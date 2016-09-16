Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2016 Results on Thursday, September 22, 2016

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited (“IKGH”) (NASDAQ:IKGH), which

operates through its subsidiaries and related promotion entities that

act as VIP room gaming promoters and a collaborator, today announced

that it will report its second quarter 2016 results before the market

opens on Thursday, September 22, 2016.

IKGH will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results

that day at 8:30AM EDT/8:30PM Macau. To participate, please dial one of

the following numbers at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start

of the call:

1-877-419-6594 (United States/Canada)

10-800-714-1511 (North China)

10-800-140-1377

(South China)

800-968-835 (Hong Kong)

800-101-2323 (Singapore)

0808-101-7162

(United Kingdom)

1-719-325-4767 (Other International)

Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.ikghcl.com

(select Events and Presentations). Following the completion of the call,

a replay may be accessed through October 6, 2016 by calling

1-877-870-5176 (U.S. callers) or 1-858-384-5517 (International callers)

and providing conference ID 5611323. The call will also be accessible

for one year via the Internet link provided above.

About Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited

IKGH is a holding company which operates through its subsidiaries and

related promotion entities that act as VIP room gaming promoters and a

collaborator, and is entitled to receive all of the profits of the VIP

gaming promoters and a collaborator from VIP gaming rooms. IKGH’s VIP

room gaming promoters and collaborator currently participate in the

promotion of major luxury VIP gaming facilities in Macau, China, the

largest gaming market in the world. VIP gaming rooms are located at the

City of Dreams Macau in Cotai and Le Royal Arc Casino, located in

NAPE, Downtown Macau. IKGH started trial operations to the Australian

casinos (Crown Perth Casino in Perth, Australia and the Crown Melbourne

Casino in Melbourne, Australia) to gain a greater understanding of the

preferences of its junket agents and VIP players and the logistics of

the market.

