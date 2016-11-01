Increasing Urbanisation to Benefit the Baby Food and Formula Market in the US Through 2020, Reports Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Baby—Technavio

analysts forecast the baby

food and formula market in the US to grow at a

CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their

latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of

the baby

food and formula market in the US for 2016-2020. The

report also lists prepared baby food, dried baby food, milk formula, and

other baby food, as the four product segments on the basis of which the

market size is calculated.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food

research, “One of the key drivers influencing the market, is the rising

number of working mothers. Widespread presence of retail chains and

urbanization has also led to increased demand for quality baby nutrition

products.”

Technavio food

and beverage analysts highlight the following five

factors that are contributing to the growth of the baby food and formula

market in the US:

Increase in working women population

Rising urbanization and economic development

Increasing health concerns among parents

Expansion of product portfolios by vendors

Impact of advice from reliable sources

Increase in working women population

The increasing number of working women in general, and specifically

mothers, has contributed significantly to the growing demand for baby

food and infant formula. According to 2013 Pew Research Center Analysis

census data, the mother was the sole or primary earner in four out of 10

American households. This figure is the highest on record and has

quadrupled since 1960. Aside from working mothers, single-parent

families have also increased manifold. “Given the fast-paced modern

lifestyles, people are pressed for time and seek convenient and

nutritious feeding options. Baby foods and formulas therefore emerge as

attractive feeding options for infants and toddlers,” says Manjunath.

Rising urbanization and economic development

The US saw a rise in the number of households in urban area as more

people have shifted to urban areas in search of employment and also for

education. In 2015, the US had about 81%-83% of its population residing

in urban areas. Urbanization has led to increased internet use, owing to

high awareness and more access to laptops and smartphones.

This has led to increased awareness among consumers about the benefits

of baby food. Urbanization has also led to growth in the purchasing

power and improved living standards of consumers, owing to their higher

disposable income.

Increasing health concerns among parents

To ensure healthy growth and development of their babies, parents look

to offer optimal nutrition. They opt for packaged baby foods and

formulas to supplement breastfeeding. Extensive marketing and

advertising by leading vendors attracts consumers to major brands.

Increased economic wellbeing and higher disposable incomes have made

high-quality, expensive baby foods more affordable. Organic

labels have also caught on as they are marketed as being safer and

nutritionally superior to conventional foods. In general, the increased

concern of parents toward the health and nutritional requirements of

their babies has significantly contributed to the growth of the market.

Expansion of product portfolios by vendors

Consumers increasingly demand varied options in terms of blends and

flavors to cater to their babies’ nutritional requirements. Leading baby

food manufacturers continually update their product lines to include new

and unique products that set them apart from the competition. In July

2013, Plum Organics launched a toddler snack range, Mighty 4, a range of

blended organic fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Furthermore, it is believed that offering different variants and flavors

of vegetables, fruits, and cereals will help develop the food habits of

babies as they grow. In addition, companies are continuously developing

their products to improve them as parents prefer to give healthy and

tasty food to their babies. Abbott launched its non-GMO infant formula

Similac in the US in 2015, which aims to enhance the nutritional values

and increase levels of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), lutein, and vitamin E

available to babies. It also launched products in the nutrition markets

in China, India, and Europe. Therefore, the extension of product

portfolios by vendors is another driver that is propelling the growth of

the market.

Impact of advice from reliable sources

Most of the advice on baby food and infant formula for parents comes

from family and friends, and it is significantly influential, as

acknowledged by parents. Recommendations that come from health experts

also influence the buying decisions of consumers. Parents are first

introduced to baby food and infant formula by doctors and hospitals, who

are considered reliable by the parents.

