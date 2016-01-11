Lincoln Makes Managing Lease Miles Easier in New Pilot

-
Lincoln lease clients can earn credits of up to $1,000 for unused
miles in Lincoln Miles pilot
- Credits can be applied toward a future Lincoln lease or purchase
-
Select clients driving a Lincoln MKC, MKX or MKZ with an embedded
modem are eligible
DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Automotive Financial Services is testing new ways to help
customers manage lease mileage and earn up to $1,000 toward their next
Lincoln vehicle.
By the end of January, qualified lease clients nationwide will be
invited to join the pilot, which allows them to monitor mileage daily
and predicted lease-end mileage through mobile and online updates.
Lincoln Miles participants receive $100 to $1,000 in credits for unused
miles on their lease contract. The credits can be applied toward a
future Lincoln lease or purchase.
“Clients will be able to see at any time where they stand compared with
the mileage chosen on their lease agreement – along with a regularly
updated projection of their lease-end mileage,” said Lee Jelenic,
director of Future Digital and Product Development. “This can help
clients manage their miles and earn credits for unused miles.”
Lincoln Automotive Financial Services is gathering data to help better
understand clients’ mileage requirements, and is testing technologies
and approaches leasing clients truly value. That includes how much
clients like having flexibility to protect for potential lifestyle
changes over the course of their lease – such as a move, a job change
that affects their average commute or an illness that means fewer miles
on the road.
Invitations are going to select clients who have 10 months to 25 months
left on their lease agreements, are up to date on their lease payments,
and are driving a Lincoln MKC, MKX or MKZ with an embedded modem.
The pilot supports Ford Smart Mobility, the plan to take the company to
the next level in connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles, the
customer experience, and data and analytics.
# # #
About Ford Motor Credit Company
Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services
company. It provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale
of Ford Motor Company products around the world, including through
Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and
China. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more
information, visit www.fordcredit.com
or www.lincolnafs.com.
Contacts
Ford Motor Credit Company
Margaret Mellott, 313-322-5393
mmellott@ford.com