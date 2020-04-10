Kemper Announces Premium Relief to Policyholders and Support to Communities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that, as part of its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it will provide a 15% credit to personal auto policyholders towards their April and May premiums, as well as committing $1 million to organizations focused on critical issues including food insecurity and supporting front-line medical personnel.

“ This crisis deserves everyone’s attention and we all have a responsibility to do our part,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s president and CEO. “ Kemper has always been there to help our customers through the tough times and now is no different. Our policyholders have committed to practice social distancing and are driving less, and that deserves recognition through financial relief, a critical area of support to our customers as we move together through this situation.”

Kemper’s personal auto customers who have a policy in force as of April 30 will be credited 15% of their April premiums in May, and personal auto customers with a policy in force as of May 31 will be credited 15% of their May premiums in June. The two premium credits will total approximately $100 million and are subject to approval from regulators. The credits will be applied directly to the policyholder’s policy. If a customer has paid in full, they will receive a refund of the credited amounts. Customers will not need to take any action to receive the benefits.

Kemper’s $1 million commitment to assist COVID-19 relief efforts includes a $200,000 donation to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund and a $200,000 donation to Direct Relief’s campaign to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19. Additionally, Kemper will give a dollar-for-dollar match for every employee donation made to Feeding America or Direct Relief, up to a maximum of $50,000 for each organization. The balance of the $1 million donation will be distributed to other organizations providing specific COVID-19 relief over the course of 2020.

“ Providing relief to our communities that have critical needs during this time is also part of our responsibility,” said Lacher. “ These two organizations are among the many that are doing extraordinary things to help our communities deal with this crisis. We are proud to support them and urge everyone to assist their communities in whatever way they can.”

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With nearly $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 9,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

