and TEDx Speaker commented, “HITN has always done an amazing job at promoting Latino-Hispanic heritage on and off screen. This year, they present a formidable series of virtual events that is a true celebration of Latino cultures while also being educational and presenting helpful information for Hispanic families.”

The Celebration of Language and Cultures initiative includes a robust social media campaign featuring specially produced video vignettes starring HITN Learning staff, fun facts, trivia, and content from Latino culture including crafts, and recipes for the entire family that reflect Hispanic traditions.

For more information on HITN Learning Hispanic Heritage Month 2020 visit https://hitnlearning.org/es/hispanic-heritage-month-2020

About HITN Learning

HITN Learning, the educational division of HITN, is committed to the social, emotional, and academic success of Hispanic/Latino children ages 0-14. Its mission is to provide parents, caregivers, and teachers with original learning media products, in English and Spanish, which engage Hispanic families on their educational journey. HITN Learning serves learners from all cultural backgrounds who value the bilingual English-Spanish experience. HITN has been a pioneer of the transmedia approach for close to a decade as lead partner in the Early Learning Collaborative (ELC) that was the recipient of a $30 million “Ready To Learn” grant from the U.S. Department of Education in 2010. To learn more, visit https://hitnlearning.org.

