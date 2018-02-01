Kiwanis Club of Little Havana Announces Recently Rebranded Carnaval Miami 2018 Event Schedule

Por: Latinowire

Organization Celebrates 20th Anniversary of
Carnaval on the Mile, New Event Programming

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, an affiliate of the worldwide volunteers’
organization, Kiwanis International, today unveiled the official event
schedule for Carnaval Miami 2018. Joined by Kiwanis board members and
notable sponsors, President Jesus Lebeña made a series of announcements
at a press conference held at Little Havana’s own Ball & Chain,
including a presentation of the official 2018 Carnaval Miami poster and
specially designed event icons by Miami-born and
internationally-acclaimed artist Atomik, as well as the
declaration of this year’s King of Carnaval Miami, Cuban music legend Carlos
Oliva.

“We are honored to continue this long-standing tradition year after year
in Miami,” said Kiwanis Club of Little Havana President, Jesus Lebeña
“Carnaval Miami 2018 has been organized in celebration of the vibrant
and welcoming culture of the Hispanic Community and we look forward to
sharing this experience with all of you this February and March.”

Carnaval Miami is the marquis annual fundraiser of Kiwanis Club of
Little Havana in support of the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation’s youth
development programs. Host to a series of captivating events that
attract an average of 1.5 million attendees each year, Carnaval Miami
2018 is best known as host of the country’s largest ‘Latino’ festival, Calle
Ocho.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year is the Coral
Gables street festival, Carnaval on The Mile. The festival
highlights art, world music, fine cuisine, cocktail pavilion and
children’s entertainment all weekend. The longtime event consists of two
concert stages, a mile of paintings, crafts, photography and jewelry of
the highest caliber; one cultural experience for the enjoyment of all
age groups.

Returning this year are fan favorite events such as the Cork & Fork food
and wine festival, Cooking Showdown and El Croquetazo, launched
last year as the World Championship Croqueta Eating Contest! Each of
these events showcase some of Miami’s hottest chefs, local restaurants
and finest beverages.

Expanding on the annual event’s exciting schedule, Kiwanis Club of
Little Havana also announced various all-new events for local and
visiting foodies alike. New to this year’s schedule is Tap That Craft,
a craft beer experience in Wynwood Arts District, featuring live
painting, performance by local band, “Problem Kids,” and interactive
games. Also new to Carnaval Miami is Cordials & Candy, a
dessert and cocktail tasting lounge as part of this year’s Carnaval
on the Mile and sure to satisfy all sweet tooth cravings.

Carnaval Miami 2018 officially kicks off on Saturday, February 10th
with the first ever Tap That Craft followed by, the Miss Carnaval
pageant on February 17th. The pageant winner will not only be
awarded cash prizes and scholarships, but also the opportunity to be the
face of Carnaval Miami 2018 with sponsored entry into the Miss Florida
USA pageant.

A full breakdown of this year’s events is listed below:

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

  • February 10 NEW! Tap That Craft presented by Sprint
    SHOTS
    Miami
    “Tap That Craft” is a celebration of Miami’s love for craft
    beer, live painting, and interactive games. Enjoy a laid-back
    afternoon in the Wynwood scene while sampling creations from your
    favorite craft breweries and performance by “Problem Kids”. Tickets
    available through Eventbrite.
  • February 17 Miss Carnaval Miami presented by Mirta de Perales
    Manuel
    Artime Theater
    A pageant of elegance, beauty, talent and poise to
    select Miss Carnaval Miami 2018 and court. The winners become hosts of
    all Carnaval Miami 2018 festivities, and brand ambassadors for the
    Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation
    throughout an intense year of activities. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
  • March 3 NEW! Cordials & Candy
    Coral Gables,
    Miracle Mile
    A late night, sweet indulging spree at the first
    annual Cordials & Candy lounge at the heart of Carnaval on the Mile.
    The festival features the most exquisite lineup of pastry chefs and
    the finest cordials.
  • March 3 – 4 Carnaval on the Mile
    Coral Gables, Miracle Mile
    Celebrating
    its 20th anniversary, Carnaval on the Mile is a
    weekend-long festival of art, world music, fine cuisine, cocktail
    pavilion and children’s entertainment. The celebration hosts two
    concert stages, a mile of paintings, crafts, photography and jewelry
    of the highest caliber; one cultural experience for the enjoyment of
    all age groups.
  • March 3 – 4 Cork & Fork presented by Publix and Mercantil
    Bank
    Coral Gables, Miracle Mile
    The food and wine
    tasting event will feature the hottest chefs, local restaurants and
    international wines combined for two days of unrivaled culinary
    tastings, intimate cooking demonstrations, exclusive book signings and
    live entertainment. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
  • March 6 Carnaval Miami Cooking Showdown
    Miami
    Culinary Institute
    Aspiring chefs in three categories – kids
    assisted by their sous chef parents, high school students and culinary
    students – compete in one of the most popular food competitions in
    South Florida. Culinary aficionados will have the opportunity to
    showcase their creativity against other food enthusiasts and compete
    for a variety of cash prizes.
  • March 7 Carnaval Miami Domino Tournament presented by Café
    Pilón and CarePlus
    Domino Park
    A classic Little Havana
    cultural experience becomes a friendly but passionate race at the
    Carnaval Miami Domino Tournament. Domino enthusiasts from around the
    country gather for a laid-back afternoon of laughter and fierce
    competition. The tournament also welcomes all corporate and small
    business to participate in teams.
  • March 8 Carnaval Miami Golf Classic presented by Sprint
    Miami
    International Links
    Connect with VIPs at this Carnaval
    Miami-flavored tournament to benefit the Kiwanis Little Havana
    Foundation’s scholarship awards. All proceeds benefit four-year
    college scholarships awarded every year to students that otherwise
    would not have the opportunity of a higher education.
  • March 9 Carnaval Live! Gala
    Jungle Island
    An upscale,
    black tie gala attended by executives of multi-national corporations
    in a world-class setting. The Carnaval Miami “Live” gala is a
    Latin-inspired celebration of flavors, sights and sounds of Miami’s
    diverse, eclectic community.
  • March 11 Calle Ocho Festival
    SW 12th to
    27th Avenue
    The culmination of it all! A marquee event
    of Carnaval Miami, Calle Ocho is the world’s largest ‘Hispanic’
    festival! Block after block of Little Havana full of musical stages,
    international food, dance, sampling sites and family entertainment to
    celebrate life and all Hispanic ethnicities. Tickets for VIP Access,
    with limited capacity, available through Eventbrite.
  • March 11 El Croquetazo presented by Catalina
    Calle
    Ocho
    El Croquetazo at Calle Ocho, presented by Catalina as the
    World Championship Croqueta Eating Contest sanctioned by Major League
    Eating, looks to find this year’s new croquette eating champion!
    Competitors at each level (Amateur, Celebrity, Professional) will
    devour as many of this Hispanic delicacy as possible for bragging
    rights and a chance to win cash prices. Register to compete at CarnavalMiami.com.
  • March 31 Carnaval Fútbol 5v5 presented by Sprint
    Kendall
    Soccer Park
    The Carnaval Miami 5v5 Fútbol Challenge provides an
    afternoon of fun and healthy activities for the whole family. More
    than 4,000 attendees comprise 100 teams, ages U8 to U18, participating
    for trophies and glory as Carnaval Miami 5v5 Challenge winners!
    Register your team at CarnavalMiami.com.

Carnaval Miami is organized annually by the Kiwanis Club of Little
Havana. All proceeds benefit the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation’s
youth development programs. For more information about the Kiwanis of
Little Havana, or Carnaval Miami 2018 sponsorship opportunities, visit http://carnavalmiami.com
and be sure to follow us on Instagram (@CarnavalMiami)
and Facebook (@CarnavalMiami)
for real-time updates.

About Kiwanis Club of Little Havana

The Kiwanis of Little Havana is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, a
worldwide non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving
children in their communities. Founded in 1975, the Little Havana
Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives, such as
Carnaval Miami and its flagship events Carnaval on the Mile and Calle
Ocho Festival. Through the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation, the
organization impacts thousands of families annually, with youth
development programs including holiday giving, scholarships, youth
summer camps, back to school and more. For more information, visit www.KiwanisLittleHavana.org,
www.kiwanislittlehavanafoundation.org
and www.carnavalmiami.com.

Contacts

Pinta for Kiwanis Club of Little Havana
Melissa Lopez, 305-615-111
x186
mlopez@pintausa.com
or
Pinta
for Kiwanis Club of Little Havana
Rebecca Brooks, 305-615-1111 x203
rbrooks@pintausa.com

