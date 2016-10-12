Jeunesse® Honored as Company of the Year in 8th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#jeunesse–Global youth enhancement company Jeunesse has recently been

selected as Company of the Year in the Consumer Products sector of the

2016 Golden Bridge Awards, receiving the prestigious Gold award.





The coveted Golden Bridge Awards program was created to recognize the

achievements and positive contributions of organizations and businesses

worldwide in every area. This annual business awards program honors the

best companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, the

Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America, as well as the best

products, innovations, management teams, women in business, and PR and

marketing campaigns. Organizations from around the globe are eligible to

submit nominations, including public and private, for-profit and

non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer, Scott Lewis commented, “It’s an honor

to be named the consumer products Company of the Year by the Golden

Bridge Awards. It’s been an amazing year in which Jeunesse has achieved

several important milestones. As we embark on our eighth year of

business, I am more excited than ever about what the future holds for

the company and the thousands of Distributors, customers and employees

that make up the global Jeunesse family.”

Jeunesse received this important award after a year in which the company

reached a milestone $1 billion in annual sales, expanded operations to

include 4 of the top 5 direct selling markets worldwide and received

numerous accolades for company operations, executive management and

marketing efforts – including being ranked #481 on the Inc. 500 list of

fastest-growing companies in America. This award marks the seventh

Company of the Year award Jeunesse has garnered in as many years of

business.

A complete list of Golden Bridge Awards winners is available at goldenbridgeawards.com/world/.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively

impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering

them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and

nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With

multilingual customer service, back office support and a global

enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share

innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational

offices to markets in over 130 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

