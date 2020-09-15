Intuit TurboTax Brings Latino Self-employed and Small Businesses Into the Spotlight to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

TurboTax announces partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of e-commerce and launches #Unidos4LatinoBiz campaign to support Latino owned business owners

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, TurboTax®, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) announced today two initiatives designed to financially empower Latino self-employed and small businesses during COVID-19, a partnership with Hispanic Chamber of E-commerce (HISCEC) and the launch of #Unidos4LatinoBiz, a give back social campaign.

According to the 2019 State of Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), Latino-owned businesses employ more than 3 million people and have grown 34% over the past decade, compared to a 1% growth for businesses in the U.S. overall. This represents an important segment for the economy and Intuit is committed to supporting their growth and celebrating their ability to adapt during this crisis.

“The challenges brought on this year as a result of COVID-19 have not left any community untouched. We understand the Hispanic small owned business and self-employed community have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic and Intuit is here to help,” said Alejandra Molinari, Lead of TurboTax Latino and Self-Employed Communications.

Intuit is excited to partner with the HISCEC organization and provide its active members with the tools and education to be more successful and compete more effectively in the marketplace. The partnership includes:

Virtual learnings conducted by Intuit credentialed tax and bookkeeping experts to provide them with key information to apply to their businesses

Educational custom content to navigate COVID-19 implications

Free TurboTax Live Self-Employed product so they can file their tax year 2020 self-employment taxes for free with the help of credentialed tax experts

To help get small businesses up and running during this time of need, we are providing 40% discount of QuickBooks online for 12 months for new users

“As a Hispanic business association, we continuously seek ways to bring value and empower our members to grow their businesses. Intuit’s partnership will be instrumental for our community to find success through virtual educational training, access to virtual experts, online tools and products,” said Tayde Aburto, CEO and Founder of Hispanic Chamber of e-commerce. “We are honored to have partners like Intuit and TurboTax that recognize the hard work, determination and corazón of our community.”

Beginning September 21st, TurboTax encourages the public from all communities to join the #Unidos4LatinoBiz campaign to nominate their favorite local Latino owned, self-employed businesses for making a difference in their community using their Twitter and Instagram social media channels. Once a week for four weeks TurboTax will be giving away $5,000 to a lucky business owner to support their ongoing business efforts and $500 to the person that made the nomination. A total of $20,000 will be going to Latino owned businesses nominated by their own customers. Entries must be received through October 18th.

“We are committed to helping the Latino community, especially those small businesses that have made an impact in their communities during these challenging times. We could not think of a better platform to do so than Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Alejandra Molinari, Lead of TurboTax Latino and Self-Employed Communications. “We are looking forward to using our Intuit channels and tools to do our part in setting up Latino businesses and self-employed for future success.”

To learn more about companies who represent the values of Latino heritage, visit the TurboTax blog or follow the conversation on social media through the hashtag #Unidos4LatinoBiz.

