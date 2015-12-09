It’s Glitter Time! Saban’s Glitter Force Partners with Pop Music Girl Group, Blush, for Series’ Music

Blush Records Theme Song and Performs Additional Tracks for Glitter
Force, the New Netflix Original Series for Kids
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saban Brands announced today a partnership with chart-topping pop music
girl group, Blush, for its new Netflix original series for kids, Glitter
Force. Blush, who is made up of five female members from all
different parts of Pan-Asia, has recorded the Glitter Force theme
song and performed additional tracks to be featured in music videos
throughout the series. The 20-episode first season of Glitter Force
is set to premiere on December 18, 2015, available worldwide on Netflix,
excluding Asia.
The Blush members include Angeli Flores from the Philippines, Natsuko
“Nacho” Danjo from Japan, Alisha Budhrani from India, Victoria “Queen V”
Chan from China and Nikita Vecino from the Philippines. Formed in 2010,
Blush has seen unprecedented success thanks to their world-class talent
and dynamic personalities. Their music is edgy and fun combining the
pop, R&B and dance genres, and delivered by five gifted girls on a
mission! Blush is also the only Pan-Asian music group to-date to have
their first two singles hit No. 1 (“Dance On”) and No. 3 (“Undivided”
feat. Snoop Dogg) on a major U.S. Billboard chart.
Glitter Force is an adapted version of Toei Animation’s
successful Japanese anime television series, Pretty Cure (or PreCure).
The new series follows five preteen girls who learn that they are a
legendary superhero squad known as the Glitter Force and must defend
Earth from evil fairytale villains.
“The members of Blush are much like the Glitter Force squad, a real-life
group of extremely talented women, which makes them a perfect fit for
this show,” said Janet Hsu, CEO of Saban Brands. “The songs they’ve
recorded bring a very special energy to Glitter Force and we know
fans are going to love singing and dancing along as they watch the
adventures unfold in this first season.”
“As a music group, we’re always looking for new and unique
opportunities, and partnering with Glitter Force has been just
that,” said Victoria Chan, member of Blush. “We’ve had an amazing
experience lending our voices to this fun new series and can’t wait for
fans to get the chance to watch and listen!”
The Glitter Force music sung by Blush will be digitally released via
iTunes and Amazon in 2016. Click here
to check out a behind-the-scenes video of Blush’s recording session and
visit the official Glitter
Force YouTube channel for more information!
About Glitter Force
Glitter Force is an all-new animated Netflix original series for
kids, which follows five preteen girls who learn that they are a
legendary superhero squad known as the Glitter Force and must defend
Earth from evil fairytale villains. As a part of the Glitter Force,
these fabulous friends transform from ordinary school girls into super
powered cool girls. Defending the earth from fairytale villains isn’t an
easy job, but the Glitter Force proves that nothing is more powerful
than friendship! Visit the Glitter
Force YouTube channel for more
information.
About Blush
BLUSH, the only Asian artists to have their first two singles debut in
the Top 3 on a major US Billboard chart – “Undivided” featuring
Snoop Dogg, and “Dance On” which rose to #1 – has been garnering
more and more of a foothold globally. Blush was formed by FarWest
Entertainment in 2010 with the intent of popularizing an Asian vocal act
in the United States, Asia and the rest of the world. They have already
shared the bill with international acts Justin Bieber, The Black Eyed
Peas, Jessie J, The Wanted, CeeLo Green, Carly Rae Jepson and PSY. Blush
has wowed audiences around the world with their Pop, R&B and dance
fusion sound.
About Saban Brands
Formed in 2010 as an affiliate of Saban Capital Group, Saban Brands (SB)
acquires and develops a world-class portfolio of properties in the
entertainment and lifestyle sectors. SB applies a global 360-degree
management approach to growing and monetizing its brands through
content, media, marketing, distribution, licensing and retail to markets
worldwide and consumers of all ages. Saban Brands Entertainment Group
(SBEG) develops innovative branded content that resonates with consumers
across all media platforms. SBEG’s growing entertainment portfolio of
brands includes Power Rangers, Popples, Glitter Force, Cirque du
Soleil – Luna Petunia, La Banda, Emojiville (working title) and
others in development. Saban Brands Lifestyle Group (SBLG) drives major
expansion within the company’s diverse portfolio of fashion and
lifestyle properties. SBLG’s portfolio currently includes Paul Frank,
Macbeth, Mambo and Piping Hot. SB operates a
global network of offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Sydney.
For more information, visit www.sabanbrands.com.
