Impremedia Launches Solo Dinero, the Only Personal Finance Website for the Hispanic Community in the United States

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autos060–Impremedia, the leading Hispanic news and information company, launches Solo Dinero, the only digital publication on personal finance in Spanish, aimed at the Hispanic community living in the United States.

“Our goal is to provide a straightforward approach for the Latino consumer,” Rafael Cores, Impremedia’s VP of Content, said in a statement. “We are home to experts and specialized journalists who offer clear, actionable financial advice on managing your money through transparent reporting, reliable sources, and an accessible language. In the economic aftermath of COVID-19, this is more important than ever.”

“Over the past few years, the percentage of Hispanic individuals and households using a wide array of financial services has grown faster than non-Hispanic consumers. Despite that fact, there’s no digital publication catering to the needs of the Latino community: Solo Dinero will fill that gap,” stated Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia.

Solo Dinero includes news on the current economic environment, special reports, and series on employment, savings, investments, and more from experts with a straightforward approach. These experts include editors and writers from our partner Consumer Reports, and columnists such as Carlos García, founder and CEO of the money app Finhabits, Javier Mota, founder of Autos 0-60 and the first Hispanic journalist invited to become jury of the North American Car and Truck of the Year Awards, and Marta Michelle Colón, psychologist and founder of the consulting firm BuenaGente.

“Solo Dinero joins our vision of continuing to provide quality content targeted to the interests of different readers in a digital format,” added Adaime.

About Impremedia

Solo Dinero is part of the Impremedia family of digital media outlets, including La Opinión, El Diario NY, La Raza, and Para Ti Mujer, which together attract more than 35 million users per month worldwide. Those publications rank among the most widely read, reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, the company has recently received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project and the McCormick Foundation.

