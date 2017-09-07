LiveHealth® Online Offers Free Online Doctor Visits for the People of Texas and Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Harvey

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveHealth Online, a mobile app and website that provides
consumers with a convenient way to have live video visits with doctors
for non-emergency health conditions announced today that it is making
access to live doctor visits available free for the people of Texas and
Louisiana who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Anyone in Texas or Louisiana who downloads the mobile app and registers
will be able to access a free online visit by going to “LiveHealth
Online Help for Harvey.” The free visit offer will be available through
October 31, 2017.
“Thousands of Americans have been stranded, displaced or otherwise
unable to get care during this difficult time and our team stands ready
to support anyone who cannot get to a doctor when they need it,” said
John Jesser, President of LiveHealth Online. “Our hope is that by
providing access to high quality care for non-emergency conditions we
can help hurricane victims take care of their health right now and in
the weeks to come.”
Video doctor visits via LiveHealth Online are an easy and convenient way
to get quality medical care for common health conditions like a cough,
cold, cuts, bruises, sprains or strains and other non-emergency issues.
Prescriptions and/or prescription refills can be provided by
board-certified doctors if needed. For more information visit www.livehealthonline.com/harvey.
About LiveHealth® Online
LiveHealth® Online is a leading telehealth tool providing consumers with
convenient access to U.S.-based board-certified doctors and licensed
therapists via live video chat on their smartphone, tablet or computer
with a webcam. Healthcare providers using LiveHealth® Online can
diagnose, treat and write a prescription. Since its launch in 2013,
hundreds of thousands of consumers have signed up for and had video
visits using LiveHealth Online with registrations and usage growing
daily. LiveHealth® Online is the trade name of Health Management
Corporation, a subsidiary of Anthem, Inc. For more information, visit LiveHealthOnline.com.
Contacts
LiveHealth Online
Maryrose Lombardo
maryrose.lombardo@livehealthonline.com