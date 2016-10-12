Jeunesse® Honored as Company of the Year in 8th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#jeunesse–Global youth enhancement company Jeunesse has recently been
selected as Company of the Year in the Consumer Products sector of the
2016 Golden Bridge Awards, receiving the prestigious Gold award.
The coveted Golden Bridge Awards program was created to recognize the
achievements and positive contributions of organizations and businesses
worldwide in every area. This annual business awards program honors the
best companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, the
Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America, as well as the best
products, innovations, management teams, women in business, and PR and
marketing campaigns. Organizations from around the globe are eligible to
submit nominations, including public and private, for-profit and
non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.
Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer, Scott Lewis commented, “It’s an honor
to be named the consumer products Company of the Year by the Golden
Bridge Awards. It’s been an amazing year in which Jeunesse has achieved
several important milestones. As we embark on our eighth year of
business, I am more excited than ever about what the future holds for
the company and the thousands of Distributors, customers and employees
that make up the global Jeunesse family.”
Jeunesse received this important award after a year in which the company
reached a milestone $1 billion in annual sales, expanded operations to
include 4 of the top 5 direct selling markets worldwide and received
numerous accolades for company operations, executive management and
marketing efforts – including being ranked #481 on the Inc. 500 list of
fastest-growing companies in America. This award marks the seventh
Company of the Year award Jeunesse has garnered in as many years of
business.
A complete list of Golden Bridge Awards winners is available at goldenbridgeawards.com/world/.
