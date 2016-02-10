Ligado Networks Launches with Goal to Expand Delivery of Next-Generation Mobile Connectivity

New Brand Emphasizes the Company’s Mission to Utilize Mid-band Spectrum

to Accelerate Advanced Technology and Next-Generation Mobile Networks

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today marks the launch of Ligado Networks, a new brand that signals the

company’s future vision of deploying its mid-band spectrum to deliver

next-generation connectivity while also conveying the company’s heritage

as a network service operator providing satellite connectivity

throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The launch of the new brand is a tremendous step forward for the

predecessor company called LightSquared. In discussing the transition to

the new brand, chief executive officer Doug Smith explained the

company’s efforts to turn the page since emerging from bankruptcy last

year. “This is a really exciting time for the new company, and we remain

committed to making continued progress with all stakeholders in a

cooperative way. Our new brand speaks to that new focus on

connectedness, and our new vision is to utilize mid-band spectrum in

order to accelerate the delivery of advanced technology and

next-generation mobile networks.”

“Ligado means being connected and ready to go,” Smith noted. “As our

lives become more mobile in an increasingly connected world, the Ligado

Networks brand underscores our mission to provide the mobile connections

that support a growing variety of emerging applications.

Smith and Ligado’s Board of Directors, which is chaired by former

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg, envision the company’s mid-band spectrum as

a catalyst for continued innovation and advancement in mobile

connectivity. Smith pointed out, “As an example, when we look at the

Internet of Things, it’s not just Things; the real keys to success are

the connections between those Things as well as the quality of that

connectivity. In order to accelerate delivery of innovative services in

such verticals as healthcare, automotive, industrial, shipping, home,

and municipal sectors and to more broadly fulfill the promise of

next-generation mobile networks, more mid-band spectrum is needed.

Mid-band spectrum is part of the solution to deliver ultra-reliable,

highly-secure, and capacity-rich connectivity.

“We’re all about connectivity, and we are working with industry and

government stakeholders to increase the supply of available spectrum,”

Smith continued. “This work represents a critical and first step toward

our company’s efforts to bring next-generation connectivity to market.

More spectrum for mobile broadband will continue to drive future

investment in network infrastructure and support increasing levels of

innovation that have been the hallmark of U.S. global leadership in

wireless.”

Over the coming months, Ligado Networks is focused on making continued

progress with industry and government stakeholders to advance the

regulatory process for bringing its mid-band spectrum to market. The

company recently filed a comprehensive plan with the Federal

Communications Commission (FCC) seeking public comment on technical

co-existence agreements reached with several GPS companies and

requesting the FCC’s consideration of the company’s proposal to bring

more mid-band spectrum to market for mobile broadband use.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements and information

regarding Ligado Networks and its business. Such statements are based on

the current expectations and certain assumptions of the company’s

management and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and

uncertainties. The forward-looking statements expressed herein relate

only to information as of the date of this release. Ligado Networks has

no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect

events or circumstances after the date of this release, nor is there any

assurance that the plans or strategies discussed in this release will

not change.

