International Dairy Queen, Inc. Opens First DQ Grill & Chill® Restaurant in Jordan

World’s favorite quick-service restaurant and treat leader continues

to expand its brand footprint in the Middle East

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dairy Queen® system, part of Berkshire

Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B), has opened a new DQ Grill

& Chill® restaurant at Abdoun Circle in Amman,

Jordan. The opening of this location in Jordan represents the latest

country outside of the United States with a DQ brand presence.

SKM Franchise Co. Ltd. has entered into a long-term franchise agreement

with American Dairy Queen, Corp. (ADQ) and plans to develop a minimum of

10 locations, including five DQ Grill & Chill®

restaurants throughout Jordan over the next five years.

“We believe the DQ brand will be very well received in Jordan as

we continue to grow our DQ fan base around the world,” said John

Gainor, CEO and President of International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ). “As

we expand our footprint internationally, we rely on strong franchise

partners like SKM Franchise Co. Ltd. to uphold our values and brand

promise to a larger and more diverse customer base. Working with a

knowledgeable, experienced partner with a strong team on the ground

allows us the best opportunity for success in our new markets.”

DQ Grill & Chill restaurants in Jordan will feature the

brand’s signature GrillBurgers™, chicken strip baskets, chicken

sandwiches and a variety of salads and other sandwiches along with the

full menu of world-famous DQ treats, all of which will mirror the

menu found in other countries in the region. The DQ Treat stores

will feature the soft-serve products that have made the Dairy Queen

system an icon in the industry, such as the signature Blizzard®

Treat which “is served upside down or it is free,” soft-serve cones with

the curl on top, sundaes, Moolatté® frozen coffee

flavored beverages, DQ Cakes and other delicious treats.

The Nafal brothers, who lead SKM Franchise Co. Ltd., have more than 20

years of retail development experience. In 2005, they opened El

Rancho Supermercado, which grew into a chain of 13 supermarkets in

Texas. They own La Bodega, a food distribution company based in

the state as well.

Jordan marks the latest country to develop the Dairy Queen brand

outside of the U.S. and Canada. The Dairy Queen system has more

than 6,700 locations with more than 2,200 of those units operating

outside of the United States. For more information about the Dairy

Queen system, visit DQ.com.

About IDQ:

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota,

is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its

subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than

6,700 locations in the United States, Canada and 28 other countries. IDQ

is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more

information visit DairyQueen.com.

