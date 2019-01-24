Los Angeles Homeownership to Get $9.8 Million Boost

NeighborhoodLIFT program will offer homebuyer education plus $25,000

down payment assistance grants available for eligible Los Angeles County

homebuyers; special parameters for veterans, military, teachers and

first responders

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), NeighborWorks® America, and

Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County today announced the NeighborhoodLIFT®

program will expand in Los Angeles County with a $9.8 million

commitment by Wells Fargo to boost local homeownership.

The 2019 Los Angeles County NeighborhoodLIFT program follows the

program’s first-ever launch in Los Angeles in 2012, which created 386

homeowners. Overall, Wells Fargo has conducted 66 LIFT program events in

the U.S. since 2012 that have created more than 19,800 homeowners.

Hundreds of homebuyers registered to attend free event on Feb. 1–2

More than 360 interested homebuyers are registered to attend the free

event on Friday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 2,

from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Los Angeles Convention Center, located at

1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles. Walk-ins also are welcome while

grants are available. Those intending to walk in should be prepared with

documents required to reserve funds posted at nhslacounty.org/lift.

Participating homebuyers can obtain mortgage financing from any

participating lender, and Neighborhood Housing Services will determine

eligibility, administer the grants, and provide homebuyer and financial

education. Approved homebuyers will have up to 60 days to finalize a

contract to purchase a home in Los Angeles County.

“The NeighborhoodLIFT program is another example of our commitment to

Los Angeles and our efforts to build better communities through

sustainable homeownership,” said David Galasso, Wells Fargo regional

president in Los Angeles. “The program will help hardworking families

and individuals get on the path to successfully becoming homeowners.”

To be eligible to reserve a down payment assistance grant, annual

incomes must not exceed 100 percent of the local area median income in

Los Angeles County, which is about $96,900 for up to a family of four.

In addition, there are special parameters for veterans and service

members, teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency

medical technicians who meet eligibility requirements; they may obtain

$27,500 down payment assistance grants.

In addition, Wells Fargo has committed $275,000 for up to 550 consumers

to receive complimentary face-to-face homeownership counseling.

Interested homebuyers can receive a voucher at the Los Angeles

NeighborhoodLIFT launch event that will provide in-person homeownership

counseling at no charge with a participating HUD-approved housing

counselor in Los Angeles County. The complimentary Home Ownership

Counseling grant program is an additional resource to the homebuyer

education required for a NeighborhoodLIFT down payment assistance grant.

“This innovative public-private collaboration will create more 300 Los

Angeles County homeowners,” said Lauren Hornett, senior director,

Western region, NeighborWorks America. “The required homebuyer education

classes provided by certified professionals better prepare

NeighborhoodLIFT homebuyers to achieve their goal of sustainable

homeownership.”

Approved homebuyers must be approved for home financing with an eligible

lender and be in contract to purchase a home in Los Angeles County. To

reserve the full grant amount, participants buying a primary residence

with the NeighborhoodLIFT program must commit to live in the home for

five years.

“We’re ready to help more families become homeowners with the support of

NeighborhoodLIFT homebuyer education and down payment assistance,” said

Lori Gay, president and chief executive officer with Neighborhood

Housing Services. “We are pleased to join Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks

America to create this opportunity to make homeownership more

affordable, achievable and sustainable.”

A video about the NeighborhoodLIFT program is posted on Wells

Fargo Stories.

About NHS and NeighborWorks America

Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County is a chartered

member of NeighborWorks America, a national organization that creates

opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their

lives and strengthen their communities. NeighborWorks America supports a

network of more than 245 nonprofits, located in every state, the

District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Visit nhslacounty.org,

or http://www.neighborworks.org/

to learn more.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based

financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s

vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them

succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and

services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800

locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile

banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support

customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately

259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the

United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018

rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and

perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells

Fargo Stories.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Josefina Talavera, 213-253-3424

Josefina.Talavera@wellsfargo.com

@JTalaveraWF

or

Alfredo

Padilla, 213-369-6122

Alfredo.Padilla@wellsfargo.com

@APadillaWF