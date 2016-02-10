Ligado Networks Launches with Goal to Expand Delivery of Next-Generation Mobile Connectivity

New Brand Emphasizes the Company’s Mission to Utilize Mid-band Spectrum
to Accelerate Advanced Technology and Next-Generation Mobile Networks
RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today marks the launch of Ligado Networks, a new brand that signals the
company’s future vision of deploying its mid-band spectrum to deliver
next-generation connectivity while also conveying the company’s heritage
as a network service operator providing satellite connectivity
throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The launch of the new brand is a tremendous step forward for the
predecessor company called LightSquared. In discussing the transition to
the new brand, chief executive officer Doug Smith explained the
company’s efforts to turn the page since emerging from bankruptcy last
year. “This is a really exciting time for the new company, and we remain
committed to making continued progress with all stakeholders in a
cooperative way. Our new brand speaks to that new focus on
connectedness, and our new vision is to utilize mid-band spectrum in
order to accelerate the delivery of advanced technology and
next-generation mobile networks.”
“Ligado means being connected and ready to go,” Smith noted. “As our
lives become more mobile in an increasingly connected world, the Ligado
Networks brand underscores our mission to provide the mobile connections
that support a growing variety of emerging applications.
Smith and Ligado’s Board of Directors, which is chaired by former
Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg, envision the company’s mid-band spectrum as
a catalyst for continued innovation and advancement in mobile
connectivity. Smith pointed out, “As an example, when we look at the
Internet of Things, it’s not just Things; the real keys to success are
the connections between those Things as well as the quality of that
connectivity. In order to accelerate delivery of innovative services in
such verticals as healthcare, automotive, industrial, shipping, home,
and municipal sectors and to more broadly fulfill the promise of
next-generation mobile networks, more mid-band spectrum is needed.
Mid-band spectrum is part of the solution to deliver ultra-reliable,
highly-secure, and capacity-rich connectivity.
“We’re all about connectivity, and we are working with industry and
government stakeholders to increase the supply of available spectrum,”
Smith continued. “This work represents a critical and first step toward
our company’s efforts to bring next-generation connectivity to market.
More spectrum for mobile broadband will continue to drive future
investment in network infrastructure and support increasing levels of
innovation that have been the hallmark of U.S. global leadership in
wireless.”
Over the coming months, Ligado Networks is focused on making continued
progress with industry and government stakeholders to advance the
regulatory process for bringing its mid-band spectrum to market. The
company recently filed a comprehensive plan with the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) seeking public comment on technical
co-existence agreements reached with several GPS companies and
requesting the FCC’s consideration of the company’s proposal to bring
more mid-band spectrum to market for mobile broadband use.
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements and information
regarding Ligado Networks and its business. Such statements are based on
the current expectations and certain assumptions of the company’s
management and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and
uncertainties. The forward-looking statements expressed herein relate
only to information as of the date of this release. Ligado Networks has
no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect
events or circumstances after the date of this release, nor is there any
assurance that the plans or strategies discussed in this release will
not change.
