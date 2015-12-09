It’s Glitter Time! Saban’s Glitter Force Partners with Pop Music Girl Group, Blush, for Series’ Music

Blush Records Theme Song and Performs Additional Tracks for Glitter

Force, the New Netflix Original Series for Kids

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saban Brands announced today a partnership with chart-topping pop music

girl group, Blush, for its new Netflix original series for kids, Glitter

Force. Blush, who is made up of five female members from all

different parts of Pan-Asia, has recorded the Glitter Force theme

song and performed additional tracks to be featured in music videos

throughout the series. The 20-episode first season of Glitter Force

is set to premiere on December 18, 2015, available worldwide on Netflix,

excluding Asia.





The Blush members include Angeli Flores from the Philippines, Natsuko

“Nacho” Danjo from Japan, Alisha Budhrani from India, Victoria “Queen V”

Chan from China and Nikita Vecino from the Philippines. Formed in 2010,

Blush has seen unprecedented success thanks to their world-class talent

and dynamic personalities. Their music is edgy and fun combining the

pop, R&B and dance genres, and delivered by five gifted girls on a

mission! Blush is also the only Pan-Asian music group to-date to have

their first two singles hit No. 1 (“Dance On”) and No. 3 (“Undivided”

feat. Snoop Dogg) on a major U.S. Billboard chart.

Glitter Force is an adapted version of Toei Animation’s

successful Japanese anime television series, Pretty Cure (or PreCure).

The new series follows five preteen girls who learn that they are a

legendary superhero squad known as the Glitter Force and must defend

Earth from evil fairytale villains.

“The members of Blush are much like the Glitter Force squad, a real-life

group of extremely talented women, which makes them a perfect fit for

this show,” said Janet Hsu, CEO of Saban Brands. “The songs they’ve

recorded bring a very special energy to Glitter Force and we know

fans are going to love singing and dancing along as they watch the

adventures unfold in this first season.”

“As a music group, we’re always looking for new and unique

opportunities, and partnering with Glitter Force has been just

that,” said Victoria Chan, member of Blush. “We’ve had an amazing

experience lending our voices to this fun new series and can’t wait for

fans to get the chance to watch and listen!”

The Glitter Force music sung by Blush will be digitally released via

iTunes and Amazon in 2016. Click here

to check out a behind-the-scenes video of Blush’s recording session and

visit the official Glitter

Force YouTube channel for more information!

About Glitter Force

Glitter Force is an all-new animated Netflix original series for

kids, which follows five preteen girls who learn that they are a

legendary superhero squad known as the Glitter Force and must defend

Earth from evil fairytale villains. As a part of the Glitter Force,

these fabulous friends transform from ordinary school girls into super

powered cool girls. Defending the earth from fairytale villains isn’t an

easy job, but the Glitter Force proves that nothing is more powerful

than friendship! Visit the Glitter

Force YouTube channel for more

information.

About Blush

BLUSH, the only Asian artists to have their first two singles debut in

the Top 3 on a major US Billboard chart – “Undivided” featuring

Snoop Dogg, and “Dance On” which rose to #1 – has been garnering

more and more of a foothold globally. Blush was formed by FarWest

Entertainment in 2010 with the intent of popularizing an Asian vocal act

in the United States, Asia and the rest of the world. They have already

shared the bill with international acts Justin Bieber, The Black Eyed

Peas, Jessie J, The Wanted, CeeLo Green, Carly Rae Jepson and PSY. Blush

has wowed audiences around the world with their Pop, R&B and dance

fusion sound.

About Saban Brands

Formed in 2010 as an affiliate of Saban Capital Group, Saban Brands (SB)

acquires and develops a world-class portfolio of properties in the

entertainment and lifestyle sectors. SB applies a global 360-degree

management approach to growing and monetizing its brands through

content, media, marketing, distribution, licensing and retail to markets

worldwide and consumers of all ages. Saban Brands Entertainment Group

(SBEG) develops innovative branded content that resonates with consumers

across all media platforms. SBEG’s growing entertainment portfolio of

brands includes Power Rangers, Popples, Glitter Force, Cirque du

Soleil – Luna Petunia, La Banda, Emojiville (working title) and

others in development. Saban Brands Lifestyle Group (SBLG) drives major

expansion within the company’s diverse portfolio of fashion and

lifestyle properties. SBLG’s portfolio currently includes Paul Frank,

Macbeth, Mambo and Piping Hot. SB operates a

global network of offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Sydney.

For more information, visit www.sabanbrands.com.

