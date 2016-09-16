Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2016 Results on Thursday, September 22, 2016

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited (“IKGH”) (NASDAQ:IKGH), which
operates through its subsidiaries and related promotion entities that
act as VIP room gaming promoters and a collaborator, today announced
that it will report its second quarter 2016 results before the market
opens on Thursday, September 22, 2016.
IKGH will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results
that day at 8:30AM EDT/8:30PM Macau. To participate, please dial one of
the following numbers at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start
of the call:
1-877-419-6594 (United States/Canada)
10-800-714-1511 (North China)
10-800-140-1377
(South China)
800-968-835 (Hong Kong)
800-101-2323 (Singapore)
0808-101-7162
(United Kingdom)
1-719-325-4767 (Other International)
Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.ikghcl.com
(select Events and Presentations). Following the completion of the call,
a replay may be accessed through October 6, 2016 by calling
1-877-870-5176 (U.S. callers) or 1-858-384-5517 (International callers)
and providing conference ID 5611323. The call will also be accessible
for one year via the Internet link provided above.
About Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited
IKGH is a holding company which operates through its subsidiaries and
related promotion entities that act as VIP room gaming promoters and a
collaborator, and is entitled to receive all of the profits of the VIP
gaming promoters and a collaborator from VIP gaming rooms. IKGH’s VIP
room gaming promoters and collaborator currently participate in the
promotion of major luxury VIP gaming facilities in Macau, China, the
largest gaming market in the world. VIP gaming rooms are located at the
City of Dreams Macau in Cotai and Le Royal Arc Casino, located in
NAPE, Downtown Macau. IKGH started trial operations to the Australian
casinos (Crown Perth Casino in Perth, Australia and the Crown Melbourne
Casino in Melbourne, Australia) to gain a greater understanding of the
preferences of its junket agents and VIP players and the logistics of
the market.
