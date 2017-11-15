Huron Recognized for Continued Dedication to Workplace Equality

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) has been

recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a Best Place to

Work for the LGBTQ community, receiving a 100 percent on the

foundation’s 2018

Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Created in 2002 in response to

limited federal protection against workplace discrimination, CEI ranks

employers on corporate policies, equal employment opportunities and

benefits. This is the fifth straight year Huron has achieved a perfect

score.

“The value we bring to our clients would not be possible without the

diverse perspectives, dedication and passion our employees bring to work

every day,” says James

H. Roth, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “This

recognition acknowledged that we strive to create a work environment

that welcomes everyone’s contributions and expertise, regardless of

race, gender or sexual orientation.”

This year, the firm celebrated LGBTQ Pride in June, organized a “Global

Village” cultural event in September and created an open forum to

discuss unconscious bias during Global Diversity Awareness Month in

October.

Patty Olsen, Huron’s Chief Human Resources Officer, reiterates that

“Diversity and inclusion is at the heart of our company culture. We are

proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work and this focus continues

to support the growth of every member of the Huron team.”

To learn more about Huron’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, visit

the Diversity

& Community Affairs page.

