JDA Elevates the Customer Experience at FOCUS 2017 Las Vegas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JDA

Software Group, Inc. today announced its keynote speakers

and agenda for the supply chain conference of the year – JDA

FOCUS 2017 – JDA’s annual global customer conference. Hosted

this year at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, April 25-28, JDA FOCUS 2017

will bring together more than 2,000 retail, manufacturing, and logistics

professionals to network, share best practices and hear real-world use

cases from industry leaders who are delivering impressive results using

JDA’s innovative solutions. JDA FOCUS 2017 will also feature a special

performance by Grammy award nominee Flo Rida at renowned Hakkasan

Nightclub. JDA FOCUS 2017 diamond sponsor is reseller and retail

consultancy RPE. They join more than 40 other companies

sponsoring the event, a testament to JDA’s broad partner network and

industry vitality.

The theme for JDA FOCUS 2017 – ‘elevate the experience’ – focuses on how

JDA helps its clients elevate their customer experience by leveraging

the power of today’s digital transformation – by helping customers

deliver integrated business planning, cost efficiencies, and greater

profits – all while helping them orchestrate and deliver a better

end-customer experience. JDA FOCUS 2017 hosts more than 250 content-rich

sessions across retail, supply chain, and logistics – including over

100 customer-led sessions. More than 70 Special Interest Group (SIG)

meetings give customers the opportunity to review and discuss product

direction, as well as meet with individual product directors to exchange

ideas, ask questions and offer feedback about the products they use.

“We are truly elevating the experience at JDA FOCUS 2017 and it is

poised to be our biggest and best yet. We have a marquee lineup of

keynote speakers and over 100 global brands talking about the value they

are receiving from their JDA investments and how we are helping them

transform their supply chains to elevate their end customers’

experience, whether their company is B2C or B2B,” said Kevin Iaquinto,

chief marketing officer, JDA. “FOCUS continues to be the only supply

chain industry event of the year that brings together thousands of

attendees across the manufacturing, logistics and retail industries. We

are proud to have leading companies like PepsiCo, The Clorox Company,

L.L. Bean, DHL and others sharing their stories about how JDA uniquely

provides end-to-end solutions to help them reimagine their supply chain

and transform their customer experience.”

JDA is particularly proud to announce its lineup

of world-class keynote speakers for JDA FOCUS 2017 which include:

Michael Phelps, Olympic Superstar: Phelps is the most decorated

Olympian in history. Across his Olympic career, which includes

participation in five Olympic games, the American swimmer has won a

total of 28 medals, including 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Officer, PVH: Mahoney is responsible for developing the strategic

direction of PVH’s technology and systems solutions. Mahoney oversees

the company’s North America, South America and Asia Information

Technology areas, as well as PVH’s Global Network and Infrastructure.

PVH’s brand portfolio includes leading brands such as Calvin Klein and

Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

Product Supply, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mattel Inc.: Mattel is

one of the leading manufacturers of play, learning, and development

toys worldwide, and Gibbons is responsible for product engineering,

planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, quality, EH&S and

corporate social responsibility. Gibbons was awarded DC Velocity

Magazine’s “2010 Rainmaker” in 2010, the University of Maryland’s

Robert H. Smith “Supply Chain Person of the Year” in 2011, and

appointed a member of the GlobalScot network in 2013.

focuses on ERP and supply chain management technology as the vice

president of research at Gartner. He joined Gartner in April 2005 with

the acquisition of Meta Group, where he spent five years as a research

vice president leading supply chain management coverage.

This year’s Expo Hall – dubbed the Delivery Zone – will feature an

Innovation Hub that will showcase current and future innovations across

manufacturing, 3PL, and retail. Attendees can experience JDA’s future

solutions and collaborations with JDA ecosystem partners who will help

enable the supply chain of the future. Across the Delivery Zone, JDA

will feature hands-on interactive product and prototype demonstrations.

JDA is continuing its focus on featuring women in supply chain and will

host a Women in Supply Chain dinner on Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30 –

9:30 p.m. with keynote speakers Susan Brady, executive vice president,

executive coach and principal consultant, Linkage, and Catherine Corley,

senior vice president, global operations, Catalyst. JDA will also host

two additional panel discussions focused on Women in Supply Chain.

