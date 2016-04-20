Lard Butt 1K Set for Saturday June 11, Dedicated to Below-Average Athletes and Weekend Warriors

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lard Butt LLC (www.lardbutt.com),

an apparel and lifestyle company dedicated to below-average athletes and

weekend warriors, today announced that the first annual Lard Butt 1K

(yes, that is a 1K) is set for Saturday, June 11 at Seattle’s Magnuson

Park. Instead of traditional water stations, the Lard Butt 1K will

feature donut stations every 250 meters, replace timing chips with

chocolate chips and host a well-stocked beer garden before and after.

Along with a canned-food drive for the University District Food Bank,

there will be a “Spirit of Lard Butt” costume contest and Health &

Fatness Expo.

On top of being fun for those who are in shape and don’t take themselves

too seriously, the Lard Butt 1K is a confidence-builder for those not up

to doing 5- or 10-K events. There are four ways to attack the grueling,

flat one-kilometer (roughly six-tenths of one mile) course:

Show-off Wave: For those with the audacity to run (expect heckling

from race marshals and spectators);

from race marshals and spectators); Legends Wave: For those 250 pounds and heavier;

Waddlers Wave: For the rest of us;

Kids Dash: For those 10 and younger.

The walk/run/waddle starts at 9:30 a.m. on June 11, with day-of

registration opening at 8:00 and the Beer Garden opening at 8:30.

Advance Registration is $30 at www.lardbutt.com,

covering event entry, a Lard Butt 1K Tee-Shirt, one beer or mimosa for

those 21 and over, along with other foods and on-site surprises. Week-

and day-of registration costs increase to $40. In addition to online,

participants can register in-person at several retail outlets listed at

the end of this announcement.

CHARITY + GET CRACKING

To benefit the University District Food Bank, Lard Butt encourages each

participant to bring at least two canned food items to the event, such

as canned vegetables, fruits, soups, or bathroom items, such as soap and

toothpaste. Under the mantra of “Get Cracking”, Lard Butt is the

antidote to an era when overpaid professional athletes make headlines

for steroid use, fistfights, and pouting over $5 million per-year

salaries.

For those with a creative bent, the “Spirit of Lard Butt” Costume

Contest will reward individuals and teams wearing the most creative and

relevant costumes to the Lard Butt 1K. A non-distinguished panel of

judges will recognize winners upon completion of the event.

Regional sports radio personality “The Fish” Jeff Aaron will emcee the

Lard Butt 1K, which is operated in partnership with Seattle’s ProMotion

Events. Numerous elite and washed-up athletes, coaches, and other random

luminaries are likely to be on-hand. Parents with child strollers are

welcome and the event is dog-friendly for leashed pets.

“It is common to see a 5K or 10K running event, but it takes something

really special for anyone to conquer a 1K, whether walking, running or

waddling,” said Mark Peterson, Lard Butt co-founder and GM. “We welcome

all comers, and are especially pleased to be helping a very worthy cause

in the University District Food Bank: Imagine if 2,000 of us each bring

two canned food items? That is making a strong local impact in the

process of encouraging people to have active fun.”

RETAIL REGISTRATION:

In addition to online sign-ups at www.lardbutt.com,

interested Lard Butts can register in-person at several locations in and

around Seattle, including:

Super Jock n Jill – Green Lake

Super Jock n Jill – Redmond

Everyday

Athlete – Kirkland

Plateau Runner – Sammamish

Run 26 – Mill

Creek

Seven Hills Running – Magnolia

Sound Sports – Downtown

Seattle

West Seattle Runner – West Seattle

About Lard Butt

Lard Butt (www.lardbutt.com)

is an apparel and lifestyle company dedicated to below-average athletes.

Lard Butt celebrates those of us who just want to get into the game —

even if we get severely winded getting TO the game! We don’t need

steroids to have fun: Mostly, we just need something to eat.

Contacts

Lard Butt LLC

Mark S. Peterson, 206-390-0204

mark@pointerpr.com