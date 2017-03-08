HSN Enhances Employee Engagement with NICE Performance Management

NICE’s Performance Management Gamification module boosts engagement
of home-based agents by promoting HSN’s culture of fun, common goals,
real-time performance insights and constant feedback
HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#employeeengagement—NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) today announced that HSN is successfully using NICE
Performance Management with Gamification.
HSN is a leading entertainment and lifestyle retailer reaching
approximately 94 million households with most of its 1,700 sales and
service agents working from home. With such a widely dispersed
workforce, HSN had limited options to rally and encourage employees
using the conventional tactics that build healthy competitive spirit and
camaraderie in group settings.
In order to boost employee engagement, HSN implemented NICE
Performance Management with its gamification module. Gamification is
now part of HSN’s agent culture from the first day on the job and
throughout the agent’s tenure. In order to streamline the onboarding
process for new employees, HSN has created a virtual passport, which
introduces the gamification concept with easily-attained goals such as a
first upsell, before introducing more challenging targets.
Using insights provided by detailed tracking and reporting of all
agents, HSN enables agents to earn badges of increasing difficulty, from
achievements possible the first day on the job through awards for
sustained year-long excellence. Enhanced insights have also allowed HSN
to roll out a balanced score rating for each agent, with consistent,
team- and role-based goals. This gives agents an at-a-glance
understanding of how they are performing, and what tangible changes are
needed to move them up into an “exceeds expectations” ranking.
Julia Schmitz, Manager of Customer Care Operations, HSN:
“We
are very committed to employee engagement and gamification, through NICE
Performance Management, which fits perfectly into the ideas we want to
reinforce with our agents. Gamification has made it easier for us to
communicate our company values and engage with all of our agents, even
those who are sitting at home in their pajamas.”
Yaron Hertz, President, NICE Americas:
“NICE Performance
Management gives HSN the tools it needs to reinforce a coaching culture
dedicated to helping agents improve rapidly, and adapt quickly to
changing requirements. Real-time performance insights and constant
feedback have successfully engaged HSN’s far-flung agent workforce with
common, transparent gamification-backed goals.”
About HSN
HSN is a leading interactive multichannel retailer
offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names
to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration,
personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique
shopping experience in 95 million homes (24 hours a day, seven days a
week, live 364 days a year). HSN.com offers a differentiated digital
experience by leveraging content, community and commerce. In addition to
its existing media platforms, HSN is the industry leader in
transactional innovation, including services such as HSN Shop by
Remote®, the only service of its kind in the U.S., the HSN Shopping App
for mobile handheld devices and HSN on Demand®.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worldwide leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
