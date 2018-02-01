Kiwanis Club of Little Havana Announces Recently Rebranded Carnaval Miami 2018 Event Schedule

Organization Celebrates 20th Anniversary of

Carnaval on the Mile, New Event Programming

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, an affiliate of the worldwide volunteers’

organization, Kiwanis International, today unveiled the official event

schedule for Carnaval Miami 2018. Joined by Kiwanis board members and

notable sponsors, President Jesus Lebeña made a series of announcements

at a press conference held at Little Havana’s own Ball & Chain,

including a presentation of the official 2018 Carnaval Miami poster and

specially designed event icons by Miami-born and

internationally-acclaimed artist Atomik, as well as the

declaration of this year’s King of Carnaval Miami, Cuban music legend Carlos

Oliva.

“We are honored to continue this long-standing tradition year after year

in Miami,” said Kiwanis Club of Little Havana President, Jesus Lebeña

“Carnaval Miami 2018 has been organized in celebration of the vibrant

and welcoming culture of the Hispanic Community and we look forward to

sharing this experience with all of you this February and March.”

Carnaval Miami is the marquis annual fundraiser of Kiwanis Club of

Little Havana in support of the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation’s youth

development programs. Host to a series of captivating events that

attract an average of 1.5 million attendees each year, Carnaval Miami

2018 is best known as host of the country’s largest ‘Latino’ festival, Calle

Ocho.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year is the Coral

Gables street festival, Carnaval on The Mile. The festival

highlights art, world music, fine cuisine, cocktail pavilion and

children’s entertainment all weekend. The longtime event consists of two

concert stages, a mile of paintings, crafts, photography and jewelry of

the highest caliber; one cultural experience for the enjoyment of all

age groups.

Returning this year are fan favorite events such as the Cork & Fork food

and wine festival, Cooking Showdown and El Croquetazo, launched

last year as the World Championship Croqueta Eating Contest! Each of

these events showcase some of Miami’s hottest chefs, local restaurants

and finest beverages.

Expanding on the annual event’s exciting schedule, Kiwanis Club of

Little Havana also announced various all-new events for local and

visiting foodies alike. New to this year’s schedule is Tap That Craft,

a craft beer experience in Wynwood Arts District, featuring live

painting, performance by local band, “Problem Kids,” and interactive

games. Also new to Carnaval Miami is Cordials & Candy, a

dessert and cocktail tasting lounge as part of this year’s Carnaval

on the Mile and sure to satisfy all sweet tooth cravings.

Carnaval Miami 2018 officially kicks off on Saturday, February 10th

with the first ever Tap That Craft followed by, the Miss Carnaval

pageant on February 17th. The pageant winner will not only be

awarded cash prizes and scholarships, but also the opportunity to be the

face of Carnaval Miami 2018 with sponsored entry into the Miss Florida

USA pageant.

A full breakdown of this year’s events is listed below:

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

February 10 NEW! Tap That Craft presented by Sprint

SHOTS

Miami

“Tap That Craft” is a celebration of Miami’s love for craft

beer, live painting, and interactive games. Enjoy a laid-back

afternoon in the Wynwood scene while sampling creations from your

favorite craft breweries and performance by “Problem Kids”. Tickets

available through Eventbrite.

February 17 Miss Carnaval Miami presented by Mirta de Perales

Manuel

Artime Theater

A pageant of elegance, beauty, talent and poise to

select Miss Carnaval Miami 2018 and court. The winners become hosts of

all Carnaval Miami 2018 festivities, and brand ambassadors for the

Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation

throughout an intense year of activities. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

March 3 NEW! Cordials & Candy

Coral Gables,

Miracle Mile

A late night, sweet indulging spree at the first

annual Cordials & Candy lounge at the heart of Carnaval on the Mile.

The festival features the most exquisite lineup of pastry chefs and

the finest cordials.

March 3 – 4 Carnaval on the Mile

Coral Gables, Miracle Mile

Celebrating

its 20th anniversary, Carnaval on the Mile is a

weekend-long festival of art, world music, fine cuisine, cocktail

pavilion and children’s entertainment. The celebration hosts two

concert stages, a mile of paintings, crafts, photography and jewelry

of the highest caliber; one cultural experience for the enjoyment of

all age groups.

March 3 – 4 Cork & Fork presented by Publix and Mercantil

Bank

Coral Gables, Miracle Mile

The food and wine

tasting event will feature the hottest chefs, local restaurants and

international wines combined for two days of unrivaled culinary

tastings, intimate cooking demonstrations, exclusive book signings and

live entertainment. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

March 6 Carnaval Miami Cooking Showdown

Miami

Culinary Institute

Aspiring chefs in three categories – kids

assisted by their sous chef parents, high school students and culinary

students – compete in one of the most popular food competitions in

South Florida. Culinary aficionados will have the opportunity to

showcase their creativity against other food enthusiasts and compete

for a variety of cash prizes.

March 7 Carnaval Miami Domino Tournament presented by Café

Pilón and CarePlus

Domino Park

A classic Little Havana

cultural experience becomes a friendly but passionate race at the

Carnaval Miami Domino Tournament. Domino enthusiasts from around the

country gather for a laid-back afternoon of laughter and fierce

competition. The tournament also welcomes all corporate and small

business to participate in teams.

March 8 Carnaval Miami Golf Classic presented by Sprint

Miami

International Links

Connect with VIPs at this Carnaval

Miami-flavored tournament to benefit the Kiwanis Little Havana

Foundation’s scholarship awards. All proceeds benefit four-year

college scholarships awarded every year to students that otherwise

would not have the opportunity of a higher education.

March 9 Carnaval Live! Gala

Jungle Island

An upscale,

black tie gala attended by executives of multi-national corporations

in a world-class setting. The Carnaval Miami “Live” gala is a

Latin-inspired celebration of flavors, sights and sounds of Miami’s

diverse, eclectic community.

March 11 Calle Ocho Festival

SW 12th to

27th Avenue

The culmination of it all! A marquee event

of Carnaval Miami, Calle Ocho is the world’s largest ‘Hispanic’

festival! Block after block of Little Havana full of musical stages,

international food, dance, sampling sites and family entertainment to

celebrate life and all Hispanic ethnicities. Tickets for VIP Access,

with limited capacity, available through Eventbrite.

March 11 El Croquetazo presented by Catalina

Calle

Ocho

El Croquetazo at Calle Ocho, presented by Catalina as the

World Championship Croqueta Eating Contest sanctioned by Major League

Eating, looks to find this year’s new croquette eating champion!

Competitors at each level (Amateur, Celebrity, Professional) will

devour as many of this Hispanic delicacy as possible for bragging

rights and a chance to win cash prices. Register to compete at CarnavalMiami.com.

March 31 Carnaval Fútbol 5v5 presented by Sprint

Kendall

Soccer Park

The Carnaval Miami 5v5 Fútbol Challenge provides an

afternoon of fun and healthy activities for the whole family. More

than 4,000 attendees comprise 100 teams, ages U8 to U18, participating

for trophies and glory as Carnaval Miami 5v5 Challenge winners!

Register your team at CarnavalMiami.com.

Carnaval Miami is organized annually by the Kiwanis Club of Little

Havana. All proceeds benefit the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation’s

youth development programs. For more information about the Kiwanis of

Little Havana, or Carnaval Miami 2018 sponsorship opportunities, visit http://carnavalmiami.com

and be sure to follow us on Instagram (@CarnavalMiami)

and Facebook (@CarnavalMiami)

for real-time updates.

About Kiwanis Club of Little Havana

The Kiwanis of Little Havana is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, a

worldwide non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving

children in their communities. Founded in 1975, the Little Havana

Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives, such as

Carnaval Miami and its flagship events Carnaval on the Mile and Calle

Ocho Festival. Through the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation, the

organization impacts thousands of families annually, with youth

development programs including holiday giving, scholarships, youth

summer camps, back to school and more. For more information, visit www.KiwanisLittleHavana.org,

www.kiwanislittlehavanafoundation.org

and www.carnavalmiami.com.

