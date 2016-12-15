Initial Lineup Announced for 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans

Weekend Ticket Packages on Sale Starting December 16
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EssenceFest–Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) Essence today announced
the initial lineup for the 2017 Essence Festival Concert Series in
New Orleans featuring headliners Diana Ross and Mary J. Blige,
among many others. The 23rd annual event will take place June
30-July 2, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The initial performance
lineup is outlined below. Additional acts will be announced in the
coming weeks.
Artists confirmed to perform at the nightly Essence Festival concerts
over Fourth of July weekend at the Louisiana Superdome include: Diana
Ross, Mary J Blige, Chaka Khan, Doug E Fresh, Erykah Badu, India.Arie,
Jazmine Sullivan, John Legend, June’s Diary, Lalah Hathaway, Lizzo,
Master P, Michel’le, Moses Sumney, Ro James, Shaggy, Sir the Baptist,
Solange, Teyana Taylor, The Jones Girls Feat. Shirley Jones, Trombone
Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tweet, Yuna, and many more to be announced soon.
“This year’s Festival lineup puts women at the forefront of an
incredible weekend of entertainment featuring more than 40 of the
world’s most gifted artists and performers,” said Essence President
Michelle Ebanks. “It is an honor to welcome the inimitable Diana Ross to
the Festival for the first time. Plus, Festival veteran Mary J. Blige is
back to share ‘Strength of a Woman’ with her most passionate fans.”
The A-list nighttime concerts will feature more than 40 acts and will
take place across five stages — including the Festival’s renowned
Mainstage and four intimate Superlounges. Mary J. Blige will headline a
special night, themed My Path to Strength, introducing her highly
anticipated album “Strength of a Woman.”
Weekend ticket packages are on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am CT with
prices starting at $126. For information about ticket sales,
accommodations and the latest news about the Essence Festival visit Essence
Festival. Join the Festival community: follow us on Twitter
@essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of 2017 Essence Festival on Facebook.
The 2017 Essence Festival is presented by Coca-Cola.
ABOUT ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Essence Communications Inc. (ECI) is the number one media company
dedicated to African-American women, with a multi-platform presence in
publishing, live events and online. The company’s flagship publication,
Essence magazine, is the preeminent lifestyle magazine for
African-American women, generating brand extensions, such as the Essence
Festival, Essence Black Women in Hollywood and Black Women in Music,
Window on Our Women and Smart Beauty consumer insights series,
Essence.com, and ventures in digital media (mobile, television and VOD).
For 46 years, Essence, which has a brand reach of 14.2 million, has been
the leading source of cutting-edge information and specific solutions
relating to every area of African-American women’s lives. Additional
information about ECI and Essence is available at www.essence.com.
ABOUT TIME INC.
Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is a leading content company that engages over 150
million consumers every month through our portfolio of premium brands
across platforms. By combining our distinctive content with our
proprietary data and people-based targeting, we offer highly
differentiated end-to-end solutions to marketers across the multi-media
landscape. Our influential brands include People, Time, Fortune, Sports
Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple and Southern Living, as well as more
than 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom. Time Inc. has been
extending the power of our brands through various acquisitions
and investments, including Viant, an advertising technology firm with a
specialized people-based marketing platform, The Foundry, Time Inc.’s
creative lab and content studio, and the People Entertainment
Weekly Network (PEN). The company is also home to celebrated events,
such as the Time 100, Fortune Most Powerful Women, People’s Sexiest Man
Alive, Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, the Essence
Festival and the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
