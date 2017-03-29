JDA Elevates the Customer Experience at FOCUS 2017 Las Vegas

Event will feature more than 100 customer-led sessions and includes
keynotes from Mattel, PVH and Gartner along with Olympic superstar
Michael Phelps
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JDA
Software Group, Inc. today announced its keynote speakers
and agenda for the supply chain conference of the year – JDA
FOCUS 2017 – JDA’s annual global customer conference. Hosted
this year at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, April 25-28, JDA FOCUS 2017
will bring together more than 2,000 retail, manufacturing, and logistics
professionals to network, share best practices and hear real-world use
cases from industry leaders who are delivering impressive results using
JDA’s innovative solutions. JDA FOCUS 2017 will also feature a special
performance by Grammy award nominee Flo Rida at renowned Hakkasan
Nightclub. JDA FOCUS 2017 diamond sponsor is reseller and retail
consultancy RPE. They join more than 40 other companies
sponsoring the event, a testament to JDA’s broad partner network and
industry vitality.
The theme for JDA FOCUS 2017 – ‘elevate the experience’ – focuses on how
JDA helps its clients elevate their customer experience by leveraging
the power of today’s digital transformation – by helping customers
deliver integrated business planning, cost efficiencies, and greater
profits – all while helping them orchestrate and deliver a better
end-customer experience. JDA FOCUS 2017 hosts more than 250 content-rich
sessions across retail, supply chain, and logistics – including over
100 customer-led sessions. More than 70 Special Interest Group (SIG)
meetings give customers the opportunity to review and discuss product
direction, as well as meet with individual product directors to exchange
ideas, ask questions and offer feedback about the products they use.
“We are truly elevating the experience at JDA FOCUS 2017 and it is
poised to be our biggest and best yet. We have a marquee lineup of
keynote speakers and over 100 global brands talking about the value they
are receiving from their JDA investments and how we are helping them
transform their supply chains to elevate their end customers’
experience, whether their company is B2C or B2B,” said Kevin Iaquinto,
chief marketing officer, JDA. “FOCUS continues to be the only supply
chain industry event of the year that brings together thousands of
attendees across the manufacturing, logistics and retail industries. We
are proud to have leading companies like PepsiCo, The Clorox Company,
L.L. Bean, DHL and others sharing their stories about how JDA uniquely
provides end-to-end solutions to help them reimagine their supply chain
and transform their customer experience.”
JDA is particularly proud to announce its lineup
of world-class keynote speakers for JDA FOCUS 2017 which include:
-
Michael Phelps, Olympic Superstar: Phelps is the most decorated
Olympian in history. Across his Olympic career, which includes
participation in five Olympic games, the American swimmer has won a
total of 28 medals, including 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze.
-
Eileen Mahoney, Executive Vice President, Chief Information
Officer, PVH: Mahoney is responsible for developing the strategic
direction of PVH’s technology and systems solutions. Mahoney oversees
the company’s North America, South America and Asia Information
Technology areas, as well as PVH’s Global Network and Infrastructure.
PVH’s brand portfolio includes leading brands such as Calvin Klein and
Tommy Hilfiger, among others.
-
Peter Gibbons, Executive Vice President, Global Development and
Product Supply, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mattel Inc.: Mattel is
one of the leading manufacturers of play, learning, and development
toys worldwide, and Gibbons is responsible for product engineering,
planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, quality, EH&S and
corporate social responsibility. Gibbons was awarded DC Velocity
Magazine’s “2010 Rainmaker” in 2010, the University of Maryland’s
Robert H. Smith “Supply Chain Person of the Year” in 2011, and
appointed a member of the GlobalScot network in 2013.
-
Dwight Klappich, Vice President of Research, Gartner: Klappich
focuses on ERP and supply chain management technology as the vice
president of research at Gartner. He joined Gartner in April 2005 with
the acquisition of Meta Group, where he spent five years as a research
vice president leading supply chain management coverage.
This year’s Expo Hall – dubbed the Delivery Zone – will feature an
Innovation Hub that will showcase current and future innovations across
manufacturing, 3PL, and retail. Attendees can experience JDA’s future
solutions and collaborations with JDA ecosystem partners who will help
enable the supply chain of the future. Across the Delivery Zone, JDA
will feature hands-on interactive product and prototype demonstrations.
JDA is continuing its focus on featuring women in supply chain and will
host a Women in Supply Chain dinner on Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30 –
9:30 p.m. with keynote speakers Susan Brady, executive vice president,
executive coach and principal consultant, Linkage, and Catherine Corley,
senior vice president, global operations, Catalyst. JDA will also host
two additional panel discussions focused on Women in Supply Chain.
Additional Resources:
-
Register
for JDA FOCUS 2017!
-
Join the JDA Special
Interest Group meetings at FOCUS; read the
JDA blog for more details
-
Register to attend these workshops at JDA FOCUS 2017:
-
Hands-On
Order Promiser Workshop: Monday, April 24, 1:00 p.m.
-
Collaborative
Flow Planning Workshop: Wednesday, April 26, 1:00 p.m.
-
Hands-On
Sales & Operations Planning Workshop: Thursday, April 27,
5:30 p.m.
- Hands-On
-
Check out
the agenda for JDA FOCUS 2017
Tweet this: .@JDASoftware
Elevates the Customer Experience at #JDAFOCUS17 in Las Vegas:
http://bit.ly/2mNqppa
About JDA Software Group, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading provider of seamless supply chain planning
and execution solutions for retailers, manufacturers, logistics
providers and wholesale distributors. Our unmatched solution portfolio
enables our clients to reduce costs, increase profitability and improve
visibility so they can deliver on customer promises every time. More
than 4,000 global customers run JDA, including 73 of the top 100
retailers, 71 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 13 of the top
16 3PLs. With JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
