Initial Lineup Announced for 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans

Weekend Ticket Packages on Sale Starting December 16

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EssenceFest–Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) Essence today announced

the initial lineup for the 2017 Essence Festival Concert Series in

New Orleans featuring headliners Diana Ross and Mary J. Blige,

among many others. The 23rd annual event will take place June

30-July 2, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The initial performance

lineup is outlined below. Additional acts will be announced in the

coming weeks.





Artists confirmed to perform at the nightly Essence Festival concerts

over Fourth of July weekend at the Louisiana Superdome include: Diana

Ross, Mary J Blige, Chaka Khan, Doug E Fresh, Erykah Badu, India.Arie,

Jazmine Sullivan, John Legend, June’s Diary, Lalah Hathaway, Lizzo,

Master P, Michel’le, Moses Sumney, Ro James, Shaggy, Sir the Baptist,

Solange, Teyana Taylor, The Jones Girls Feat. Shirley Jones, Trombone

Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tweet, Yuna, and many more to be announced soon.

“This year’s Festival lineup puts women at the forefront of an

incredible weekend of entertainment featuring more than 40 of the

world’s most gifted artists and performers,” said Essence President

Michelle Ebanks. “It is an honor to welcome the inimitable Diana Ross to

the Festival for the first time. Plus, Festival veteran Mary J. Blige is

back to share ‘Strength of a Woman’ with her most passionate fans.”

The A-list nighttime concerts will feature more than 40 acts and will

take place across five stages — including the Festival’s renowned

Mainstage and four intimate Superlounges. Mary J. Blige will headline a

special night, themed My Path to Strength, introducing her highly

anticipated album “Strength of a Woman.”

Weekend ticket packages are on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am CT with

prices starting at $126. For information about ticket sales,

accommodations and the latest news about the Essence Festival visit Essence

Festival. Join the Festival community: follow us on Twitter

@essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of 2017 Essence Festival on Facebook.

The 2017 Essence Festival is presented by Coca-Cola.

