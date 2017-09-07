LiveHealth® Online Offers Free Online Doctor Visits for the People of Texas and Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Harvey

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveHealth Online, a mobile app and website that provides

consumers with a convenient way to have live video visits with doctors

for non-emergency health conditions announced today that it is making

access to live doctor visits available free for the people of Texas and

Louisiana who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Anyone in Texas or Louisiana who downloads the mobile app and registers

will be able to access a free online visit by going to “LiveHealth

Online Help for Harvey.” The free visit offer will be available through

October 31, 2017.

“Thousands of Americans have been stranded, displaced or otherwise

unable to get care during this difficult time and our team stands ready

to support anyone who cannot get to a doctor when they need it,” said

John Jesser, President of LiveHealth Online. “Our hope is that by

providing access to high quality care for non-emergency conditions we

can help hurricane victims take care of their health right now and in

the weeks to come.”

Video doctor visits via LiveHealth Online are an easy and convenient way

to get quality medical care for common health conditions like a cough,

cold, cuts, bruises, sprains or strains and other non-emergency issues.

Prescriptions and/or prescription refills can be provided by

board-certified doctors if needed. For more information visit www.livehealthonline.com/harvey.

About LiveHealth® Online

LiveHealth® Online is a leading telehealth tool providing consumers with

convenient access to U.S.-based board-certified doctors and licensed

therapists via live video chat on their smartphone, tablet or computer

with a webcam. Healthcare providers using LiveHealth® Online can

diagnose, treat and write a prescription. Since its launch in 2013,

hundreds of thousands of consumers have signed up for and had video

visits using LiveHealth Online with registrations and usage growing

daily. LiveHealth® Online is the trade name of Health Management

Corporation, a subsidiary of Anthem, Inc. For more information, visit LiveHealthOnline.com.

