Iconic South Florida Brands Come Together to Bring a Miami Thanksgiving to Local Families

Cafe Bustelo®, Coca-Cola®, Goya Foods, RAVA Group, Sedano’s Supermarkets, and Vicky Bakery will benefit one thousand families in need this holiday season

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)– This year’s holiday season will be unlike any other in recent history. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, many families have been affected by the financial struggles it has caused. Facing the severe effects the virus has had on jobs and the local economy, Florida has become the seventh-highest food-insecure state in the nation1. In an effort to address this problem and bring holiday joy to Miamians, Cafe Bustelo®, Coca-Cola®, Goya Foods, Sedano’s Supermarkets, Vicky Bakery and RAVA Group are coming together to assemble and donate one thousand boxes filled with all the essential ingredients needed for a traditional Miami Thanksgiving dinner.

The Miami Thanksgiving box is designed to feed a family of 5 to 6 with a frozen turkey, frijoles negros, coffee, pastelitos, other beverages, and more. The boxes will be distributed to some of South Florida’s most respected non-profit organizations, United Way of Miami-Dade, United Way of Broward County, and Missionaries of Charity of St. Teresa of Calcutta, who will ensure the bundles go to families in need in Miami Dade and Broward. Additionally, through November 20, Miamians can also nominate South Florida families to win a Miami Thanksgiving box, just in time to celebrate the holiday.

“We are honored to be a part of such an amazing event with the opportunity to be able to give back to our community, especially during the times we are living in today,” said Amy Cao, chief marketing officer of Vicky Bakery. “The Vicky Family thrives on spreading the sweetness in any way we can — we love to see how much our community enjoys our products. Without our customers, we wouldn’t be where we are today, so this is a small way for us to reciprocate the abundance of love our community has shown. Que sweet it is to share our Vicky love with so many families this season!” she added.

South Florida locals will be able to nominate families in need by visiting any Sedano’s Supermarkets or Vicky Bakery, or online at www.amiamithanksgiving.com, where they can complete a simple form and nominate a family who is in need of a Thanksgiving meal box. A total of one thousand local South Florida families will be chosen at random to receive a complete Thanksgiving meal provided by the six sponsoring brands. Each Miami Thanksgiving box will contain the ingredients for a three-course dinner and refreshments.

“As we continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this holiday season will be especially difficult for many families in our communities. We are honored to join forces with some of South Florida’s most respected organizations to support local families in need this holiday season,” said Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets. “It has become a tradition for us to give back to the community that we love and have called home for over 50 years,” he added.

The six sponsoring brands strive to make an impact on a community that has strongly supported them over the years. RAVA Group, Sedano’s Supermarkets, and Vicky Bakery all have strong roots in Miami and hold this community near and dear to their hearts. Cafe Bustelo®, Coca Cola, and Goya Foods yearn to cater to the community that has made their brands a staple for generations.

Nominations began on November 12, 2020, in all Vicky Bakery and Sedano’s Supermarkets locations across Miami-Dade and Broward county. Flyers with QR codes are available at the registers of participating stores. When scanned, the QR codes will direct members of the community to an entry form and information detailing how families can be nominated for a chance to win.

Members of the local community who know of a family in need are encouraged to join the initiative by nominating a family to help make Thanksgiving a joyous holiday this year. The winners, which will be selected at random, will be announced on November 20, 2020. Winners will be notified of a pickup time and location to receive their bundle.

For more information about A Miami Thanksgiving, please visit www.amiamithanksgiving.com.

1Miami Herald – South Florida worst in the nation for food scarcity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 07/05/2020.