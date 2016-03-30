International Dairy Queen, Inc. Opens First DQ Grill & Chill® Restaurant in Jordan

World’s favorite quick-service restaurant and treat leader continues
to expand its brand footprint in the Middle East
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dairy Queen® system, part of Berkshire
Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B), has opened a new DQ Grill
& Chill® restaurant at Abdoun Circle in Amman,
Jordan. The opening of this location in Jordan represents the latest
country outside of the United States with a DQ brand presence.
SKM Franchise Co. Ltd. has entered into a long-term franchise agreement
with American Dairy Queen, Corp. (ADQ) and plans to develop a minimum of
10 locations, including five DQ Grill & Chill®
restaurants throughout Jordan over the next five years.
“We believe the DQ brand will be very well received in Jordan as
we continue to grow our DQ fan base around the world,” said John
Gainor, CEO and President of International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ). “As
we expand our footprint internationally, we rely on strong franchise
partners like SKM Franchise Co. Ltd. to uphold our values and brand
promise to a larger and more diverse customer base. Working with a
knowledgeable, experienced partner with a strong team on the ground
allows us the best opportunity for success in our new markets.”
DQ Grill & Chill restaurants in Jordan will feature the
brand’s signature GrillBurgers™, chicken strip baskets, chicken
sandwiches and a variety of salads and other sandwiches along with the
full menu of world-famous DQ treats, all of which will mirror the
menu found in other countries in the region. The DQ Treat stores
will feature the soft-serve products that have made the Dairy Queen
system an icon in the industry, such as the signature Blizzard®
Treat which “is served upside down or it is free,” soft-serve cones with
the curl on top, sundaes, Moolatté® frozen coffee
flavored beverages, DQ Cakes and other delicious treats.
The Nafal brothers, who lead SKM Franchise Co. Ltd., have more than 20
years of retail development experience. In 2005, they opened El
Rancho Supermercado, which grew into a chain of 13 supermarkets in
Texas. They own La Bodega, a food distribution company based in
the state as well.
Jordan marks the latest country to develop the Dairy Queen brand
outside of the U.S. and Canada. The Dairy Queen system has more
than 6,700 locations with more than 2,200 of those units operating
outside of the United States. For more information about the Dairy
Queen system, visit DQ.com.
About IDQ:
International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota,
is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its
subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than
6,700 locations in the United States, Canada and 28 other countries. IDQ
is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by
Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more
information visit DairyQueen.com.
Contacts
Pierson Grant Public Relations
Kimberly Rodriquez, 954-776-1999
Krodriquez@piersongrant.com