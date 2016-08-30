HTI to Present Webcast on the Importance of HSAs

FARGO, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Healthcare

Trends Institute (HTI) will sponsor an upcoming webcast, Open

Enrollment Planning and the Importance of HSAs, to discuss possibly

the most valuable benefit you can offer to supplement healthcare and

retirement savings – a Health Savings Account (HSA).

This important and complimentary webcast scheduled for Tuesday,

September 27 at 1:00 P.M. CT will feature William Stuart,

Director of Strategy and Compliance at Benefit

Strategies LLC, and Jason Cook, VP of Healthcare Emerging Market

Sales at WEX

Health. These expert panelists will share the importance and

benefits of incorporating an HSA into your long-term savings plan, along

with insights and outlook on the continuing growth of HSAs.

The webcast is free to both members and nonmembers of Healthcare Trends

Institute and will identify best practices on how to effectively

implement or improve an HSA offering when planning for open enrollment.

To register for Open Enrollment Planning and the Importance of HSAs,

click here.

About the Healthcare Trends Institute

The Healthcare Trends Institute is an educational platform to help

employers, third-party administrators, health plans, brokers, banks,

payroll providers, consumers, and other stakeholders keep up with the

rapidly changing healthcare benefits industry. It covers a range of

topics related to the administration and management of healthcare

benefits, including defined contribution, health exchanges, insurance,

legislation, and more.

Healthcare Trends Institute programs include an educational web series,

an annual awards program, newsletters, training programs, a resource

library, a real-time health exchange infographic, and more. To ensure

all content and programs achieve the highest level of quality and

relevancy, the Institute is guided by an Editorial Advisory Board

comprising of subject-matter experts that represent diverse aspects and

perspectives within the healthcare benefits industry. The Institute is

sponsored by WEX Health, a WEX Company and an award-winning healthcare

financial technology platform provider. More information is available at www.healthcaretrendsinstitute.org.

