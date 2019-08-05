iHeartRadio Launches Its First-Ever Kid-Hosted Podcast in Partnership With Are You Kidding Socks Benefiting Stand Up To Cancer During Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

Produced by Hispanic Radio Legend Enrique Santos and Hosted by Kid Entrepreneurs Brandon Martinez and Sebastian Martinez, The “Are You Kidding Podcast” Will Feature On Air and TV Personalities John Leguizamo, Enrique Santos, Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran and Others

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, has teamed up with South Florida based charity sock company, Are You Kidding Socks and kid entrepreneurs Brandon Martinez (13 years old) and Sebastian Martinez (11 years old) to launch a new kid-hosted podcast “Are You Kidding Podcast” aimed to inspire kids to help other kids by finding creative ways to give back and benefit Stand Up To Cancer. The eight-episode series will launch Monday, August 5 and run through September, which is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Produced by Hispanic Radio Legend and Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino Enrique Santos, “Are You Kidding Podcast” will tell the story of how the two brothers founded Are You Kidding Socks, a for-profit company that designs and sells boutique socks while raising funds and awareness for local and national charities through its philanthropic arm Are You Kidding Cares.

The inaugural episode of the podcast will feature Poppy, a 13-year-old who was diagnosed just five days before her 11th birthday with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and helped design the unique Stand Up To Cancer charity socks. Since 2015, the brothers have sold over 100,000 pairs of socks for cancer research and other charities and have raised nearly $200,000 for organizations such as JDRF, Autism Speaks, Make-a-Wish, American Cancer Society, Live Like Bella Foundation and others.

The iHeartRadio Original “Are You Kidding” podcast will also feature celebrity guests and on-air personalities including John Leguizamo, Bobby Bones and Elvis Duran who will share their own passion for giving back. Additionally, the shows will highlight inspiring kids that have benefitted from the work of Stand Up To Cancer and other organizations and how they are using their stories to impact others. Listeners will be encouraged to go to areyoukiddingsocks.com to purchase a pair of Poppy’s specially-designed Stand Up To Cancer socks to raise funds for cancer research during pediatric cancer awareness month.

iHeartRadio is available on more than 250 platforms and over 2,000 different connected devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to the “Are You Kidding Podcast” on your favorite device beginning August 5.

ABOUT ARE YOU KIDDING SOCKS



The AYKS brothers support like-minded charitable organizations by offering fun and colorful socks and hands-on support while inspiring others to do the same. Brandon and Sebastian have been living their passion of designing and selling their own line of kids and adult socks while educating our youth about different causes and inspiring them to want to give back.

ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA



iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

