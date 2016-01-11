Lincoln Makes Managing Lease Miles Easier in New Pilot

Lincoln lease clients can earn credits of up to $1,000 for unused

miles in Lincoln Miles pilot

miles in Lincoln Miles pilot Credits can be applied toward a future Lincoln lease or purchase

Select clients driving a Lincoln MKC, MKX or MKZ with an embedded

modem are eligible

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Automotive Financial Services is testing new ways to help

customers manage lease mileage and earn up to $1,000 toward their next

Lincoln vehicle.





By the end of January, qualified lease clients nationwide will be

invited to join the pilot, which allows them to monitor mileage daily

and predicted lease-end mileage through mobile and online updates.

Lincoln Miles participants receive $100 to $1,000 in credits for unused

miles on their lease contract. The credits can be applied toward a

future Lincoln lease or purchase.

“Clients will be able to see at any time where they stand compared with

the mileage chosen on their lease agreement – along with a regularly

updated projection of their lease-end mileage,” said Lee Jelenic,

director of Future Digital and Product Development. “This can help

clients manage their miles and earn credits for unused miles.”

Lincoln Automotive Financial Services is gathering data to help better

understand clients’ mileage requirements, and is testing technologies

and approaches leasing clients truly value. That includes how much

clients like having flexibility to protect for potential lifestyle

changes over the course of their lease – such as a move, a job change

that affects their average commute or an illness that means fewer miles

on the road.

Invitations are going to select clients who have 10 months to 25 months

left on their lease agreements, are up to date on their lease payments,

and are driving a Lincoln MKC, MKX or MKZ with an embedded modem.

The pilot supports Ford Smart Mobility, the plan to take the company to

the next level in connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles, the

customer experience, and data and analytics.

