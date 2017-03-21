Leading Retailers & Brands Announce Support for Open Syndication Network

PowerReviews Open Network Helps Consumers Make Better Decisions
and Increases Traffic and Sales for E-commerce Retailers and Brands
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PowerReviews—PowerReviews,
a leading provider of ratings, reviews and question and answer
technology to more than 1,000 global brands and retailers, today
announced the extension and expansion of the PowerReviews Open Network,
which ensures the continued syndication of authentic product reviews
collected on brand sites to leading e-commerce retailer sites. Reviews
help consumers make better purchase decisions and help e-commerce
retailers and brands increase traffic, drive sales and increase
conversion rates.
Walmart, Jet.com, Walgreens, Sam’s Club, and many of the largest
retailers in the world accounting for more than $1 trillion in online
and offline revenue, have pledged their support and signed open
syndication agreements with PowerReviews. In addition, major brands
including GlaxoSmithKline, The North Face, Ugg and World Kitchen have
committed to continue syndicating their reviews to retail e-commerce
sites through the PowerReviews Open Network.
“Brands and retailers rely on ratings and reviews to drive traffic and
sales,” said Matt
Moog, chief executive officer, PowerReviews.
“Brands and retailers own their reviews and control their sites. We are
committed to expanding the PowerReviews Open Network to make more
authentic content available to consumers on more e-commerce sites,
regardless of their rating and review technology platform.”
Syndication Makes Reviews Available to Shoppers on More E-commerce
Sites
Review syndication makes more reviews available to shoppers on more
e-commerce sites. Syndication enables the distribution of reviews
collected on brand sites to retail e-commerce sites to make that content
visible to more shoppers. On average, retailers receive 58% of their
review content from syndication.
-
Consumers and Retailers Depend on Product Reviews. Of shoppers, 86%
consult reviews prior to making a purchase, demonstrating their
increasing importance in the customer journey. E-commerce retailers
rely on ratings and reviews to increase traffic, sales and conversion
rates. Reviews empower consumers to share their experiences with
specific products using their own words, photos and videos.
-
Syndication Increases Product Review Coverage and Conversion Rates. Syndicated
reviews are essential for e-commerce retailers and help amplify the
voice of the consumer. On average retailers receive more than half of
their review content from syndication, which results in higher
conversion rates for more products. When a product without reviews
adds one or more reviews, the conversion rate increases by 65%.
-
Retailers Access the PowerReviews Open Network at No Cost. The
PowerReviews Open Network is committed to the broad distribution of
authentic reviews to e-commerce retailers. Retailers using
PowerReviews or Bazaarvoice who have direct syndication agreements
with PowerReviews receive syndicated brand content at no cost.
-
The PowerReviews Open Network is Expanding to Multiple Platforms. The
PowerReviews Open Network is now making authentic brand content
available to major retailers that use other technology platforms to
collect and display reviews. By supporting multiple technology
platforms, PowerReviews is making product reviews available to more
consumers on even more e-commerce retailer sites.
Origins of Review Syndication
In order to freely distribute content between brands and retailers on
two different rating and review technology platforms, review syndication
was created by PowerReviews and Bazaarvoice in 2012 when the companies
briefly combined. In July 2014, the Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered
the divestiture of PowerReviews from Bazaarvoice and mandated the
continuation of syndication for four years. To date, more than 35
million reviews have been syndicated across the network from
PowerReviews’ brands.
About PowerReviews
PowerReviews works with more than 1,000 global brands and retailers to
deliver cloud-based software that collects and displays ratings and
reviews and questions and answers on websites. PowerReviews unifies and
amplifies the voice of the consumer throughout their journey, across all
channels to help consumers make better purchase decisions and to help
businesses drive conversion and improve products and services. Ratings
and reviews solutions from PowerReviews are essential for consumers as
they search and shop online and in-store, driving traffic on more than
5,000 websites, creating actionable insights to improve products and
services, increasing conversion, and growing online site-wide sales. The
PowerReviews Open Network reaches more than 1 billion in-market shoppers
every month, giving retailers and brands the power to reach shoppers
wherever they are. For more information, visit www.powerreviews.com.
