How Do You Become the #1 Best Company to Work For? Ask Hilton – They Just Did It For the Second Year in a Row

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilton (NYSE:HLT) has been recognized for its extraordinary workplace culture, earning the highest honor on the prestigious 2020 Fortune Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S. list for the second consecutive year. Hilton is the first and only hospitality company in history to achieve the No. 1 ranking, and to do so two years in a row. In its fifth consecutive year on the list, the global hospitality company joins a distinguished handful of companies to ever earn the top spot two years running.





“Our Team Members are truly the driving force behind our incredible workplace culture. They are the heart and soul of our Hilton family and are responsible for delivering on the promise we make to our guests to provide exceptional experiences both here in the U.S. and around the world,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. “There is no more fitting way to begin our next century of hospitality than by celebrating our Team Members and thanking each and every one of them for the meaningful ways – big and small – they have created a welcoming place for all.”

Hilton takes great care to cultivate meaningful opportunities and a workplace culture where all Team Members can thrive and be their best selves. The company does so through the continuous development of impactful programs that support and invest in Team Members in ways that matter most to them both personally and professionally, from achieving the next step in their career, to seeing the world with their family and friends.

In the past year alone, Hilton has improved its industry-leading programs and benefits by expanding its parental leave policy, introducing additional development opportunities and comprehensive benefits tailored for the veteran community, and launching an industry-first partnership with Milk Stork to make travel easier for working parents.

These thoughtful enhancements join Hilton’s other comprehensive Team Member benefits including generous paid time off and exclusive Team Member travel perks and discounts, paid sabbatical opportunities, and extensive continuing education and career development programs.

Most recently, Hilton has invested in new tools and a leadership development framework to create pathways for new responsibility, career advancement and continuous learning opportunities for Team Members at every level.

“This recognition speaks to the results of our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive workplace that gives all of our Team Members a sense of family and belonging,” said Matt Schuyler, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hilton. “We are honored to be recognized as the best company to work for and grateful to our Team Members for the unique and diverse experiences they bring to work every day that strengthen our culture and truly make Hilton a great place to work for all.”

With a workforce spanning nearly 430,000 people across 119 countries and territories, this recognition is a result of positive feedback direct from Team Members. Over the past four years, Hilton has been ranked as a best place to work more than 100 times by the Great Place to Work Institute, including #1 in Italy, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Argentina and Peru, the #2 World’s Best Workplace, #1 Best Workplace for Parents and #1 Best Workplace for Women.

