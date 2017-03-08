HSN Enhances Employee Engagement with NICE Performance Management

NICE’s Performance Management Gamification module boosts engagement

of home-based agents by promoting HSN’s culture of fun, common goals,

real-time performance insights and constant feedback

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#employeeengagement—NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) today announced that HSN is successfully using NICE

Performance Management with Gamification.

HSN is a leading entertainment and lifestyle retailer reaching

approximately 94 million households with most of its 1,700 sales and

service agents working from home. With such a widely dispersed

workforce, HSN had limited options to rally and encourage employees

using the conventional tactics that build healthy competitive spirit and

camaraderie in group settings.

In order to boost employee engagement, HSN implemented NICE

Performance Management with its gamification module. Gamification is

now part of HSN’s agent culture from the first day on the job and

throughout the agent’s tenure. In order to streamline the onboarding

process for new employees, HSN has created a virtual passport, which

introduces the gamification concept with easily-attained goals such as a

first upsell, before introducing more challenging targets.

Using insights provided by detailed tracking and reporting of all

agents, HSN enables agents to earn badges of increasing difficulty, from

achievements possible the first day on the job through awards for

sustained year-long excellence. Enhanced insights have also allowed HSN

to roll out a balanced score rating for each agent, with consistent,

team- and role-based goals. This gives agents an at-a-glance

understanding of how they are performing, and what tangible changes are

needed to move them up into an “exceeds expectations” ranking.

Julia Schmitz, Manager of Customer Care Operations, HSN:

“We

are very committed to employee engagement and gamification, through NICE

Performance Management, which fits perfectly into the ideas we want to

reinforce with our agents. Gamification has made it easier for us to

communicate our company values and engage with all of our agents, even

those who are sitting at home in their pajamas.”

Yaron Hertz, President, NICE Americas:

“NICE Performance

Management gives HSN the tools it needs to reinforce a coaching culture

dedicated to helping agents improve rapidly, and adapt quickly to

changing requirements. Real-time performance insights and constant

feedback have successfully engaged HSN’s far-flung agent workforce with

common, transparent gamification-backed goals.”

About HSN

HSN is a leading interactive multichannel retailer

offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names

to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration,

personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique

shopping experience in 95 million homes (24 hours a day, seven days a

week, live 364 days a year). HSN.com offers a differentiated digital

experience by leveraging content, community and commerce. In addition to

its existing media platforms, HSN is the industry leader in

transactional innovation, including services such as HSN Shop by

Remote®, the only service of its kind in the U.S., the HSN Shopping App

for mobile handheld devices and HSN on Demand®.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worldwide leading

provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions

that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced

analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations

of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat

fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150

countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using

NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or

registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of

their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release

contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking

statements, including the statements by Mr. Hertz, are based on the

current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE

Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can

be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend,

project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are

subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the

actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from

those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the

global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly

financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and

financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market

requirements; decline in demand for the Company’s products; inability to

timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and

applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating

acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of

market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and

distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified

laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a

more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties

affecting the company, refer to the Company’s reports filed from time to

time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the

Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements

contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press

release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise

them, except as required by law.

Contacts

NICE

Corporate Media Contact

Erik Snider, +1 551

256 5274

erik.snider@nice.com

or

Investors

Marty

Cohen, +1 551 256 5354

ir@nice.com,

ET

or

Yisca Erez, +972 9 775 3798

ir@nice.com,

CET