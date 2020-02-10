HITN Offers Medical Orientation for Puerto Rico and Latin America Through Its Digital Platform ‘Vida y Salud’

Residents of Puerto Rico and Latin America can now chat live with a health professional for free and receive answers to basic health and wellbeing questions through “Vida y Salud” website

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN TV announced that its digital platform Vida y Salud has integrated a free live chat service where users can receive answers to basic health and psychological questions. The service is available in Puerto Rico and Latin America through its digital platform, www.VidaySalud.com. Users can now communicate with a health professional by digital chat, for free, to ask questions about their concerns.

“HITN is continuously devoted to its core mission of improving the quality of life of Hispanic families across the United States, Puerto Rico, and now Latin America through key technology initiatives,” said Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN. “At this time, the new service will be particularly useful in Puerto Rico where the population has been affected by a recent series of earthquakes and tremors. HITN realizes that recovery from an event of this magnitude takes time, so the initiative of providing free support to those affected will be extended until March of this year.”

The editorial director of www.VidaySalud.com is health expert Aliza A. Lifshitz, who also hosts the successful Vida y Salud television block that airs on HITN. “Doctora Aliza” is a consultant for HealthDay en Español, a health news service that appears on more than a dozen websites.

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T TV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

