Huron Recognized for Continued Dedication to Workplace Equality

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) has been
recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a Best Place to
Work for the LGBTQ community, receiving a 100 percent on the
foundation’s 2018
Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Created in 2002 in response to
limited federal protection against workplace discrimination, CEI ranks
employers on corporate policies, equal employment opportunities and
benefits. This is the fifth straight year Huron has achieved a perfect
score.
“The value we bring to our clients would not be possible without the
diverse perspectives, dedication and passion our employees bring to work
every day,” says James
H. Roth, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “This
recognition acknowledged that we strive to create a work environment
that welcomes everyone’s contributions and expertise, regardless of
race, gender or sexual orientation.”
This year, the firm celebrated LGBTQ Pride in June, organized a “Global
Village” cultural event in September and created an open forum to
discuss unconscious bias during Global Diversity Awareness Month in
October.
Patty Olsen, Huron’s Chief Human Resources Officer, reiterates that
“Diversity and inclusion is at the heart of our company culture. We are
proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work and this focus continues
to support the growth of every member of the Huron team.”
To learn more about Huron’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, visit
the Diversity
& Community Affairs page.
ABOUT HURON
Huron is a global professional services firm committed to achieving
sustainable results in partnership with its clients. The company brings
depth of expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory
services and analytics to drive lasting and measurable results in the
healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors.
Through focus, passion and collaboration, Huron provides guidance to
support organizations as they contend with the change transforming their
industries and businesses. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.
Contacts
Huron
Sarah McHugh
312-880-2624
smchugh@huronconsultinggroup.com