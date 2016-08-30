HTI to Present Webcast on the Importance of HSAs

FARGO, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Healthcare
Trends Institute (HTI) will sponsor an upcoming webcast, Open
Enrollment Planning and the Importance of HSAs, to discuss possibly
the most valuable benefit you can offer to supplement healthcare and
retirement savings – a Health Savings Account (HSA).
This important and complimentary webcast scheduled for Tuesday,
September 27 at 1:00 P.M. CT will feature William Stuart,
Director of Strategy and Compliance at Benefit
Strategies LLC, and Jason Cook, VP of Healthcare Emerging Market
Sales at WEX
Health. These expert panelists will share the importance and
benefits of incorporating an HSA into your long-term savings plan, along
with insights and outlook on the continuing growth of HSAs.
The webcast is free to both members and nonmembers of Healthcare Trends
Institute and will identify best practices on how to effectively
implement or improve an HSA offering when planning for open enrollment.
To register for Open Enrollment Planning and the Importance of HSAs,
click here.
About the Healthcare Trends Institute
The Healthcare Trends Institute is an educational platform to help
employers, third-party administrators, health plans, brokers, banks,
payroll providers, consumers, and other stakeholders keep up with the
rapidly changing healthcare benefits industry. It covers a range of
topics related to the administration and management of healthcare
benefits, including defined contribution, health exchanges, insurance,
legislation, and more.
Healthcare Trends Institute programs include an educational web series,
an annual awards program, newsletters, training programs, a resource
library, a real-time health exchange infographic, and more. To ensure
all content and programs achieve the highest level of quality and
relevancy, the Institute is guided by an Editorial Advisory Board
comprising of subject-matter experts that represent diverse aspects and
perspectives within the healthcare benefits industry. The Institute is
sponsored by WEX Health, a WEX Company and an award-winning healthcare
financial technology platform provider. More information is available at www.healthcaretrendsinstitute.org.
