HITN TV and UBEAT.TV Join to Host First Ever High School Esports Tournament in New York City

Five schools will battle it out in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

Event to be live streamed globally on UBEAT.TV and produced by Nerd Street Gamers

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On February 29th, 2020, a group of students representing high schools from across the five boroughs will meet in the Brooklyn Navy Yard to battle it out in the first ever Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament.

All the participating high schools are sending their best gamers to the event. These students have been training for months – working on their gaming skills and developing the strategies they’ll need if they want to snatch up the UBEAT trophy for their school. Participating students will also have the opportunity to win a $2,000 grand prize, as well as other prizes including gift cards and custom T-shirts.

“The esports industry is booming. In the last decade we’ve seen esports grow from streamed underground events to worldwide, televised programs,” said Michael D. Nieves, HITN’s president and CEO, co-sponsor of the tournament. “However, we also noticed not enough Hispanic gamers and young women who enjoy video games are participating in this growing sport. That’s why HITN and UBEAT made sure to include young Hispanics and young women with this tournament.”

While many of these students are familiar with the esports tournament circuit, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament will be a different experience for most of these students since it will be livestreamed across the world.

“Esports for the Mediapro Group is an instrumental part of its strategy in innovation and outreach to reach the gaming community and modern audiences through new contents. Being a part of the first ever esports High School Tournament in New York, alongside our partners at HITN, is a key point to explore in the evolution of our multiplatform content,” said Marta Ruiz director for UBEAT (MEDIAPRO Group), also a co-sponsor of the tournament. UBEAT is an esports and gaming multiplatform (linear channel, web and mobile app).

The high schools participating in the tournament include: Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters; Newtown High School in Queens; Brooklyn Technical High School; Media and Communication High School in Manhattan and Maspeth High School in Queens. Esports clubs of up to 20 students will represent each school.

The winning school in New York will face the winner of another tournament taking place in Chicago next month. The final tournament between New York City and Chicago will be held in May 2020.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament will be held at HITN’s headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and will be live streamed globally via UBEAT.TV, Mediapro Group’s esports multiplatform. The tournament is being produced by Nerd Street Gamers, the national esports infrastructure company dedicated to powering competitive opportunities for gamers.

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

About UBEAT

UBEAT (MEDIAPRO Group) is a multiplatform esports and gaming distributor of Liga de Videojuegos Profesional (LVP) competitions and new entertainment formats for new audiences. UBEAT is a 24/7 television channel with more than 3,500 hours of live national and international competitions and an OTT platform with live and VOD content, offering a bespoke experience to each user, with innovative and interactive features. UBEAT is available online, via mobile app and on the main pay TV operators in Spain (Movistar, Orange, Telecable, Euskaltel and R), in Latin America (Movistar eSports UBEAT), and Mexico and Central America (Sky).

About Nerd Street Gamers

Nerd Street Gamers (NSG), formerly known as N3rd Street Gamers, is a national network of esports facilities and events dedicated to powering competitive opportunities for gamers. The company promotes greater access to the esports industry, laying a national framework for esports talent development and high-quality gaming tournaments. NSG has received backing from Five Below, Comcast, SeventySix Capital, Elevate Ventures, and angel investor George Miller. For more information, follow @nerdstgamers on Twitter or visit http://www.nsg.gg.

