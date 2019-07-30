iHeartMedia Announces the Return of the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, Celebrating The Best in Latin Music on November 2 in Miami

Event Will Feature Performances by Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and More, Hosted by Enrique Santos

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#iHeartJingleBall–iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, November 2, 2019. The sixth annual mega-concert will celebrate the best of artists and performers in Latin music today starring, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna, with more artists to follow. For the fourth straight year, the concert event will be hosted by Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will once again bring the power and unforgettable performances of the iHeartRadio Music Festival to Latin music. The star-studded event will video stream live exclusively on LiveXLive.com and broadcast live on iHeartMedia Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations nationwide on Saturday, November 2.

“Every year we proudly host some of the most influential artists in Latin Music and this year will be no different,” said Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer for iHeartLatino. “We are thrilled to welcome one of the most important young artists in Spanish Language Pop, Ozuna, as well as the acclaimed “Big Boss” of Reggaetón Daddy Yankee and the world’s hottest entertainer and icon Jennifer Lopez.”

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally-recognized concert events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Beginning Monday, September 30, iHeartMedia will launch a three-week nationwide promotion to give thousands of Latin music fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Miami to experience the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The promotion will run on all iHeartMedia Spanish-language stations as well as on iHeartRadio and on additional radio stations in key markets across the country.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST via Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contacts

iHeartMedia:



Angel Aristone, 646-343-2410



angelaristone@iheartmedia.com



Danielle Vitucci, 646-343-2425



daniellevitucci@iheartmedia.com