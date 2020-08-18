Local Dental Pilot Projects Are Critical for Children’s Oral Health

Show Your Support for LDPPs Before They Are Gone

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#California–Local Dental Pilot Projects (LDPPs) across the state are working to improve the oral health and overall health of California’s children. Even considering the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, these pilots continue to provide support to the communities they serve. The critical work of the LDPPs was highlighted in a Twitterstorm hosted by Children Now on August 12, where almost 500 tweets and comments using #KeepCASmiling demonstrated the expansive support for the LDPPs. The LDPPs are set to sunset December 2020.

Cavities are the most common chronic childhood disease — five times more common than asthma. Although cavities are preventable, access to dental care continues to be an obstacle for families. Less than 49% of the 5.3 million children who have dental coverage through Medi-Cal had an annual dental visit in 2018.

To increase the amount of preventive dental care received in the Medi-Cal program, the Department of Health Services (DHCS) implemented the Dental Transformation Initiative (DTI) as part of the Medi-Cal 2020 1115 Waiver. LDPPs are one critical component of this initiative. Thirteen pilot programs are testing innovative strategies to increase access to and use of preventive dental care for Medi-Cal children by delivering community-based preventive services, offering care coordination to connect children to care, and delivering culturally and linguistically appropriate oral health education.

The common and strongest characteristic of the LDPPs is care coordination. Dental care coordinators are community-based, trusted resources who work with families one-on-one to establish an on-going relationship with a dentist that meets each family’s needs and preferences such as language, location, and office hours. With the help of care coordinators, almost 500,000 Californian children and families have accessed preventive dental services and received oral health education through the pilot programs.

The work of the LDPPs doesn’t stop here.

LDPPs bring dental services directly to children via community sites such as schools, Head Starts, WICs, food banks, and medical offices. One pilot in Sacramento County integrated hygienists into pediatric clinics to educate families on cavity prevention, deliver preventive dental services, and refer children to a dentist. A child will see a physician a minimum of 14 times in the first five years of life.1 While 84% of children (ages 1 to 19) insured by Medi-Cal had a visit with a physician in 2018, only 49% of children (ages 0 to 20) had a dental visit.2 This pilot helps close this gap in care through innovative strategies that address the needs of the whole child. To date the pilot has provided over 900 children with an in-office dental assessment and oral health education, and 750 children have been connected to a dentist.

Show your support for a one-year extension of the LDPPs by submitting written comments to DHCS at 1115waiver@dhcs.ca.gov or by signing the letter here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K5LQDR8 hosted by the California Oral Health Progress and Equity Network (CA-OPEN) by August 21, 2020 at 5PM.

