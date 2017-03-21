Leading Retailers & Brands Announce Support for Open Syndication Network

PowerReviews Open Network Helps Consumers Make Better Decisions

and Increases Traffic and Sales for E-commerce Retailers and Brands

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PowerReviews—PowerReviews,

a leading provider of ratings, reviews and question and answer

technology to more than 1,000 global brands and retailers, today

announced the extension and expansion of the PowerReviews Open Network,

which ensures the continued syndication of authentic product reviews

collected on brand sites to leading e-commerce retailer sites. Reviews

help consumers make better purchase decisions and help e-commerce

retailers and brands increase traffic, drive sales and increase

conversion rates.

Walmart, Jet.com, Walgreens, Sam’s Club, and many of the largest

retailers in the world accounting for more than $1 trillion in online

and offline revenue, have pledged their support and signed open

syndication agreements with PowerReviews. In addition, major brands

including GlaxoSmithKline, The North Face, Ugg and World Kitchen have

committed to continue syndicating their reviews to retail e-commerce

sites through the PowerReviews Open Network.

“Brands and retailers rely on ratings and reviews to drive traffic and

sales,” said Matt

Moog, chief executive officer, PowerReviews.

“Brands and retailers own their reviews and control their sites. We are

committed to expanding the PowerReviews Open Network to make more

authentic content available to consumers on more e-commerce sites,

regardless of their rating and review technology platform.”

Syndication Makes Reviews Available to Shoppers on More E-commerce

Sites

Review syndication makes more reviews available to shoppers on more

e-commerce sites. Syndication enables the distribution of reviews

collected on brand sites to retail e-commerce sites to make that content

visible to more shoppers. On average, retailers receive 58% of their

review content from syndication.

Consumers and Retailers Depend on Product Reviews. Of shoppers, 86%

consult reviews prior to making a purchase, demonstrating their

increasing importance in the customer journey. E-commerce retailers

rely on ratings and reviews to increase traffic, sales and conversion

rates. Reviews empower consumers to share their experiences with

specific products using their own words, photos and videos.

reviews are essential for e-commerce retailers and help amplify the

voice of the consumer. On average retailers receive more than half of

their review content from syndication, which results in higher

conversion rates for more products. When a product without reviews

adds one or more reviews, the conversion rate increases by 65%.

PowerReviews Open Network is committed to the broad distribution of

authentic reviews to e-commerce retailers. Retailers using

PowerReviews or Bazaarvoice who have direct syndication agreements

with PowerReviews receive syndicated brand content at no cost.

PowerReviews Open Network is now making authentic brand content

available to major retailers that use other technology platforms to

collect and display reviews. By supporting multiple technology

platforms, PowerReviews is making product reviews available to more

consumers on even more e-commerce retailer sites.

Origins of Review Syndication

In order to freely distribute content between brands and retailers on

two different rating and review technology platforms, review syndication

was created by PowerReviews and Bazaarvoice in 2012 when the companies

briefly combined. In July 2014, the Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered

the divestiture of PowerReviews from Bazaarvoice and mandated the

continuation of syndication for four years. To date, more than 35

million reviews have been syndicated across the network from

PowerReviews’ brands.

About PowerReviews

PowerReviews works with more than 1,000 global brands and retailers to

deliver cloud-based software that collects and displays ratings and

reviews and questions and answers on websites. PowerReviews unifies and

amplifies the voice of the consumer throughout their journey, across all

channels to help consumers make better purchase decisions and to help

businesses drive conversion and improve products and services. Ratings

and reviews solutions from PowerReviews are essential for consumers as

they search and shop online and in-store, driving traffic on more than

5,000 websites, creating actionable insights to improve products and

services, increasing conversion, and growing online site-wide sales. The

PowerReviews Open Network reaches more than 1 billion in-market shoppers

every month, giving retailers and brands the power to reach shoppers

wherever they are. For more information, visit www.powerreviews.com.

Contacts

PowerReviews

Jenna Nichols, 312-763-6404

jenna.nichols@powerreviews.com