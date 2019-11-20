Latino TechTM Hosts The Future of Work Summit for Miami-Dade Public Schools Title 1 Students

How to Find Your Path to Success in the World of Tech

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#iamlatinotech–Latino Tech™ will host “The Future of Work Summit: How to Find Your Path to Success in the World of Tech” at Hialeah Gardens High School on Saturday, December 14th. The summit will be the first of its kind for Miami-Dade Public Schools Title 1 High School Students, providing them with an opportunity to gain a better understanding, key knowledge, and tools to navigate their respective paths in the tech workforce. Today, Latinos are severely underrepresented in tech. They make up 17% of the workforce, yet only 6.8% in the tech sector. The numbers for women, let alone Latina women, are even worse. (Brookings Institute, 2017)

The summit serves as a springboard for the Latino Tech™ digital platform scheduled to launch in early 2020. This digital platform will provide aggregated news of all things tech, exclusive content, educational and career opportunities, and a community for Latinx people in the tech world to come together and share their journeys and growth.

For this premier educational event, Latino Tech™ has teamed up with an established Miami-based 501(c)(3) organization, CODeLLA, to assist in creating a unique program for the student attendees. The event includes a series of interactive learning workshops curated by profession to specifically communicate the knowledge, skills, and competencies the learners and future job-seekers will need to acquire as they start becoming career-ready.

Students will also be given the opportunity to participate in conversations led by nationally-recognized tech leaders including Tanya Avrith of ADOBE Spark, a panel discussion with the Director of K-12 Alliance and TECHNOLOchicas for the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT), and an interactive VR experience led by William Avendano of Miami-based 01. View the full schedule here.

Additional highlights include a keynote presentation by Optical Engineer at NASA Goddard Flight Center in Maryland, Dr. Margaret Dominguez. Dr. Dominguez will share the key lessons learned during her personal journey to becoming an Optical Engineer.

Latino Tech™ is the brainchild of Kent Savage, a serial entrepreneur, inventor and investor. Recognized as an international expert in the field of supply chain and factory automation technologies and advanced Point-Of-Use technologies, Kent has spent more than 30 years providing innovative leadership and managing the growth of organizations devoted to the development, marketing, and financing of dispensing, control, and information technologies.

“One of the many positive attributes of entrepreneurism is the ability to focus on purpose driven initiatives that help individuals to discover the possibilities in their lives, develop confidence and belief in themselves and to pursue their dreams. Our mission at Latino Tech™ is to do our part in closing the workforce gap by increasing and elevating LatinX presence in the tech sector. And we are excited to begin that journey starting in South Florida,” said Kent.

Limited media access available, please request press credentials to attend The Future of Work Summit by Friday, December 6th, 2019.

For the event schedule and additional press information, please download the Latino TechTM The Future of Work Summit media kit here.

About Latino Tech™

Latino Tech™ provides a gateway for Latinos interested in the tech world by creating an all-inclusive digital and physical turn-key platform to careers, organizations, entrepreneurship, and communities. Latino Tech™ is developed and managed by Blue Loop LLC, a young technology company specializing in developing and growing content-focused platforms. For more information, visit LatinoTech.com.

