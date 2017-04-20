Homeowners with Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Increased Their Spending in Anticipation of Lower Mortgage Payments Despite a Drop in Home Values

New JPMorgan Chase Institute data evaluate impact of monetary policy

on personal spending of US households with ARMs

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the JPMorgan Chase Institute released data showing that homeowners

with adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) significantly increased their

spending both before and after anticipated mortgage payment decreases,

despite a substantial drop in their home values. As a result of the

Federal Reserve’s low interest rate policy, the mortgage rates of ARMs

that reset between 2010 and 2012 dropped substantially, leading to lower

mortgage payments for ARM borrowers. These homeowners increased their

credit card spending by 9 percent in the year before the anticipated

drop in their mortgage payments and by 15 percent in the year after

reset, despite a 25 percent drop in their home values over the 5 years

before reset.

Homeowners used the savings from lower ARM payments to make more

purchases across all spending categories. Notably, spending on home

improvements increased the most in both the pre-reset and post-reset

periods, by 20 percent and 26 percent respectively. Homeowners increased

their investment in their homes despite the fact that home values had

dropped by 25 percent since origination.

The

Consumer Spending Response to Mortgage Resets: Microdata on Monetary

Policy report was constructed using de-identified data of 4,321

homeowners who had 30-year 5/1 ARMs that reset between April 2010 and

December 2012 and a credit card through Chase. The report includes an

analysis of changes in credit card spending and revolving balance in the

two-year period surrounding ARM reset. Note that the median income of

the sample was approximately $120,000, which is considerably higher than

the Survey of Consumer Finances median before-tax family income for

homeowners in the time period analyzed.

“These data underscore the impact of easy monetary policy on the

spending of ARM borrowers despite declining home values, and highlight a

segment of borrowers that should be carefully watched as rates begin to

go back up,” said Diana Farrell, President and CEO, JPMorgan Chase

Institute. “As housing policy reforms are deliberated, consideration

should also be given to how those policies impact which type of mortgage

borrowers choose and the influence those choices have on the ability of

monetary policy to impact personal consumption.”

Following are the key findings from this new report.

Finding One: 44 percent of the homeowners in the sample experienced

a large drop in their hybrid ARM payment at reset, which on average

represented over 5 percent of their monthly income. The 44 percent of homeowners in the sample that had a stable

amortization schedule – one which was consistent before and after

the mortgage rate reset – realized an average of $747 in monthly

savings upon reset; these savings were equivalent to over 5

percent of their monthly income. In the five years between origination and reset, the median home

value for this group dropped by nearly $84,000 (25 percent), which

pushed loan-to-value (LTV) ratios considerably higher.

Finding Two: Homeowners increased their spending by 9 percent in

advance of the anticipated drop in their mortgage payments and by 15

percent after reset, despite the considerable drop in housing wealth. Average credit card spending increased by 9 percent relative to

baseline, or $289 per month, in the year preceding the ARM reset;

in the year after reset, average spending increased by 15 percent

relative to baseline, or $488 per month. Homeowners increased their spending despite the fact that their

home values had depreciated by nearly $84,000 (25 percent) since

origination.

Finding Three: Homeowners used credit card borrowing to finance 21

percent of their pre-reset anticipatory spending increase, and

post–reset they further increased their revolving balances. Over the

full two year period, their total spending increases exceeded their

mortgage-related savings by 4 percent. Average credit card revolving balance increased by $741 over the

12 month pre-reset period, suggesting that these homeowners used

their credit card to finance 21 percent of their pre-reset

spending increase and funded the remaining 79 percent out of

savings.

Finding Four: Homeowners used the savings from lower hybrid ARM

payments to make more purchases across all spending categories,

notably home improvements and healthcare. Spending on home improvements increased the most in both the

pre-reset and post-reset periods, by 20 percent and 26 percent

respectively; homeowners increased their investment in their homes

despite the 25 percent decline in their home values. Spending on healthcare increased 16 percent relative to the

baseline in the post-reset period, suggesting that homeowners may

have postponed attending to their health until after they received

a boost in income.



