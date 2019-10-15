Leon Medical Centers Health Plans Awarded Five-Star Rating by Medicare for 2020

This marks the third time the plan has achieved this milestone

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leon Medical Centers Health Plans has achieved five out of five Stars for quality and performance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the organization’s annual ratings. This is the second consecutive year – and the third time overall – that the plan has achieved this top status.

“These are outstanding results that reflect extremely well on the employees who sell, service and operate this plan on a daily basis,” said Ryan Berger, Leon president. “Also, because of the way the Stars program is structured, these results allow us to offer more robust benefits to our members, which helps to drive better health.”

To arrive at the ratings, CMS evaluates a plan’s medical outcomes data, information from health care providers, member satisfaction surveys and effectiveness of preventive care, including managing chronic diseases, among other measures. The ratings are based on a scale of one to five Stars with five Stars being the highest. These ratings help Medicare recipients, their families and caregivers compare the various Medicare health plans.

With this achievement, Medicare recipients will be able to enroll in the Medicare Advantage plan offered by Leon Medical Centers Health Plans any time of the year, even outside the open-enrollment period, which begins on October 15.

About Leon Medical Centers

Leon Medical Centers, founded in 1996 in South Florida, counts with more than 2,500 dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to improving the lives of more than 40,000 Medicare recipients through an exclusive provider affiliation with Leon Medical Centers Health Plans. Members have access to seven state-of-the-art medical centers, six healthy living centers, the support of an exclusive home healthcare and durable medical equipment affiliate, as well as a network of Leon Hospital Service Center locations in the most prominent South Florida Hospitals. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, Inc. is a Cigna company (NYSE: CI) with a Medicare Advantage contract. For more information, visit LMCHealthPlans.com and LeonMedicalCenters.com and connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LeonMedicalCenters and on Twitter @LeonMedical.

About Cigna Medicare

Cigna Medicare is a Medicare Advantage health services company committed to helping our nation’s Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries live healthier, more active lives through personalized, affordable and easy-to-use health care solutions.

All Cigna products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna HealthCare of South Carolina, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of North Carolina, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of Georgia, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of St. Louis, Inc., HealthSpring Life & Health Insurance Company, Inc., HealthSpring of Florida, Inc., Bravo Health Mid-Atlantic, Inc., and Bravo Health Pennsylvania, Inc. HealthSpring of Florida, Inc. operates under the assumed name of “Leon Medical Centers Health Plans” in the Miami-Dade service area. The Cigna name, logos, and other Cigna marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. “Leon Medical Centers” is a registered trademark of Leon Medical Centers. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. You must reside in the plan’s service area in Miami-Dade County. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans cumple con las leyes federales de derechos civiles aplicables y no discrimina por motivos de raza, color, nacionalidad, edad, discapacidad o sexo. ATTENTION: If you speak English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-866-393-5366 (TTY 711). ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-866-393-5366 (TTY 711). ATANSYON: Si w pale Kreyòl Ayisyen, gen sèvis èd pou lang ki disponib gratis pou ou. Rele 1-866-393-5366 (TTY 711). Leon Medical Centers Health Plans is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid program. Enrollment in Leon Medical Centers Health Plans depends on contract renewal. © 2019 Cigna

H5410_20_81484_M

Contacts

Doug Bennett Jr.



Phone: (812) 557-5312



Doug.Bennett@cigna.com