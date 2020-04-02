Live Coronavirus Special, HITN Presents: Date un Respiro con la Dra. Aliza

This LIVE virtual conversation is presented by ‘Vida y Salud’, HITN-TV’s health & wellness platform featuring the renowned Health Expert Dr. Aliza Lifshitz; and various medical experts ready to answer questions and concerns from Spanish Speaking families about Covid-19

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN’s special LIVE program “Date un Respiro con la Dra. Aliza” (“Take a Breather with Dr. Aliza”) will be broadcast live on HITN-TV and Facebook Live on Friday, April 3 at 4:00 pm Eastern/1:00 Pacific. Dr. Aliza has invited medical health experts who will join the discussion virtually from Mexico, Spain, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York to answer questions and provide educational, useful tips and insights for the whole family during the quarantine.

The special will be moderated by Gabriela (Gaby) Quiroga, presenter of the TV show Vida y Salud accompanied virtually from Los Angeles by Dr. Aliza, Dr. José Miguel Gaona, a psychiatrist from Madrid, who will talk about the impact that the pandemic has had on the world population, and how to cope with the emotional effects of isolation. The discussion also touches on the importance of nutrition and exercise, as nutritionist specialist and frequent contributor to Vida Y Salud Dr. Abraham Vargas from Mexico City shares valuable tips to maintain a healthy diet and balanced exercise routine for families at home. Dr. Lorea Martínez, a consultant and researcher in socio-emotional learning, who is actively supporting schools, teachers, and families in this health crisis, will share the realities of virtual education for children and how to establish a school routine with children during confinement.

“This conversation will not only answer doubts, but will draw close experts with the audience, answering questions and offering tips and guidance to all our followers so they can navigate the uncertain days ahead, amid the Covid-19 pandemic”, commented Dr, Aliza Lifshitz.

“Vida y Salud” is a daily program block on HITN-TV providing educational resources, reliable information and advisory services in real time to Spanish-speaking families in the U.S and in Latin America. VidaySalud.com has created a robust microsite that provides the latest information and recommendations from the CDC about coronavirus pandemic and its management in Spanish-language. The site is complemented by newsletters sent directly to the subscribers’ emails and by several daily posts in social media.

Additionally, the channel’s website, is offering special content dedicated to helping viewers stay active and relaxed while at home or under quarantine, including exercise, yoga, and meditation programs, as well as creative ideas that include activities to do with the whole family without leaving home.

In an effort to continue providing trusted and reliable resources and advisory services to Spanish speaking families, VidaySalud.com is now offering a free live chat with medical experts and psychologists who provide users with general information that may help them respond about their situation.

This special Program “Date un Respiro con la Dra. Aliza” will be presented Live online, on-air and direct, by hitn.tv, and Facebook Live next Friday, April 3 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern / 1:00 p.m. Pacific, again the same day at 7:00 p.m. Eastern / 4:00 p.m. Pacific; and Sunday, April 5 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern / 4:00 a.m. Pacific,. and at 10 a.m. Eastern / 7:00 a.m. Pacific.

Vida y Salud is broadcast every day on HITN TV, supported by the website www.VidaySalud.com, which has 2.5 million readers around the world.

For more information on HITN’s live special, visit: https://hitn.tv/date-un-respiro/pregunta/

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

Contacts

Press contact: Lina Sands (646) 731-3887 / lsands@hitn.org