HITN’s Entertainment Digital App Evolves to HITN GO

The new HITN app will allow Spanish speaking families to access a wealth of new, engaging and smart content to access whenever and wherever they choose

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN TV announced an evolution of its entertainment digital app to HITN GO. The fresh, reinvigorated App will feature a wealth of new content that will enable subscribers to access its authenticated TV Everywhere and VOD services whenever and wherever they choose. The HITN GO app can be downloaded in iOS from the Apple’s App Store and in Android from Google Play. HITN GO is also available for Apple TV and Roku devices. Subscribers that receive HITN TV from Verizon FIOS, Optimum by Altice, Spectrum, and now, Xfinity have free and unrestricted access to the HITN GO app.

“HITN was the first Hispanic Pay TV network that offered a complete suite of TV Everywhere apps including iOS, Android, Apple TV and Roku. This allowed Hispanic families across the nation to enjoy all of HITN’s content anytime and anywhere. With HITN GO, now our growing base of users will have more content and a renewed experience. We are very committed to creating a very unique service for the enjoyment of our audience,” said Maximiliano Vaccaro, VP Digital Services at HITN.

HITN GO will allow network subscribers to access HITN’s linear network and hundreds of hours of VOD content, including educational and informative programs and spectacular nature documentaries in the ‘Tu Planeta’ block such as ‘Al Descubierto’, also hit shows such as Centro Médico, among others. In addition, families will now be able to enjoy new premieres such as Animales Maravillosos, Recorriendo and Frontier Vets.

